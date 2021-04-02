Indonesia Connected Trucks Telematics Market Report 2021 - Market is Growing at a Slow Rate Due to the Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic

Dublin, April 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transport & Logistics Sector to Fuel the Indonesian Connected Trucks Telematics Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The commercial vehicle telematics market in Indonesia is growing at a slow rate due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Multiple telematics vendors populate this fragmented market, fighting to gain share. Although many customers are aware of the advances being made in telematics and fleet management systems, ambiguity persists among the user community in terms of adopting new solutions.

This study researches and surveys the connected trucks telematics market in Indonesia. The aim is to analyze the usage of and interest in telematics and fleet management solutions based on questions posted to respondents in the transport & logistics and postal & delivery services segments. Within these two segments, the survey focuses on commercial vehicles comprising light duty truck (LDT), medium-heavy duty truck (MHDT), and heavy duty truck (HDT) customers.

The survey has been conducted among key industry participants in Indonesia, with sampling data interpreted and represented by further analysis. The research concludes with a discussion of three growth opportunities geared toward companies looking to gain an edge in this space.

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Indonesian Connected Trucks Telematics Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Research Objectives and Methodology

Research Objectives - Telematics & Fleet Management Survey

Survey Research Scope

Research Methodology

Vehicle Segmentation and Key Regulations in Indonesia

Definitions - Vehicle Segmentation and Solution Usage

Sample Profiling

Key Regulations Pertinent to Transport & Logistics and Postal & Delivery Services in Indonesia

Key Regulations Pertinent to Vehicle Testing & Safety in Indonesia

Driving License Requirement in Indonesia

Connected Trucks Telematics Market - Fleet Management and Telematics Solutions Implementation

Pattern of Fleet Operation

Daily Driving Hours and Distance Average (per vehicle)

Telematics Usage

Purposes of Telematics

Percentage of Vehicles with Telematics Installed

Telematics Usage & Fleet Management - Vehicle-related Functions

Telematics Usage & Fleet Management - Operation-related Functions

Telematics Usage & Fleet Management - Driver-related Functions

Expected Functions from Telematics System

Telematics - Third-party Service Providers or Self-developed Solutions

Telematics Service Providers

3rd-party Telematics Service Providers: Standard or Customised Features?

Telematics Service Providers and Comparison Behaviour

Switching Telematics Vendors

Criteria for Selecting a Telematics System

Appealing Features of Telematics

Additional Comments about Features

Willingness to Pay Initial Costs for Telematics Devices & Services

Willingness to Pay Operational Costs for Telematics Devices & Services

Willingness to Pay Operational Costs without Outliers for Telematics Devices & Services

Interest Level towards Telematics Solutions

Summary & Conclusions: Survey of the Connected Trucks Telematics Market in Indonesia

Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity 1: New Business Models

Growth Opportunity 2: Geographic Expansion

Growth Opportunity 3: Strategic Partnerships and Mergers & Acquisitions

Next Steps

