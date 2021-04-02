The overall livestock monitoring market is expected to grow from USD 1.4 billion in 2021 to USD 2.3 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% during 2021–2026

New York, April 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Livestock Monitoring Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Offering, Livestock Type, Application, Farm Size, Application, Geography - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04637234/?utm_source=GNW

Growing population of cattle with increasing dairy farms and increasing adoption of livestock monitoring technology in developing countries create a strong demand for livestock monitoring in the midst of COVID-19. However, high technological cost and limited technical knowledge and skills of farmers restrains the market growth.



Behavior Monitoring & Control application to hold largest share of livestock monitoring market by 2026

The livestock monitoring market for behavior monitoring & control application is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period, mainly due to the increasing adoption of hardware devices such as sensors, RFID tags & readers, and livestock RFID active collars for early detection of disease in livestock, management of herd, and identification and tracking of livestock. Increasing awareness among owners regarding livestock monitoring technology along with the increasing popularity of software solutions for animal behavior and health monitoring is fueling market for this application.



Europe to be largest market for livestock monitoring by 2026

Europe is expected to hold the largest share of the livestock monitoring market during the forecast period.Europe is expected to offer a huge platform for potential growth of the livestock monitoring market.



The already existing infrastructure of modern telecommunication offers great potential for the growth of the livestock monitoring market in Europe.



This report offers detailed insights into the Livestock monitoring market by offering, which is further classified into hardware, software, and services.Based on livestock type, the market is segmented into cattle (dairy and beef), poultry, swine, equine, and others (sheep, goat, and deer).



By application, the livestock monitoring market is segmented into milk harvesting management, breeding management, feeding management, heat stress management, animal comfort management, behavior monitoring & control, and others (calf management, genetic management, cattle sorting, weighing, data analysis, decision support, and financial management).By farm size, the Livestock monitoring market is classified into small, mid-sized, and large.



The study also forecasts the size of the market based on 4 regions—North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW.

