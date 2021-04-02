New York, April 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hacksaw Blades Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960961/?utm_source=GNW
In addition to being a global intelligence exchange platform, MarketGlass™ is a powerful knowledge center that delivers dynamic project-focused market intelligence. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project Data stack.
- Interactive peer-to-peer and enterprise-to-enterprise ideation and market intelligence exchange is facilitated via a robust, secure, and validated process. The process draws from uniquely qualified project-specific and geographically focused executives overseeing business development, marketing and sales operations.
- Trends & Factors - Identifying and validating local trends and factors driving each competitive marketplace. These factors include pricing variances, market trajectories, Covid-19 impact and recovery, locally active leading brands, and other parameters impacting the region in the short to medium term such as supply chain realignments.
- Mobile Access & App - Our mobile version of the report may be accessed via our mobile app or directly for a full mobile experience.
- Complimentary Updates - for one year. At least one update in 12-month period is normal and anytime there’s a significant change affecting the market dynamics.
- Bespoke Updates & Team Collaborations - Clients may build a bespoke version of our report with peers on our MarketGlass™ platform which enables multidimensional data simulations.
- Knowledge Center - clients have full-stack data access for project data they support or purchase including primary research engagement stats, companies and executives.
Abstract:
- Global Hacksaw Blades Market to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2027
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Hacksaw Blades estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Raker Hacksaw Blade, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.3% CAGR and reach US$351.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Regular Hacksaw Blade segment is readjusted to a revised 2.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $274.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5% CAGR
- The Hacksaw Blades market in the U.S. is estimated at US$274.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$247.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.6% and 2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.2% CAGR.
- Wavy Hacksaw Blade Segment to Record 2.8% CAGR
- In the global Wavy Hacksaw Blade segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$313 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$367.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$167.5 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.6% CAGR through the analysis period.
- Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
- Apex Tool Group
- BlackHawk Industrial
- DeWALT
- Disston Company
- Klein Tools, Inc.
- Milwaukee Hand Trucks
- Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.
- The L.S. Starrett Company
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960961/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Hacksaw Blades by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Hacksaw Blades by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Hacksaw Blades by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Raker Hacksaw
Blade by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Raker Hacksaw Blade by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Raker Hacksaw Blade by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Regular Hacksaw
Blade by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Regular Hacksaw Blade by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Regular Hacksaw Blade by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Wavy Hacksaw
Blade by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Wavy Hacksaw Blade by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Wavy Hacksaw Blade by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for 14 TPI by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for 14 TPI by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for 14 TPI by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for 18 TPI by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for 18 TPI by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for 18 TPI by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for 24 TPI by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for 24 TPI by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for 24 TPI by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for 32 TPI by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for 32 TPI by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for 32 TPI by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Mild Steel by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Mild Steel by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Mild Steel by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Aluminum by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Brass by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Brass by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Brass by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Electric by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Electric by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Electric by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Manual by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Manual by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Manual by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Hacksaw Blades by
Blade Type - Raker Hacksaw Blade, Regular Hacksaw Blade and
Wavy Hacksaw Blade - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: USA Historic Review for Hacksaw Blades by Blade Type -
Raker Hacksaw Blade, Regular Hacksaw Blade and Wavy Hacksaw
Blade Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Hacksaw Blades by Blade
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Raker Hacksaw
Blade, Regular Hacksaw Blade and Wavy Hacksaw Blade for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Hacksaw Blades by
Teeth per Inch - 14 TPI, 18 TPI, 24 TPI and 32 TPI -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: USA Historic Review for Hacksaw Blades by Teeth per
Inch - 14 TPI, 18 TPI, 24 TPI and 32 TPI Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Hacksaw Blades by Teeth
per Inch - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 14 TPI, 18
TPI, 24 TPI and 32 TPI for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 46: USA Current & Future Analysis for Hacksaw Blades by
Material Type - Mild Steel, Aluminum and Brass - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: USA Historic Review for Hacksaw Blades by Material
Type - Mild Steel, Aluminum and Brass Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Hacksaw Blades by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mild
Steel, Aluminum and Brass for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: USA Current & Future Analysis for Hacksaw Blades by
Mechanism Type - Electric and Manual - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 50: USA Historic Review for Hacksaw Blades by Mechanism
Type - Electric and Manual Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 51: USA 15-Year Perspective for Hacksaw Blades by
Mechanism Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electric and Manual for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Hacksaw Blades
by Blade Type - Raker Hacksaw Blade, Regular Hacksaw Blade and
Wavy Hacksaw Blade - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Hacksaw Blades by Blade
Type - Raker Hacksaw Blade, Regular Hacksaw Blade and Wavy
Hacksaw Blade Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Hacksaw Blades by
Blade Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Raker
Hacksaw Blade, Regular Hacksaw Blade and Wavy Hacksaw Blade for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Hacksaw Blades
by Teeth per Inch - 14 TPI, 18 TPI, 24 TPI and 32 TPI -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Hacksaw Blades by Teeth
per Inch - 14 TPI, 18 TPI, 24 TPI and 32 TPI Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Hacksaw Blades by
Teeth per Inch - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 14
TPI, 18 TPI, 24 TPI and 32 TPI for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 58: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Hacksaw Blades
by Material Type - Mild Steel, Aluminum and Brass - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Canada Historic Review for Hacksaw Blades by Material
Type - Mild Steel, Aluminum and Brass Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Hacksaw Blades by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mild
Steel, Aluminum and Brass for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 61: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Hacksaw Blades
by Mechanism Type - Electric and Manual - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 62: Canada Historic Review for Hacksaw Blades by
Mechanism Type - Electric and Manual Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Hacksaw Blades by
Mechanism Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electric and Manual for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 64: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Hacksaw Blades by
Blade Type - Raker Hacksaw Blade, Regular Hacksaw Blade and
Wavy Hacksaw Blade - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Hacksaw Blades by Blade
Type - Raker Hacksaw Blade, Regular Hacksaw Blade and Wavy
Hacksaw Blade Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Hacksaw Blades by Blade
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Raker Hacksaw
Blade, Regular Hacksaw Blade and Wavy Hacksaw Blade for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 67: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Hacksaw Blades by
Teeth per Inch - 14 TPI, 18 TPI, 24 TPI and 32 TPI -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Japan Historic Review for Hacksaw Blades by Teeth per
Inch - 14 TPI, 18 TPI, 24 TPI and 32 TPI Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Hacksaw Blades by Teeth
per Inch - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 14 TPI, 18
TPI, 24 TPI and 32 TPI for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 70: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Hacksaw Blades by
Material Type - Mild Steel, Aluminum and Brass - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Japan Historic Review for Hacksaw Blades by Material
Type - Mild Steel, Aluminum and Brass Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Hacksaw Blades by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mild
Steel, Aluminum and Brass for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Hacksaw Blades by
Mechanism Type - Electric and Manual - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 74: Japan Historic Review for Hacksaw Blades by Mechanism
Type - Electric and Manual Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 75: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Hacksaw Blades by
Mechanism Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electric and Manual for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 76: China Current & Future Analysis for Hacksaw Blades by
Blade Type - Raker Hacksaw Blade, Regular Hacksaw Blade and
Wavy Hacksaw Blade - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: China Historic Review for Hacksaw Blades by Blade
Type - Raker Hacksaw Blade, Regular Hacksaw Blade and Wavy
Hacksaw Blade Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: China 15-Year Perspective for Hacksaw Blades by Blade
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Raker Hacksaw
Blade, Regular Hacksaw Blade and Wavy Hacksaw Blade for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 79: China Current & Future Analysis for Hacksaw Blades by
Teeth per Inch - 14 TPI, 18 TPI, 24 TPI and 32 TPI -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: China Historic Review for Hacksaw Blades by Teeth per
Inch - 14 TPI, 18 TPI, 24 TPI and 32 TPI Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: China 15-Year Perspective for Hacksaw Blades by Teeth
per Inch - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 14 TPI, 18
TPI, 24 TPI and 32 TPI for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: China Current & Future Analysis for Hacksaw Blades by
Material Type - Mild Steel, Aluminum and Brass - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: China Historic Review for Hacksaw Blades by Material
Type - Mild Steel, Aluminum and Brass Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: China 15-Year Perspective for Hacksaw Blades by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mild
Steel, Aluminum and Brass for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 85: China Current & Future Analysis for Hacksaw Blades by
Mechanism Type - Electric and Manual - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 86: China Historic Review for Hacksaw Blades by Mechanism
Type - Electric and Manual Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 87: China 15-Year Perspective for Hacksaw Blades by
Mechanism Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electric and Manual for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 88: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Hacksaw Blades
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 89: Europe Historic Review for Hacksaw Blades by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Hacksaw Blades by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 91: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Hacksaw Blades
by Blade Type - Raker Hacksaw Blade, Regular Hacksaw Blade and
Wavy Hacksaw Blade - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Europe Historic Review for Hacksaw Blades by Blade
Type - Raker Hacksaw Blade, Regular Hacksaw Blade and Wavy
Hacksaw Blade Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Hacksaw Blades by
Blade Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Raker
Hacksaw Blade, Regular Hacksaw Blade and Wavy Hacksaw Blade for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 94: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Hacksaw Blades
by Teeth per Inch - 14 TPI, 18 TPI, 24 TPI and 32 TPI -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Europe Historic Review for Hacksaw Blades by Teeth
per Inch - 14 TPI, 18 TPI, 24 TPI and 32 TPI Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Hacksaw Blades by
Teeth per Inch - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 14
TPI, 18 TPI, 24 TPI and 32 TPI for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 97: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Hacksaw Blades
by Material Type - Mild Steel, Aluminum and Brass - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Europe Historic Review for Hacksaw Blades by Material
Type - Mild Steel, Aluminum and Brass Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Hacksaw Blades by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mild
Steel, Aluminum and Brass for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 100: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Hacksaw Blades
by Mechanism Type - Electric and Manual - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 101: Europe Historic Review for Hacksaw Blades by
Mechanism Type - Electric and Manual Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Hacksaw Blades by
Mechanism Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electric and Manual for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 103: France Current & Future Analysis for Hacksaw Blades
by Blade Type - Raker Hacksaw Blade, Regular Hacksaw Blade and
Wavy Hacksaw Blade - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: France Historic Review for Hacksaw Blades by Blade
Type - Raker Hacksaw Blade, Regular Hacksaw Blade and Wavy
Hacksaw Blade Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: France 15-Year Perspective for Hacksaw Blades by
Blade Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Raker
Hacksaw Blade, Regular Hacksaw Blade and Wavy Hacksaw Blade for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 106: France Current & Future Analysis for Hacksaw Blades
by Teeth per Inch - 14 TPI, 18 TPI, 24 TPI and 32 TPI -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: France Historic Review for Hacksaw Blades by Teeth
per Inch - 14 TPI, 18 TPI, 24 TPI and 32 TPI Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: France 15-Year Perspective for Hacksaw Blades by
Teeth per Inch - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 14
TPI, 18 TPI, 24 TPI and 32 TPI for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 109: France Current & Future Analysis for Hacksaw Blades
by Material Type - Mild Steel, Aluminum and Brass - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: France Historic Review for Hacksaw Blades by
Material Type - Mild Steel, Aluminum and Brass Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: France 15-Year Perspective for Hacksaw Blades by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mild
Steel, Aluminum and Brass for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 112: France Current & Future Analysis for Hacksaw Blades
by Mechanism Type - Electric and Manual - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 113: France Historic Review for Hacksaw Blades by
Mechanism Type - Electric and Manual Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: France 15-Year Perspective for Hacksaw Blades by
Mechanism Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electric and Manual for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 115: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Hacksaw Blades
by Blade Type - Raker Hacksaw Blade, Regular Hacksaw Blade and
Wavy Hacksaw Blade - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 116: Germany Historic Review for Hacksaw Blades by Blade
Type - Raker Hacksaw Blade, Regular Hacksaw Blade and Wavy
Hacksaw Blade Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 117: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Hacksaw Blades by
Blade Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Raker
Hacksaw Blade, Regular Hacksaw Blade and Wavy Hacksaw Blade for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 118: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Hacksaw Blades
by Teeth per Inch - 14 TPI, 18 TPI, 24 TPI and 32 TPI -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 119: Germany Historic Review for Hacksaw Blades by Teeth
per Inch - 14 TPI, 18 TPI, 24 TPI and 32 TPI Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 120: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Hacksaw Blades by
Teeth per Inch - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 14
TPI, 18 TPI, 24 TPI and 32 TPI for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 121: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Hacksaw Blades
by Material Type - Mild Steel, Aluminum and Brass - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 122: Germany Historic Review for Hacksaw Blades by
Material Type - Mild Steel, Aluminum and Brass Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 123: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Hacksaw Blades by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mild
Steel, Aluminum and Brass for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 124: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Hacksaw Blades
by Mechanism Type - Electric and Manual - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 125: Germany Historic Review for Hacksaw Blades by
Mechanism Type - Electric and Manual Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 126: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Hacksaw Blades by
Mechanism Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electric and Manual for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 127: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Hacksaw Blades
by Blade Type - Raker Hacksaw Blade, Regular Hacksaw Blade and
Wavy Hacksaw Blade - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 128: Italy Historic Review for Hacksaw Blades by Blade
Type - Raker Hacksaw Blade, Regular Hacksaw Blade and Wavy
Hacksaw Blade Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 129: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Hacksaw Blades by
Blade Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Raker
Hacksaw Blade, Regular Hacksaw Blade and Wavy Hacksaw Blade for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 130: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Hacksaw Blades
by Teeth per Inch - 14 TPI, 18 TPI, 24 TPI and 32 TPI -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 131: Italy Historic Review for Hacksaw Blades by Teeth
per Inch - 14 TPI, 18 TPI, 24 TPI and 32 TPI Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 132: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Hacksaw Blades by
Teeth per Inch - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 14
TPI, 18 TPI, 24 TPI and 32 TPI for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 133: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Hacksaw Blades
by Material Type - Mild Steel, Aluminum and Brass - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 134: Italy Historic Review for Hacksaw Blades by Material
Type - Mild Steel, Aluminum and Brass Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 135: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Hacksaw Blades by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mild
Steel, Aluminum and Brass for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 136: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Hacksaw Blades
by Mechanism Type - Electric and Manual - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 137: Italy Historic Review for Hacksaw Blades by
Mechanism Type - Electric and Manual Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 138: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Hacksaw Blades by
Mechanism Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electric and Manual for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 139: UK Current & Future Analysis for Hacksaw Blades by
Blade Type - Raker Hacksaw Blade, Regular Hacksaw Blade and
Wavy Hacksaw Blade - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 140: UK Historic Review for Hacksaw Blades by Blade Type -
Raker Hacksaw Blade, Regular Hacksaw Blade and Wavy Hacksaw
Blade Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 141: UK 15-Year Perspective for Hacksaw Blades by Blade
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Raker Hacksaw
Blade, Regular Hacksaw Blade and Wavy Hacksaw Blade for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 142: UK Current & Future Analysis for Hacksaw Blades by
Teeth per Inch - 14 TPI, 18 TPI, 24 TPI and 32 TPI -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 143: UK Historic Review for Hacksaw Blades by Teeth per
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960961/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________