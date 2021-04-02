The global wound care market is predicted to exceed US$ 30 Billion by 2027

New York, April 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wound Care Market (by Product Type, Applications, Wound Type, Region and Company), Impact of COVID-19, Major Deals, Size, Share, Recent Developments - Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06027503/?utm_source=GNW

The factors such as growing prevalence of chronic wounds and acute wounds, increasingly aging population as well as rising rates of diabetes and obesity, advancement in the field of wound care research, and rising number of road traffic accidents are driving the wound care market globally. However, the high cost of advanced wound care products restricts the market growth.



Impact of COVID-19 on Global Wound Care Market



The COVID–19 outbreak has become a global stress test. The disease has infected around 105 Million people worldwide. Globally the death toll has reached 2,278,579 according to the latest statistics from the Worldometers (as of February 4, 2021). The number is still growing, and the duration of the pandemic is still difficult to predict. The COVID-19 outbreak has negatively impacted the wound care market, due to nationwide lockdowns, denied wound care services, cancelled or postponed elective surgeries, and restrictions imposed by governments of various countries to shutdown factories or function with minimal staffing, to contain the spread of virus and keep the staff safe. Wound care has been designated by many governments around the world as non-essential medical treatment, during the lockdown period, thus negatively impacting the market growth.



Global Wound Care Market & Forecast - By Product Type

• Traditional adhesive dressings is the leading product segment of the global wound care market, followed by the traditional gauze dressings.

• Antimicrobial dressings is the third leading segment of the wound care market.

• Non-adherent dressings and Foam dressings product segments are competing closely to grab maximum share of the pie.

• Hydrocolloids market share is likely to be stable during the forecast period.

• Hydrogel dressings captured least share of the global wound care market.



Global Wound Care Market & Forecast - By Application

• Moist dressings and wound closure applications together accounted for around 54% share of the global wound care market in 2020.

• Negative Pressure Wound Therapy is the third leading application of the wound care market, followed by the Pressure Relief segment.

• The bioengineered skin and skin substitutes captured least share of the global wound care market.



Global Wound Care Market & Forecast - By Wound Type

• Surgical & traumatic wounds accounted for largest share of the global wound care market, followed by Diabetic foot ulcers.

• The venous leg ulcers captured over 13% share of the wound care market in 2020.

• The global pressure ulcers market is projected to exceed US$ 2.5 Billion by 2027.

• The burns segment accounted for single digit share of the overall wound care market in 2020.



Global Wound Care Market & Forecast - By Region

• United States dominates the global wound care market.

• Asia Pacific is the second most prominent region in the global wound care market, followed by European region.

• Middle East & Africa has the least share in the global wound care market due to the presence of poor economies especially in the African region.



Global Wound Care Market & Forecast - Company Analysis

• Acelity L.P. Inc. dominates the global wound care market.

• Smith & Nephew captured third highest share of the global wound care market in 2019.

• Johnson & Johnson wound care sales is continuously declining year on year.

• ConvaTec Group and Hartmann is competing closely with each other to grab maximum share of the global wound care market.

• In October 2019, 3M healthcare completed the acquisition of Acelity Inc. and its KCI subsidiaries.

• In March 2018, Scapa Healthcare acquired the Dallas, TX-based BioMed Laboratories.



The research report titled “Global Wound Care Market (by Product Type, Applications, Wound Type, Region and Company), Impact of COVID-19, Major Deals, Size, Share, Recent Developments - Forecast to 2027” provides a comprehensive assessment of the fast-evolving, high-growth Wound Care Industry.



This 221 Page report with 81 Figures and 15 Tables has been analyzed from 14 viewpoints:

1. Global Wound Care Market & Forecast (2012 - 2027)

2. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Wound Care Market

3. Global Wound Care Market Share & Forecast - By Product (2012 - 2027)

4. Global Wound Care Market Share & Forecast - By Applications (2012 - 2027)

5. Global Wound Care Market Share & Forecast - By Wound Type (2012 - 2027)

6. Global Wound Care Market Share & Forecast - By Region (2012 - 2027)

7. Global Wound Care Market Share & Forecast - By Company (2012 - 2027)

8. Global Wound Care Market & Forecast - By Product (2012 - 2027)

9. Global Wound Care Market & Forecast - By Applications (2012 - 2027)

10. Global Wound Care Market & Forecast - By Wound Type (2012 - 2027)

11. Global Wound Care Market & Forecast - By Region (2012 - 2027)

12. Global Wound Care Market - Company Analysis, Strategy/Recent Developments

13. Global Wound Care Market - Major Deals

14. Global Wound Care Market - Driving Factors & Challenges



By Product Type - Global Wound Care Market & Forecast

1. Traditional Adhesive Dressings

2. Traditional Gauze Dressings

3. Non-Adherent Dressings

4. Film Dressings

5. Foam Dressings

6. Hydrogel Dressings

7. Hydrocolloid

8. Alginate Dressings

9. Antimicrobial Dressings

10. Wound Care Growth Factors

11. Others



By Application - Global Wound Care Market & Forecast

1. Wound Closure

2. Moist Dressings

3. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy

4. Bioengineered Skin and Skin Substitutes

5. Pressure Relief

6. Miscellaneous Wound Management



By Wound Type - Global Wound Care Market & Forecast

1. Surgical & Traumatic wounds

2. Burns

3. Diabetic foot ulcers

4. Pressure ulcers

5. Venous leg ulcers

6. Others



By Region - Wound Care Market & Forecast

1. United States

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Rest of the World



Global Wound Care Market - Company Analysis

1. Acelity L.P. Inc. (Acquired by 3M)

2. Smith & Nephew

3. ConvaTec Group

4. Molnlycke Health Care AB

5. Coloplast Corp

6. Derma Sciences, Inc (Acquired by Integra LifeSciences)

7. Scapa Healthcare

8. 3M healthcare

9. Hartmann

10. Johnson & Johnson

11. Others



