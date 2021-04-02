Leading Chipmakers' Startup Investment Activity and Trends Report 2021 Featuring Intel, Qualcomm, and Nvidia - Identify Current Trends in IC Technologies and Applications

Dublin, April 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Leading Chipmakers' Startup Investment Activity and Trends: Intel, Qualcomm, and Nvidia" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyzes the startup investment strategies of leading international IC vendors, including Intel, Qualcomm, and Nvidia, to identify current trends in IC technologies and applications.
Driven by the rapid advancement of AI technology and applications, computing demand from data centers and edge servers has been on the rise.
The development of AI algorithms has led to the explosive growth of startups engaged in emerging IC technology and application services. While continuing to improve their R&D capabilities, leading IC vendors have also aggressively invested in chip technology and applications with strong growth potential as part of their strategy to enhance technology and expand product applications.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Intel's Major Startup Investment
1.1 Xsight Labs
1.2 ZeroFOX
1.3 SambaNova Systems
1.4 Horizon Robotics
1.5 Exo Imaging
2. Qualcomm's Major Startup Investment
2.1 Cloudflare
2.2 Zoom
2.3 TytoCare
2.4 SentinelOne
3. NVIDIA's Major Startup Investment
3.1 Deepgram
3.2 H2O.ai
3.3 SoundHound Inc.
4. Analyst's Perspective
List of Tables
- Table 1 Intel Capital's Startup Investment between 2016 and 2020
- Table 2 Qualcomm's Startup Investment between 2016 and 2020
- Table 3 NVIDIA GPU Ventures' Startup Investment between 2016 and 2020
List of Figures
- Startup investment of Intel, Qualcomm, and Nvidia between 2016-2020 touching on their investment reasons/strategies
- Investment of Intel in target startups, such as Xsight Labs, ZeroFOX, SambaNova Systems, Horizon Robotics, and Exo Image
- Investment of Qualcomm in startups such as Cloudflare, Zoom, TytoCre, and SentinelOne
- Investment of Nvidia in startups such as Deepgram, H2O.ai, and SoundHound Inc.
