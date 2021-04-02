Global Healthcare Education Solutions Market Report 2021: Market to Reach $15.8 Billion by 2027 - Classroom-based Segment to Account for $11.6 Billion

Dublin, April 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Education Solutions - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Healthcare Education Solutions Market to Reach $15.8 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Healthcare Education Solutions estimated at US$ 10.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 15.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the period 2020-2027.

Classroom-based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.8% CAGR and reach US$ 11.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the E-Learning segment is readjusted to a revised 7.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.5% CAGR

The Healthcare Education Solutions market in the U.S. is estimated at US$ 2.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$ 3.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 5.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Healthcare Education Solutions Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E
  • Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 34 Featured):

  • 3M Co.
  • B. Braun Melsungen AG
  • Becton, Dickinson and Co.,
  • Canon Medical System Corp.
  • Fujifilm Holding Corp.
  • General Electric Co.
  • Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
  • Koninklijke Philips NV
  • Medtronic
  • Olympus Corp.
  • Siemens AG
  • Smith & Nephew Plc
  • Stryker Corp.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

  • UNITED STATES
  • Market Facts & Figures
  • Market Analytics
  • CANADA
  • JAPAN
  • CHINA
  • EUROPE
  • Market Facts & Figures
  • Market Analytics
  • FRANCE
  • GERMANY
  • ITALY
  • UNITED KINGDOM
  • SPAIN
  • RUSSIA
  • REST OF EUROPE
  • ASIA-PACIFIC
  • AUSTRALIA
  • INDIA
  • SOUTH KOREA
  • REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
  • LATIN AMERICA
  • ARGENTINA
  • BRAZIL
  • MEXICO
  • REST OF LATIN AMERICA
  • MIDDLE EAST
  • IRAN
  • ISRAEL
  • SAUDI ARABIA
  • UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
  • REST OF MIDDLE EAST
  • AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 34

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9qeaab

 

        








        

            

                

                    
