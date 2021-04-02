India Digitalization Powering Innovative Mobility Solutions Market Study 2020

Dublin, April 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digitalization Powering Innovative Mobility Solutions in India" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study seeks to analyze the various trends shaping the Indian automotive space and how that is giving rise to innovative transport models, transforming the way people commute. Some of these transformations can be largely attributed to the Government of India (GOI)'s thrust to more sustainable solutions in the country. The GOI's 3-fold strategy shared infrastructure, system integration, and scaled manufacturing has encouraged a whole set of shared, connected, and electric solutions in India.



The study elaborates the opportunities for integrated solutions such as car sharing, ride hailing, and micro mobility via use cases. Another area covered is connected mobility, which is gaining traction. Increase in data traffic and connected devices are nurturing innovative solutions driven by major OEMs, which are providing end users with a host of smart solutions ranging from vehicle tracking, emergency assistance, and navigation to other related features.

While there is a lot of hype surrounding integrated and connected solutions, alternative models such as leasing and subscription-based solutions are gaining momentum in India. These solutions translate to a very small percentage of the overall market. However, with the COVID-19 pandemic disrupting the market, leasing and subscription-based solutions are likely to garner a lot more market penetration in the short run.



With the GOI looking at 30% electrification by 2030, there would be more traction for electric vehicles (EVs). The study explores the opportunities for Evs, covering the market potential, the potential infrastructure spends pertaining to battery and charging, and the regulations that govern EV adoption. The market for eCars, eLCVs and eAutos is expected to experience major growth in the next 7 years, with the last-mile connectivity modes (such as eAuto) set to be fully electrified by 2030, due to a combination of lower ownership costs and regulatory intervention.



While there is no much scope for autonomous solutions in India in the immediate future, the study shows potential scenarios beyond 2030, when mass market OEMs are likely to start offering safety-driven L1 features.



The study concludes by discussing the implications of the pandemic's disruption on the automotive industry. This covers the short-term impacts, the challenges faced by various segments/stakeholders of the industry, the measures taken, and the new opportunities arising from such a situation.



Key Issues Addressed

What are the mobility offerings in India?

What are some of the trends shaping new mobility solutions in India?

What are the emerging business solutions gaining traction in India?

What is the role of the government in terms of initiatives and regulations for some of the mobility solutions?

What are the future solutions that are set to disrupt Indian mobility?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

The Case of Integrated Mobility

Leasing as an Emerging Business Model in India

From Ownership to Usership - Millennials Driving the Case for Subscription Models

Last-mile Connectivity Modes to be Fully Electrified by 2030

Safety-driven Level 1 Automation by 2025 by Premium OEMs

COVID-19 - Short-term Impact

2. Research Scope and Objectives

Research Scope

Research Aim and Objectives

Key Questions this Study will Answer

3. Trends Driving Innovative Mobility Solutions in India

Rise in Vehicle Sharing

Declining Energy Demand

Lower Congestion Levels

Government's Strategy for Sustained Development

4. New Mobility Solutions Driving Indian Market

The Case of Integrated Mobility

Shared Mobility Beyond 2030

Shared Mobility - Use Cases

5. Connected Mobility - The Next Big Thing

Connected Mobility

6. India's Push for Multi-modal Transport Solutions

India's 'One Nation, One Card' Mobility Solution

Expanding Multi-modal Solutions to Roadways and Waterways

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL)'s Innovative Multi-modal Approach

7. Emerging Subscription and Leasing Models

Leasing as an Emerging Business Model in India

From Ownership to Usership - Millennials Driving the Case for Subscription Models

8. Electric Solution Push

Electric Vehicles in India

Market Forecast

100K Charging Stations to be Installed by 2030

India's Push for 30% Electrification of Vehicles by 2030

Last-mile Connectivity Modes to be Fully Electrified by 2030

9. Beyond 2040 - Autonomous

Functional Block Diagram for Autonomous Driving (AD)

Sensors Enabling ADAS and AD

Safety-driven Level 1 Automation by 2025 by Premium OEMs

10. COVID-19 Impact on the Automotive Market

Factors Impacting the Automotive Market in India

COVID-19 - Short-term Impact

Challenges Faced by the Mobility Market in India Due to COVID-19

Opportunity and Measures

11. Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity

Strategic Imperatives

12. Conclusions

The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions

Legal Disclaimer

13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e1fwnn