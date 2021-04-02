The Worldwide Graphene Industry is Expected to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 19% from 2020

Dublin, April 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Graphene Market by Type (Bulk, Monolayer), Application (Composites, Paints, Energy Storage, Electronics, Catalyst and Tire) , End-use Industry (Automotive, Aerospace, Electronics, Military and Construction) and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global graphene market size is projected to grow from USD 620 million in 2020 to USD 1,479 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 19.0% between 2020 and 2025.

Graphene is demanded in various end-use industries including automotive & transportation, aerospace, electronics, and construction; due to its advantages properties such as high strength, thermal conductivity, and durability. However, global pandemic disease COVID-19 has disrupted the operations of aerospace, automotive & transportation, and other industries which are expected to decrease the demand for graphene in 2020.

Monolayer graphene is the fastest-growing type of graphene, in terms of value.

The monolayer graphene finds wide applications in various end-use industries. The major applications of monolayer graphene are in quantum computing, pressure sensors, touch sensors, transistors, nanoelcmechanical systems (NEMS), optoelectronics, aerospace components, electronic components and others. The increasing demand from these applications is expected to drive the monolayer graphene market during the forecasted period.

Energy Storage & Harvesting is the fastest-growing application of graphene, in terms of value.

Graphene is used in energy generation and storage of capacitors, batteries, and also in grid applications for strong wind or solar power. It is used in lithium-ion batteries to increase their lifespan and make them flexible, renewable, and lightweight. Graphene-based supercapacitors can charge and discharge easily and find potential usage in camera flashes, cards, wind turbines, and power backup supplies for industries, home, and solar power plants.

Electronics is the fastest-growing end-use industry of graphene, in terms of value.

Graphene, also called the wonder material, is widely used in the electronics industry as a potential substitute for silicon-based electronic products. High mechanical strength, superior thermal conductivity, and high electron mobility are some of the properties of graphene that are driving the demand for graphene in the electronics end-use industry. Graphene is used in various electronic products such as batteries, optical electronics, transistors, displays and touch screens, capacitors, and transparent memory technology, among others. Wearable technology is another segment where graphene is used in optical electronics to create flexible and wearable newspaper-like smartphones that can be worn on the wrist, tablet, and a rolled-up newspaper. The increasing demand from these applications is expected to drive the market during the forecasted period.

APAC is the fastest-growing graphene market.

APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR in terms of value in the global graphene market during the forecast period. The increasing R&D activities in the region coupled with increasing demand from automotive & transportation and electronics end-use industry in the region is driving the market growth. APAC is a combination of both emerging markets and developed economies; the growth potential in the region is unlike anything seen before.

Due to COVID-19, numerous industries and automotive companies have halted their production sites across various countries that has led to reduced demand for graphene, which affected the graphene demand in APAC countries. The recovery in the end-use industries with restoration in the supply chain would drive the graphene demand during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Graphene Market

4.2 Graphene Market, by Type and End-Use Industry, 2019

4.3 Graphene Market, by Application

4.4 Graphene Market, by Key Countries

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Applications in End-Use Industries

5.2.1.2 Increasing R&D Activities

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Difficulty in Mass Production

5.2.2.2 Lack of Band Gap

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Graphene from Energy Storage Applications in China

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Standardization in Graphene Industry

5.2.4.2 High Production Cost

5.3 Supply Chain Analysis

5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.4.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.4.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.5 Impact of COVID-19

5.6 Ecosystem: Graphene Market

5.7 Value Chain Analysis

6 Graphene Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Bulk Graphene

6.3 Monolayer Graphene

7 Graphene Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Composites

7.3 Energy Harvesting & Storage

7.4 Paints, Coatings & Inks

7.5 Electronics

7.6 Catalyst

7.7 Tire

7.8 Other

8 Graphene Market, by End-Use Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Automotive & Transportation

8.3 Aerospace

8.4 Electronics

8.5 Military & Defense

8.6 Construction

8.7 Other

9 Graphene Market, by Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 APAC

9.4 Europe

9.5 Latin America

9.6 Mea

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Revenue of Top Market Players

10.4 Market Evaluation Framework

10.4.1 New Product Launch/New Product Development

10.4.2 Deals

10.4.3 Merger & Acquisition

10.4.4 Others

10.5 Start-Up/Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SME) Evaluation Matrix

10.5.1 Progressive Companies

10.5.2 Responsive Companies

10.5.3 Dynamic Companies

10.5.4 Starting Blocks

11 Company Profile

11.1 Key Players

11.1.1 Nanoxplore Inc.

11.1.2 Graphenea Sa

11.1.3 Avanzare Innovacion Tecnologica S.L.

11.1.4 Global Graphene Group

11.1.5 Directa Plus S.P.A.

11.1.6 Haydale Graphene Industries plc

11.1.7 Changzhou Sixth Element Materials Technology Co., Ltd.

11.1.8 Ningbo Morsh Technology Co., Ltd.

11.1.9 Xiamen Knano Graphene Technology Corporation Limited

11.1.10 Jinan Shengquan Group Share Holding Co., Ltd

11.2 Other Companies

11.2.1 Shandong Lite Nano Technology Co., Ltd.

11.2.2 Nanjing Xfnano Materials Co., Ltd.

11.2.3 Qingdao Huagao Inkene Technology Co., Ltd.

11.2.4 2D Carbon (Changzhou) Tech Inc., Ltd.

11.2.5 Suzhou Graphene Nanotechnology Co., Ltd.

11.2.6 Superc Technology Ltd.

11.2.7 Jcnano Tech Co., Ltd.

11.2.8 Enwang New Material Technology Co., Ltd.

11.2.9 China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc

11.2.10 Jiangsu Tianchuang New Material Technology Co., Ltd.

11.2.11 Wuxi Yuanwen Graphene Technology Co., Ltd.

11.2.12 Tianjin Plannano Energy Technologies Co., Ltd.

11.2.13 Dongxu Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd.

11.2.14 Luoyang Tongrun Info Technology Co., Ltd.

11.2.15 Beijing Jinglong Special Carbon Technology Co., Ltd.

11.2.16 Qingdao Yanhai Carbon Materials Co., Ltd.

12 Appendix

12.1 Discussion Guide

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o3iur7