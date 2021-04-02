New York, April 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Parkinson’s Disease - Epidemiology Forecast to 2029" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05436979/?utm_source=GNW

PD is associated with motor symptoms involving bradykinesia, rest tremor, rigidity, and postural disturbances, as well as non-motor symptoms including hyposmia, rapid eye movements, sleep behavior disorder, and depression (World Health Organization, 2020).



PD is the second most common chronic progressive neurodegenerative disorder in the elderly after Alzheimer’s disease, affecting 1-2% of individuals ages 65 years and older worldwide (Mhyre et al., 2012; Kowal et al., 2013).



This report provides an overview of the risk factors, comorbidities, and the global and historical trends for PD in the 7MM. It includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the diagnosed prevalent cases of PD segmented by sex, age, and HY clinical staging.



The following data describes epidemiology of PD. In the 7MM, epidemiologists forecast an increase in the diagnosed prevalent cases of PD from 2,434,438 cases in 2019 to 2,999,337 cases in 2029, at an AGR of 2.32% over the forecast period. Men accounted for slightly more diagnosed prevalent cases of PD than women in the 7MM, and is one of the most common chronic progressive neurodegenerative disorders in the elderly population, as PD predominantly affects older adults. These trends are reflected in forecast for the diagnosed prevalent cases for the 7MM.



