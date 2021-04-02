Global Smart Containers Market Report 2021-2027: U.S. Market is Estimated at $879.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.9% CAGR

Dublin, April 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Containers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Smart Containers Market to Reach $8.6 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Smart Containers estimated at US$ 3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 8.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 16% CAGR and reach US$ 4.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 16.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $879.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.9% CAGR



The Smart Containers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$ 879.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$ 1.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.7% and 14.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.1% CAGR.



Services Segment to Record 17.4% CAGR



In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 17.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$ 389 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$ 1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$ 1 Billion by the year 2027.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Smart Containers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 34 Featured):

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Ambrosus

CA Technologies

Docker Inc.

Globe Tracker

Google

IBM Corporation

Joyent

Mesosphere Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Nexiot AG

Orbcomm

Phillips Connect Technologies (Division of Phillips Industries)

Rancher Labs, Inc.

Red Hat, Inc.

Robert Bosch Manufacturing Solutions (Robert Bosch GmbH)

SeaLand (Maersk)

Smart Containers Group AG

Traxens

ZillionSource Technologies Co., Ltd.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

World Current & Future Analysis for Hardware by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

World Current & Future Analysis for Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

World Current & Future Analysis for Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

World Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

World Current & Future Analysis for Oil & Gas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

World Current & Future Analysis for Chemicals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAG

World Current & Future Analysis for Food & Beverages by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

World Current & Future Analysis for Global Positioning System (GPS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

World Current & Future Analysis for Cellular by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

World Current & Future Analysis for Long Range Wide Area Network (LoRa WAN) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

World Current & Future Analysis for Bluetooth 4.0 Low Energy (BLE) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAG

III. GEOGRAPHICAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 34

