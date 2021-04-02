Worldwide Heavy-duty Truck Suspension System Industry to 2024 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, April 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Heavy-duty Truck Suspension System Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The heavy-duty truck suspension system market is poised to grow by 120.02 thousand units during 2020-2024, decelerating at a CAGR of 1% during the forecast period. The report on heavy-duty truck suspension system market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing sales of heavy-duty trucks, rising need for smooth freight transportation and increasing demand for lightweight and durable suspension systems.
The heavy-duty truck suspension system market analysis includes the weight rating segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the development of standards for non-metallic air suspension system tubing with one or more layers as one of the prime reasons driving the heavy-duty truck suspension system market growth during the next few years. Also, liftable forward tandem axle and multi-linkage suspension system in heavy vehicles will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The heavy-duty truck suspension system market report covers the following areas:
- Heavy-duty truck suspension system market sizing
- Heavy-duty truck suspension system market forecast
- Heavy-duty truck suspension system market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading heavy-duty truck suspension system market vendors that include Continental AG, Hendrickson Holdings LLC, JOST Werke AG, Meritor Inc., SAF-HOLLAND SE, Simard Suspensions Inc., thyssenkrupp AG, VDL Groep BV, WABCO Holdings Inc., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. Also, the heavy-duty truck suspension system market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The publisher's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
