New York, April 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Geophysical Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960948/?utm_source=GNW
In addition to being a global intelligence exchange platform, MarketGlass™ is a powerful knowledge center that delivers dynamic project-focused market intelligence. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project Data stack.
- Interactive peer-to-peer and enterprise-to-enterprise ideation and market intelligence exchange is facilitated via a robust, secure, and validated process. The process draws from uniquely qualified project-specific and geographically focused executives overseeing business development, marketing and sales operations.
- Trends & Factors - Identifying and validating local trends and factors driving each competitive marketplace. These factors include pricing variances, market trajectories, Covid-19 impact and recovery, locally active leading brands, and other parameters impacting the region in the short to medium term such as supply chain realignments.
- Mobile Access & App - Our mobile version of the report may be accessed via our mobile app or directly for a full mobile experience.
- Complimentary Updates - for one year. At least one update in 12-month period is normal and anytime there’s a significant change affecting the market dynamics.
- Bespoke Updates & Team Collaborations - Clients may build a bespoke version of our report with peers on our MarketGlass™ platform which enables multidimensional data simulations.
- Knowledge Center - clients have full-stack data access for project data they support or purchase including primary research engagement stats, companies and executives.
Abstract:
- Global Geophysical Services Market to Reach $13.7 Billion by 2027
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Geophysical Services estimated at US$11.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.7 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 2.6% over the period 2020-2027. Aerial-based Survey, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3% CAGR and reach US$5.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Land-based Survey segment is readjusted to a revised 2.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.9% CAGR
- The Geophysical Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.6% and 1.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.2% CAGR.
- Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured) -
- CGG S.A.
- Dawson Geophysical, Inc.
- EON Geosciences
- Geophysical Survey Systems, Inc.
- Geotech Surveys
- Ion Geophysical Corporation
- New Resolution Geophysics (NRG)
- Phoenix Geophysics
- Sea Geo Surveys Pvt Ltd.
- Spectrum Geophysics
- TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960948/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Geophysical
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Geophysical Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Geophysical Services by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Aerial-based
Survey by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Aerial-based Survey by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Aerial-based Survey by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Land-based Survey
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Land-based Survey by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Land-based Survey by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Magnetic by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Magnetic by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Magnetic by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Gravity by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Gravity by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Gravity by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Electromagnetics
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Electromagnetics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Electromagnetics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for LIDAR by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for LIDAR by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for LIDAR by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Resistivity by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Resistivity by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Resistivity by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Seismic by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Seismic by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Seismic by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Technologies by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Technologies by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Oil & Gas by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Minerals & Mining
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Minerals & Mining by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Minerals & Mining by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Agriculture by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Agriculture by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Agriculture by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Water Exploration
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: World Historic Review for Water Exploration by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Water Exploration by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: World Current & Future Analysis for Environment by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: World Historic Review for Environment by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 45: World 15-Year Perspective for Environment by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 46: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 49: USA Current & Future Analysis for Geophysical
Services by Type - Aerial-based Survey and Land-based Survey -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: USA Historic Review for Geophysical Services by Type -
Aerial-based Survey and Land-based Survey Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: USA 15-Year Perspective for Geophysical Services by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerial-based
Survey and Land-based Survey for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: USA Current & Future Analysis for Geophysical
Services by Technology - Magnetic, Gravity, Electromagnetics,
LIDAR, Resistivity, Seismic and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: USA Historic Review for Geophysical Services by
Technology - Magnetic, Gravity, Electromagnetics, LIDAR,
Resistivity, Seismic and Other Technologies Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: USA 15-Year Perspective for Geophysical Services by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Magnetic,
Gravity, Electromagnetics, LIDAR, Resistivity, Seismic and
Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: USA Current & Future Analysis for Geophysical
Services by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Minerals & Mining,
Agriculture, Water Exploration, Environment and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: USA Historic Review for Geophysical Services by
End-Use - Oil & Gas, Minerals & Mining, Agriculture, Water
Exploration, Environment and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: USA 15-Year Perspective for Geophysical Services by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,
Minerals & Mining, Agriculture, Water Exploration, Environment
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 58: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Geophysical
Services by Type - Aerial-based Survey and Land-based Survey -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Canada Historic Review for Geophysical Services by
Type - Aerial-based Survey and Land-based Survey Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Geophysical Services
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerial-based
Survey and Land-based Survey for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 61: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Geophysical
Services by Technology - Magnetic, Gravity, Electromagnetics,
LIDAR, Resistivity, Seismic and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Canada Historic Review for Geophysical Services by
Technology - Magnetic, Gravity, Electromagnetics, LIDAR,
Resistivity, Seismic and Other Technologies Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Geophysical Services
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Magnetic, Gravity, Electromagnetics, LIDAR, Resistivity,
Seismic and Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 64: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Geophysical
Services by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Minerals & Mining,
Agriculture, Water Exploration, Environment and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Canada Historic Review for Geophysical Services by
End-Use - Oil & Gas, Minerals & Mining, Agriculture, Water
Exploration, Environment and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Geophysical Services
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,
Minerals & Mining, Agriculture, Water Exploration, Environment
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 67: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Geophysical
Services by Type - Aerial-based Survey and Land-based Survey -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Japan Historic Review for Geophysical Services by
Type - Aerial-based Survey and Land-based Survey Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Geophysical Services by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerial-based
Survey and Land-based Survey for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 70: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Geophysical
Services by Technology - Magnetic, Gravity, Electromagnetics,
LIDAR, Resistivity, Seismic and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Japan Historic Review for Geophysical Services by
Technology - Magnetic, Gravity, Electromagnetics, LIDAR,
Resistivity, Seismic and Other Technologies Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Geophysical Services by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Magnetic,
Gravity, Electromagnetics, LIDAR, Resistivity, Seismic and
Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Geophysical
Services by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Minerals & Mining,
Agriculture, Water Exploration, Environment and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Japan Historic Review for Geophysical Services by
End-Use - Oil & Gas, Minerals & Mining, Agriculture, Water
Exploration, Environment and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Geophysical Services by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,
Minerals & Mining, Agriculture, Water Exploration, Environment
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 76: China Current & Future Analysis for Geophysical
Services by Type - Aerial-based Survey and Land-based Survey -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: China Historic Review for Geophysical Services by
Type - Aerial-based Survey and Land-based Survey Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: China 15-Year Perspective for Geophysical Services by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerial-based
Survey and Land-based Survey for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 79: China Current & Future Analysis for Geophysical
Services by Technology - Magnetic, Gravity, Electromagnetics,
LIDAR, Resistivity, Seismic and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: China Historic Review for Geophysical Services by
Technology - Magnetic, Gravity, Electromagnetics, LIDAR,
Resistivity, Seismic and Other Technologies Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: China 15-Year Perspective for Geophysical Services by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Magnetic,
Gravity, Electromagnetics, LIDAR, Resistivity, Seismic and
Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: China Current & Future Analysis for Geophysical
Services by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Minerals & Mining,
Agriculture, Water Exploration, Environment and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: China Historic Review for Geophysical Services by
End-Use - Oil & Gas, Minerals & Mining, Agriculture, Water
Exploration, Environment and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: China 15-Year Perspective for Geophysical Services by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,
Minerals & Mining, Agriculture, Water Exploration, Environment
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 85: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Geophysical
Services by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Geophysical Services by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Geophysical Services
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 88: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Geophysical
Services by Type - Aerial-based Survey and Land-based Survey -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Europe Historic Review for Geophysical Services by
Type - Aerial-based Survey and Land-based Survey Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Geophysical Services
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerial-based
Survey and Land-based Survey for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 91: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Geophysical
Services by Technology - Magnetic, Gravity, Electromagnetics,
LIDAR, Resistivity, Seismic and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Europe Historic Review for Geophysical Services by
Technology - Magnetic, Gravity, Electromagnetics, LIDAR,
Resistivity, Seismic and Other Technologies Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Geophysical Services
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Magnetic, Gravity, Electromagnetics, LIDAR, Resistivity,
Seismic and Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 94: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Geophysical
Services by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Minerals & Mining,
Agriculture, Water Exploration, Environment and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Europe Historic Review for Geophysical Services by
End-Use - Oil & Gas, Minerals & Mining, Agriculture, Water
Exploration, Environment and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Geophysical Services
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,
Minerals & Mining, Agriculture, Water Exploration, Environment
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 97: France Current & Future Analysis for Geophysical
Services by Type - Aerial-based Survey and Land-based Survey -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: France Historic Review for Geophysical Services by
Type - Aerial-based Survey and Land-based Survey Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: France 15-Year Perspective for Geophysical Services
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerial-based
Survey and Land-based Survey for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 100: France Current & Future Analysis for Geophysical
Services by Technology - Magnetic, Gravity, Electromagnetics,
LIDAR, Resistivity, Seismic and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: France Historic Review for Geophysical Services by
Technology - Magnetic, Gravity, Electromagnetics, LIDAR,
Resistivity, Seismic and Other Technologies Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: France 15-Year Perspective for Geophysical Services
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Magnetic, Gravity, Electromagnetics, LIDAR, Resistivity,
Seismic and Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 103: France Current & Future Analysis for Geophysical
Services by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Minerals & Mining,
Agriculture, Water Exploration, Environment and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: France Historic Review for Geophysical Services by
End-Use - Oil & Gas, Minerals & Mining, Agriculture, Water
Exploration, Environment and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: France 15-Year Perspective for Geophysical Services
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,
Minerals & Mining, Agriculture, Water Exploration, Environment
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 106: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Geophysical
Services by Type - Aerial-based Survey and Land-based Survey -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: Germany Historic Review for Geophysical Services by
Type - Aerial-based Survey and Land-based Survey Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Geophysical Services
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerial-based
Survey and Land-based Survey for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 109: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Geophysical
Services by Technology - Magnetic, Gravity, Electromagnetics,
LIDAR, Resistivity, Seismic and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: Germany Historic Review for Geophysical Services by
Technology - Magnetic, Gravity, Electromagnetics, LIDAR,
Resistivity, Seismic and Other Technologies Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Geophysical Services
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Magnetic, Gravity, Electromagnetics, LIDAR, Resistivity,
Seismic and Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 112: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Geophysical
Services by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Minerals & Mining,
Agriculture, Water Exploration, Environment and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 113: Germany Historic Review for Geophysical Services by
End-Use - Oil & Gas, Minerals & Mining, Agriculture, Water
Exploration, Environment and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Geophysical Services
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,
Minerals & Mining, Agriculture, Water Exploration, Environment
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 115: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Geophysical
Services by Type - Aerial-based Survey and Land-based Survey -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 116: Italy Historic Review for Geophysical Services by
Type - Aerial-based Survey and Land-based Survey Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 117: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Geophysical Services
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerial-based
Survey and Land-based Survey for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 118: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Geophysical
Services by Technology - Magnetic, Gravity, Electromagnetics,
LIDAR, Resistivity, Seismic and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 119: Italy Historic Review for Geophysical Services by
Technology - Magnetic, Gravity, Electromagnetics, LIDAR,
Resistivity, Seismic and Other Technologies Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 120: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Geophysical Services
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Magnetic, Gravity, Electromagnetics, LIDAR, Resistivity,
Seismic and Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 121: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Geophysical
Services by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Minerals & Mining,
Agriculture, Water Exploration, Environment and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 122: Italy Historic Review for Geophysical Services by
End-Use - Oil & Gas, Minerals & Mining, Agriculture, Water
Exploration, Environment and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 123: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Geophysical Services
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,
Minerals & Mining, Agriculture, Water Exploration, Environment
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 124: UK Current & Future Analysis for Geophysical
Services by Type - Aerial-based Survey and Land-based Survey -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 125: UK Historic Review for Geophysical Services by Type -
Aerial-based Survey and Land-based Survey Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 126: UK 15-Year Perspective for Geophysical Services by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerial-based
Survey and Land-based Survey for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 127: UK Current & Future Analysis for Geophysical
Services by Technology - Magnetic, Gravity, Electromagnetics,
LIDAR, Resistivity, Seismic and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960948/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________