Global Single Seat Valves Industry (2020 to 2027) - Market Trajectory & Analytics

Dublin, April 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Single Seat Valves - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Single Seat Valves estimated at US$ 105.1 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 141.1 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the period 2020-2027.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $28.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR

The Single Seat Valves market in the U.S. is estimated at US$ 28.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$ 28.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 3.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured):

  • Adamant Valves
  • Alfa Laval AB
  • Cashco, Inc.
  • Dixon Group, Inc.
  • Emerson Electric Co.,
  • GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
  • Habonim Industrial Valves & Actuators Ltd.
  • ITT, Inc.
  • KRONES AG
  • SPX FLOW, Inc.;

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Single Seat Valves Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E
  • Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 34

