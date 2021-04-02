New York, April 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Oil and Gas 4.0 - Underlying Technologies, Use Cases and Telco Positioning Strategies" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06045204/?utm_source=GNW

0 market. It delivers deep qualitative insights into the Oil & Gas 4.0 market, Oil & Gas 4.0 value chain, and ecosystem dynamics. It also analyzes key trends in the Oil & Gas 4.0 market and provides insights into telco activity, positioning approaches and value propositions.



Oil & Gas 4.0 utilizes the foundation set by Industry 4.0 and leverages advanced technologies to increase efficiency, sustainability, achieve higher yields, and create a safer, accident-free working environment. The traditional oil & gas sector has generated an excess of data but has struggled to make use of it. Oil & Gas 4.0 is the utilization of technology to collect data, gain visibility over field operations and assets, derive actionable insights and automate the oil & gas value chain. Some of the technologies being leveraged for Oil & Gas 4.0 are connectivity & 5G, IoT, cloud & edge computing, big data analytics, AI/ML, drones, and robotics.



The report provides an in-depth analysis of the following -

- The Oil & Gas Ecosystem: the report begins with an analysis of the oil & gas value chain, and the latest trends in the sector affecting International Oil & Gas Companies (IOCs).

- The Oil & Gas 4.0 Ecosystem: this section defines Oil & Gas 4.0 and the key components of the sector’s digital transformation. Then, the report explores the technologies used in Oil & Gas 4.0 and their benefits, before mapping these technologies across the different steps of the Oil & Gas value chain.

- Oil & Gas 4.0 - Use Cases: a detailed overview of different Oil & Gas 4.0 use cases for IOCs to consider across the value chain - e.g. condition monitoring and remote control. The report then deep dives into selected use cases - digital oilfields/digital twins, virtual reality in oil & gas, 4G/5G campus & private networks in oil & gas, and drones in oil & gas - analysing their targeted outcomes and underlying technologies; with positioning examples/considerations these provide for telecom operators/ICT providers.

- Oil & Gas 4.0 - Case studies: this section provides eight case studies of International Oil & Gas comapnies’ digital transformation initiatives and common Oil & Gas 4.0 projects with telcos, hyperscalers and other ICT providers. The case studies span Gazprom, BP, Petronas, Sinopec, ExxonMobil, Saudi Aramco, ADNOC, and Petrobas. The case studies analyze these companies’ oil & gas 4.0 projects, technologies and the partners they choose - e.g. telcos, hyperscalers, other IOCs and ICT providers.

- Key Findings and Recommendations: the report concludes with a number of key findings and a set of recommendations for Oil & Gas 4.0 stakeholders, including telecom service providers, focusing on how telcos can position themselves as Oil & Gas 4.0 enablers and technology providers.



Scope

- The oil & gas sector is undergoing critical shifts - e.g. fluctuating energy demand, oil prices, and a pressing need to lead the energy transition.

- Oil & Gas companies have turned to Oil & Gas 4.0 to stay ahead of these shift, seeking added operational efficiency, increased agility, streamlined processes and costs, smarter and safer operations, and a lower environmental impact.

- Telcos can position as close partners to oil & Gas companies in their transformation towards Oil & Gas 4.0.

- 5G and campus networks for the Oil & Gas sector will help unlock new use cases and applications. Telcos can act as connectivity enablers and further boost their offerings with edge computing and network slicing.

- Prominent Oil & Gas 4.0 use cases include predictive maintenance and remote assets and operations management.

- Telcos can co-create use cases with the industry verticals and with ecosystem partners - e.g. hyperscalers.

- IoT constitutes the nerve system of Oil & Gas 4.0, where telcos can play an expanded role beyond simple connectivity.

- Cybersecurity is a major consideration in Oil & Gas 4.0 setups.



Reasons to Buy

- This Global Outlook Report provides a comprehensive examination of the Oil & Gas 4.0 value chain and business models. It helps executives fully understand the ecosystem, market dynamics, latest developments, and value chain. It helps telecom decision-makers determine key Oil & Gas 4.0 positioning strategies, formulate effective product development plans, and optimize return on investments.It also support Oil & Gas companies spreadhead and prioritise their digital transformation initiatives and better understand the benefits and applications Oil & Gas 4.0 technologies could bring to their operations and assets.

- Eight case studies illustrate the findings of the report, providing insights around International Oil & Gas comapnies’ digital transformation initiatives and common Oil & Gas 4.0 projects with telcos, hyperscalers and other ICT providers. This will help telecom, ICT and oil & gas executives craft adapted Oil & Gas 4.0 strategies to unlock new revenue streams and benefits.

- The report discusses concrete opportunities in the Oil & Gas 4.0 market, providing a number of actionable recommendations for ecosystem participants, including telecom service providers.





