New York, April 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Graphene Electronics Industry"
Abstract:
- Global Graphene Electronics Market to Reach $3.2 Billion by 2027
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Graphene Electronics estimated at US$424.7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 33.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Film, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 36.8% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Oxide segment is readjusted to a revised 28.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $113.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 41.6% CAGR
- The Graphene Electronics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$113.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$875.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 41.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 26.1% and 30.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 28.5% CAGR.
- Nano Platelets Segment to Record 30.3% CAGR
- In the global Nano Platelets segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 29.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$56.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$338.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$505.4 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 31.6% CAGR through the analysis period.
- Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured) -
- Applied Graphene Materials Plc
- Grafoid Inc.
- GrafTech International Ltd.
- Graphene 3D Lab, Inc.
- Graphene Frontiers
- Graphene Square, Inc.
- Graphenea SA
- Haydale Ltd.
- IBM Corporation
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
