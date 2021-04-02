New York, April 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Military Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market to 2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06045202/?utm_source=GNW

The demand for military UGV is anticipated to be witnessed in the North American and European regions, especially in countries such as the US, Russia, France, Spain, Poland and the UK. The European region will hold the largest position globally, exhibiting a steady pace of growth over the forecast period with a CAGR of 4.76%.



The global military unmanned ground vehicle market is expected to be led by Europe, with a revenue share of 46.5%, followed by North America and Asia-Pacific. UGVs have proven to be exceedingly useful during peacekeeping missions and the ongoing global war on terror, and are finding applications across Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions and combat roles. Furthermore, enhanced capabilities in areas such as endurance, data processing, and communications has broadened the use of UGVs in both defense and intelligence roles.



Combat UGV is expected to be the largest segment of the global military UGV market over the forecast period.There are several major Combat UGV acquisition programs currently being implemented around the world, including the US’ Robotic Combat vehicles (Light & Medium), Ukraine’s Camel UGV, Russia’s Kapitan robotic complex UGV, Marker UGV, Nakhlebnik UGV and Soratnik UGV among others.



The Combat UGV segment is expected to account for 42.3% of the total market over the forecast period, primarily driven by procurement programs in countries such as the US, the UAE, Russia, Turkey, Italy and Ukraine among others. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the dominant market for Combat UGVs throughout this decade, followed by North America and Europe accounting for the second and third largest markets in this segment



Key Highlights

- The global military unmanned ground vehicle market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.29% over the forecast period.

- The global military unmanned ground vehicle market is classified across various categories; Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) UGV, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) UGV, Logistics UGV, Combat UGV, Mine-Clearing and Engineering UGV.

- The global unmanned ground vehicle market is expected to be led by Europe with a revenue share of 46.5%. The growth in Europe market is attributed to spending by countries such as the UK, Russia and France among others.

- Combat UGV is expected to be the largest segment of the unmanned ground vehicle market over the forecast period.



Who Should Buy



- Defence Startup’s, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Defence Planners, Venture Capital Firms, Government Agencies, Head of Marketing, Head of Sales, CEOs and Senior Executives.

- The concerned stakeholders can utilize the report to identify high growth segments and customize their offerings to match the project requirements.

- The Venture Capital Firms can utilize the project details, growth rate, and market size to identify and fund high potential startups.



Scope

In particular, the report provides an in-depth analysis of the following -

- Market size and drivers: Detailed analysis during 2021-2031, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth. It also provides a snapshot of the spending and modernization patterns of different regions around the world.

- Recent developments and industry challenges: Insights into technological developments and a detailed analysis of the existing unmanned ground vehicle projects being executed and planned worldwide. It also provides trends of the changing industry structure and the challenges faced by industry participants.

- Regional highlights: study of the key markets in each region, providing an analysis of the key segments of the market that are expected to be in demand.

- Major programs: details of the key programs in each segment, which are expected to be executed during 2021-2031.

- Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the global aunmanned ground vehicle market. It provides an overview of key players, their strategic initiatives, and financial analysis.



Reasons to Buy

- Determine prospective investment areas based on a detailed trend analysis of the global unmanned ground vehicle over the next ten years

- Gain in-depth understanding about the underlying factors driving demand for different unmanned ground vehicle segments in the top spending countries across the world and identify the opportunities offered by each of them

- Strengthen your understanding of the market in terms of demand drivers, industry trends, and the latest technological developments, among others

- Identify the major channels that are driving the global unmanned ground vehicle market, providing a clear picture about future opportunities that can be tapped, resulting in revenue expansion

- Channelize resources by focusing on the ongoing programs that are being undertaken by the defense ministries of different countries within the global unmanned ground vehicle market

- Make correct business decisions based on in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape consisting of detailed profiles of the top unmanned ground vehicle providers around the world. The company profiles also includes information about the key products, alliances, recent contract awarded, and financial analysis, wherever available

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06045202/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________