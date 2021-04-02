New York, April 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Van Market Outlook Report 2020-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05662649/?utm_source=GNW





Report highlights



100+ Tables, Charts, And Graphs



Analysis of Key Players

• Ashok Leyland

• Force Motors

• Honda Motor

• Hyundai Motor Company

• Mahindra & Mahindra

• Ford Motor Company

• Groupe PSA

• Fiat Automobiles

• IVECO

• Daimler AG

• Mitsubishi

• Nissan

• Groupe Renault

• Toyota Motor Corporation

• General Motor Company

• Volkswagen of America

• Tata Group



Global Van Market Forecast From 2020-2030 ($m & unit sales)



Van End User Forecasts From 2020-2030 ($m & unit sales)

• Commercial Van Forecast 2020-2030 ($m & unit sales)

• Personal Van Forecast 2020-2030 ($m & unit sales)

• Emergency Van Forecast 2020-2030 ($m & unit sales)

• Others Van Forecast 2020-2030 ($m & unit sales)



Van Size Forecasts From 2020-2030 ($m & unit sales)

• Small Van Forecast 2020-2030 ($m & unit sales)

• Compact Van Forecast 2020-2030 ($m & unit sales)

• Mid-size Van Forecast 2020-2030 ($m & unit sales)

• Large Van Forecast 2020-2030 ($m & unit sales)



Van Fuel Forecasts From 2020-2030 ($m & unit sales)

• Diesel Van Forecast 2020-2030 ($m & unit sales)

• Gasoline Van Forecast 2020-2030 ($m & unit sales)

• Electric Van Forecast 2020-2030 ($m & unit sales)





Regional Van Market Forecasts From 2020-2030 ($m & unit sales)



North America Van Market 2020-2030 ($m & unit sales)

• US Van Market 2020-2030 ($m)

• Canada Van Market 2020-2030 ($m)

• Rest of North America Van Market 2020-2030 ($m)



Europe Van Market 2020-2030 ($m & unit sales)

• France Van Market 2020-2030 ($m)

• Germany Van Market 2020-2030 ($m)

• UK Van Market 2020-2030 ($m)

• Russia Van Market 2020-2030($m)

• Spain Van Market 2020-2030 ($m)

• Italy Van Market 2020-2030 ($m)

• Rest of Europe Van Market 2020-2030 ($m)



Asia-Pacific Van Market 2020-2030 ($m & unit sales)

• China Van Market 2020-2030 ($m)

• India Van Market 2020-2030 ($m)

• Japan Van Market 2020-2030 ($m)

• Australia Van Market 2020-2030 ($m)

• South Korea Van Market 2020-2030 ($m)

• Rest of APAC Van Market 2020-2030 ($m)



Latin America Middle East & Africa Van Market 2020-2030 ($m & unit sales)

• Brazil Van Market 2020-2030 ($m)

• MEA Van Market 2020-2030 ($m)

• Rest of Latin America Van Market 2020-2030 ($m)



Key questions answered

• What does the future hold for the van industry?

• Where should you target your business strategy?

• Which end-user should you focus upon?

• Which company is likely to success and why?

• What business models should you adopt?

• What industry trends should you be aware of?



Target audience

• Van manufacturers

• Automotive OEMs

• Logistics & delivery companies

• Leasing companies

• Van hire companies

• Automobile organizations

• Technology investors

• Automobile investors

• Market analysts

• Consultants

• Banks

• Regulators

• Associations

• Investors

• Automobile industry bodies

• Automobile regulators and other policy makers

• National and international automobile authorities

• Business, marketing or competitive intelligence manager

• Business intelligence consultant

• Marketing manager

• Business development manager

• Product development manager

• Chief executive officer (CEO)

• Commercial director

• Sales manager

• R&D manager



