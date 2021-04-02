Europe MRO (Maintenance, Repair, & Overhaul) Distribution Market 2021-2028: Rise in Scheduled Maintenance and Increasing Investments in Repair Operations are Expected to Ascend Market Growth

Dublin, April 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe MRO Distribution Market Report 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe MRO distribution market size is expected to reach USD 222.11 billion by 2028

It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 1.6% from 2021 to 2028. The rise in scheduled maintenance and increasing investments in repair operations are expected to ascend the market growth over the forecast period.



Prominent European industries have adopted integrated repair, maintenance, and operation service concepts for improvements in the equipment and services in critical operations. Many industrial units adopted this change post-recession period and are likely to continue in the projected time. Therefore, the demand for Maintenance, Repair, & Overhaul (MRO) distribution is expected to remain high.



The untapped markets are benefitted owing to the emergence of e-commerce platforms in the European region, thus the penetration of MRO products in the region has escalated. Moreover, the established players in the region have adopted the strategy of acquiring small-scale players to enhance the market presence.



Major players in the regional market are employing several strategies focusing on digital marketing, pricing, product placement, and communication to improve supply channels and enhance sales operations. These enhanced sales processes and standardized sales tools are anticipated to upscale the MRO industry growth in the upcoming future.

Europe MRO Distribution Market Report Highlights

The machine consumables product segment accounted for the largest share of 30.2% in 2020 on account of the increasing focus of the end-users on the maintenance and upkeep of critical equipment in order to maintain and enhance their performance and operational lifetime.

The external MRO service type segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth from 2021 to 2028 owing to the increasing contracts to third-party MRO service providers by the product manufacturers to increase the geographical operation.

The preventive/scheduled maintenance type segment accounted for the largest share of 58.8% in 2020 and is projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to its rising adoption in order to reduce the breakdown and maintenance time.

The machinery and equipment application segment is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 on account of the growing demand from a diverse range of industry verticals, including construction, automotive, and metalworking.

Germany accounted for the largest share of 21.8% in 2020 owing to the high adoption of preventive and scheduled MRO among the manufacturers operating in the country.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Europe MRO Distribution Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Europe MRO distribution market: Industry value chain analysis

3.3.1. Impact of e-commerce on Europe MRO Distribution Industry

3.3.2. Technology overview

3.3.3. Manufacturing trends

3.3.3.1. Outsourcing & Contract Manufacturing Trends

3.3.4. Sales Channel Analysis

3.4. Regulatory Framework

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.5.1.1. Technology advancement and optimization of the supply chain

3.5.1.2. Growth of various end-use industries

3.5.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.5.2.1. Mounting price pressure on the distributors

3.5.3. Industry Challenges

3.6. Business Environment Analysis: Europe MRO distribution Market

3.6.1. Industry Analysis-Porter's

3.6.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.7. Qualitative Analysis for the Following Products

3.7.1. Bearings & Power transmission

3.7.1.1. Transmission components

3.7.1.2. Pneumatics

3.7.1.3. Electronic components

3.7.2. Electrical items (excluding raceways and struts)

3.7.2.1. Cables

3.7.2.2. Lighting systems

3.7.2.3. Electrical & motor controls

3.7.2.4. Electrical boxes

3.7.2.5. Conduits

3.7.2.6. Branch circuits & wiring devices

3.7.2.7. Medium voltage switchgear and feeders



Chapter 4. Europe MRO Distribution Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

4.2. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2017 to 2028 for the following:

4.2.1. Bearings & Power Transmission

4.2.2. Pipes, Valves, & Fittings

4.2.3. Electrical Items

4.2.4. Packaging Supplies

4.2.5. Machine Consumables



Chapter 5. Europe MRO Distribution Market: Sourcing/Service Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Sourcing/Service Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

5.2. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2017 to 2028 for the following:

5.2.1. Internal MRO

5.2.2. External MRO



Chapter 6. Europe MRO Distribution Market: Maintenance Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Maintenance Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

6.2. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2017 to 2028 for the following

6.2.1. Preventive/Scheduled maintenance



Chapter 7. Europe MRO Distribution Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Distribution Channel Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

7.2. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2017 to 2028 for the following

7.2.1. Direct



Chapter 8. Europe MRO Distribution Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

8.2. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2017 to 2028 for the following

8.2.1. Food, beverage & tobacco

8.2.2. Textile, apparel & footwear

8.2.3. Wood & paper

8.2.4. Mining and oil & gas

8.2.5. Basic metals & metal products

8.2.6. Rubber, plastic, and non-metallic products

8.2.7. Chemicals

8.2.8. Pharmaceuticals

8.2.9. Electronics

8.2.10. Machinery and equipment

8.2.11. Electrical equipment

8.2.12. Transport equipment

8.2.13. Manufacturing



Chapter 9. Europe MRO Distribution Market: Country Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2017 to 2028



Chapter 10. Europe MRO Distribution Market-Competitive Analysis

10.1. Key global players & recent developments & their impact on the industry

10.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, emerging players)

10.3. Vendor Landscape

10.4. Major Companies



Chapter 11. Company Profiles

Cromwell Group (Holdings) Limited

Graco Inc.

WABCO

Mento AS

VALEO SERVICE U.K. LIMITED

Ascendum

Bodo Moller Chemie GmbH

Lindberg & Lund AS

MCTechnics

Neumo-Egmo Spain SL

Gazechim Composites Norden AB

Plastorgomma Srl

Norwegian Oilfield Supply AS

Kron-CIS GmbH

Elmbridge Supplies Company Ltd.

Mates Italiana SRL

ABIC Kemi AB

Ferguson plc

RS Components

Transfer Multisort Elektronik Sp. z.o.o.

Premier Farnell

Sonepar

Wurth Group

Lapp Group

Weidmuller Interface GmbH & Co. KG

Pepperl+Fuchs AG

ebm-papst Group

WAGO Kontakttechnik GmbH & Co. KG

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Phoenix Contact

Schneider Electric

Panasonic Industry Europe GmbH

Festo AG & Co. KG

ABB Group

Rohde & Schwarz

Fluke Corporation

Testo SE & Co. KGaA

BENNING Elektrotechnik und Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG

Wera Werkzeuge GmbH

