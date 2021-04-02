Global OLED Market (2021 to 2026) - Increasing Popularity of OLED Smart TVs Presents Opportunities

Dublin, April 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global OLED Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Product Type (Smartphones, Television Sets, Smart Wearables, Large Format Displays), Panel Type, Panel Size, Technology, Vertical, and Geography - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global OLED display market was valued at USD 38.4 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 72.8 billion by 2026. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period.

Rapid adoption of OLED displays in smartphones, significant investments in building new facilities to manufacture OLED panels, high demand for better viewing experience, especially from smartphone and television consumers, rapid advances in OLED technology, increased demand for AMOLED displays in AR/VR headset applications, and financial support from governments worldwide for OLED lighting research are the key driving factors for the OLED market.

However, Similar benefits of micro-LED and direct-view LED display technologies similar to OLED hampering the growth of the market.

OLED lighting to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period

OLED technology is gaining momentum in general lighting applications owing to superior performance and wide light source coverage offered by it. OLED lighting products are energy-efficient and are deployed in green buildings. The general lighting segment is expected to continue to account for the larger size of the OLED lighting during the forecast period. However, the automotive lighting segment is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during 2021-2026.

The higher growth of the automotive lighting segment can be attributed to the high demand from luxury car manufacturers for premium quality lightings, along with a rise in the number of collaborations of OLED manufacturers with leading automotive companies for the development of flexible lightings for vehicles.

Consumer vertical to account the largest share during the forecast period

The consumer electronics market is growing at a very fast speed with remarkable advancements in technology, such as improving picture clarity in large-screen TVs and the evolution of smartphones. OLED technology enables the development of these advanced products. Factors driving the demand for OLED products in the consumer segment include technological advancements in consumer devices and economic growth worldwide. Smartphones and television sets use OLED display extensively.

Moreover, various display panel manufacturers have reported an increase in the sale of mobile displays due to new product launches and an improved supply-demand environment for large panels even during the pandemic. Thus, smartphones, televisions, and smart wearables (especially smartwatches and VR HMDs) would be the major product categories driving the growth of the consumer segment during the forecast period.

APAC to account the largest share during 2021-2026

APAC is leading the OLED market in terms of market share owing to the high demand for OLED display panels from smartphone vendors and OEMs in China, Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea. Additionally, several key original brand manufacturers and the majority of display manufacturers are based in APAC. Many operations, such as R&D, manufacturing, and assembly, related to OLED displays are being shifted to China owing to the low cost of logistics operations associated with the delivery of end products in the OLED display market. China is also emerging as a leading consumer product manufacturing hub with local players expanding their market share in all segments.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

3.1 OLED Market: Pre-COVID-19 and Post-COVID-19 Scenarios

3.1.1 OLED Market: Realistic Scenario

3.1.2 OLED Market: Optimistic Scenario

3.1.3 OLED Market: Pessimistic Scenario

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in OLED Market

4.2 OLED Market, by Product Type

4.3 OLED Display Market, by Application

4.4 OLED Display Market, by Panel Size

4.5 OLED Display Market, by Panel Type

4.6 OLED Market, by Region

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rapid Adoption of OLED Displays in Smartphones

5.2.1.2 Significant Investments in Building New Facilities to Manufacture OLED Panels

5.2.1.3 High Demand for Better Viewing Experience, Especially from Smartphone and Television Consumers

5.2.1.4 Rapid Advances in OLED Technology

5.2.1.5 Increased Demand for AMOLED Displays in AR/VR Headset Applications

5.2.1.6 Financial Support from Governments Worldwide for OLED Lighting Research

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Similar Benefits of Micro-Led and Direct-View Led Display Technologies Similar to OLED

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Adoption of OLED Technology in Automotive Lighting Applications

5.2.3.2 Increasing Popularity of OLED Smart TVs

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Complex Value Chain Structure

5.2.4.2 Requirement for Huge Investment and Relative Increase in Manufacturing Complexity

5.2.4.3 Limited Acceptance of OLED Lighting Fixtures Compared to Led Fixtures

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Display Ecosystem

5.5 Pricing Analysis

5.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.7 Patent Analysis

5.8 Standards and Regulations Regarding Display Panels

5.8.1 Key Regulations for Display Panels

5.9 Trade Analysis

5.9.1 Import Scenario of Telephones for Cellular Networks "Mobile Telephones" or for Other Wireless Networks

5.9.2 Export Scenario of Telephones for Cellular Networks Mobile Telephones or for Other Wireless Networks

5.10 Case Studies

5.10.1 Introduction

6 OLED Market, by Product Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 OLED Display

6.2.1 OLED Displays to Hold Major Share of OLED Market During Forecast Period

6.3 OLED Lighting

6.3.1 OLED Lighting Market, by Application

6.3.1.1 General Lighting

6.3.1.1.1 General Lighting Application to Hold Major Share of OLED Lighting Market During Forecast Period

6.3.1.2 Automotive Lighting

6.3.1.2.1 Automotive Lighting Application to Grow at Higher CAGR in OLED Lighting Market During Forecast Period

6.3.2 OLED Lighting Market, by Panel Type

6.3.2.1 Rigid

6.3.2.1.1 Rigid Panels are Thin and Lightweight and Consume Low Power

6.3.2.2 Flexible

6.3.2.2.1 Flexible Panels Can be Easily Integrated into Any Kind of Product

7 OLED Display Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Smartphones

7.2.1 Flexible Panels to be Used Most in Smartphones During Forecast Period

7.3 Tablets

7.3.1 Flexible OLED Display Panels to Dominate Tablets During Forecast Period

7.4 PC Monitors & Laptops

7.4.1 Rigid Panels to Hold Major Share of PC Monitor & Laptop Market During Forecast Period

7.5 Television Sets

7.5.1 Flexible Panels to Capture Major Share of Market for Television Sets During Forecast Period

7.6 Digital Signage/Large Format Displays

7.6.1 Large Format Displays are Mainly Used in Public Places, Transportation, Retail, and Outdoor Advertising

7.7 Smart Wearables

7.7.1 Smartwatch

7.7.1.1 Smartwatch Application to Hold Major Share of OLED Smart Wearable Market During Forecast Period

7.7.2 AR HMD

7.7.2.1 Major Applications of AR HMDs in Healthcare Include Pre-Hospital Medical Care, Nursing Care in Clinical Environments, and Medical Treatment in Hospitals

7.7.3 VR HMD

7.7.3.1 Virtual Reality HMDs Find Major Applications in Gaming and Entertainment, Healthcare, Retail, and e-Commerce Sectors During Forecast Period

7.8 Automotive Displays

7.8.1 OLED Technology is Expected to Gain Traction in Automotive Displays During Forecast Period

7.9 Others

8 OLED Display Market, by Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 PMOLED

8.2.1 PMOLEDs are Best Suited for Small Screen Devices

8.3 AMOLED

8.3.1 AMOLED Technology-Based Display Panels Provide Faster Pixel-Switching Response Times Than Traditional OLEDs

8.3.2 FMM RGB

8.3.2.1 Fine Metal Mask (FMM) is Used to Pattern Individual Red, Green, and Blue Sub-Pixels in an AMOLED Display Panel Manufacturing Process

8.3.3 WOLED

8.3.3.1 WOLEDs are Used in Large Display Panels

9 OLED Display Market, by Panel Size

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Up to 6 Inches

9.2.1 OLED Display Panels of Up to 6 Inches are Used in Several Small Devices

9.3 6-20 Inches

9.3.1 6-20 Inches OLED Displays are Widely Used in Healthcare Sector

9.4 20-50 Inches

9.4.1 Large Display Panels are Mostly Used for Outdoor Applications

9.5 More Than 50 Inches

9.5.1 Displays Above 50 Inches are Used for Applications in Outdoor Locations

10 OLED Display Market, by Panel Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Rigid

10.2.1 Rigid OLED Panels are Usually Fabricated on Metal or Glass Substrates

10.3 Flexible

10.3.1 Smartphones and Smart Wearables are Expected to Generate Substantial Demand for Flexible OLED Displays During Forecast Period

10.4 Others

11 OLED Market, by Vertical

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Consumer

11.2.1 Consumer Segment to Capture Largest Size of OLED Market During Forecast Period

11.3 Automotive

11.3.1 Growing Replacement of Analog Components with Digital Ones in Vehicles to Boost Demand for OLED Display Panels in Automotive Vertical

11.4 Sports & Entertainment

11.4.1 Rapid Penetration of AR/VR HMDs into Sports and Entertainment Industries to Fuel Market Growth During Forecast Period

11.5 Transportation

11.5.1 Transportation Vertical to Generate High Demand for Large Format Displays During Forecast Period

11.6 Retail, Hospitality, and BFSI

11.6.1 Retail, Hospitality, and BFSI Verticals to Adopt OLED Digital Signage Displays at Large During Forecast Period

11.7 Industrial & Enterprise

11.7.1 Increasing Adoption of AR/VR HMDs to Drive Growth of OLED Market for Industrial and Enterprise Verticals

11.8 Education

11.8.1 Transition to Online Learning to Favor Growth of OLED Display Market

11.9 Healthcare

11.9.1 Digitalization of Healthcare System to Propel Demand for OLED Displays During Forecast Period

11.10 Military & Aerospace

11.10.1 Adoption of AR and VR HMDs in Military & Aerospace Verticals to Favor Growth of OLED Market During Forecast Period

11.11 Others

12 Geographic Analysis

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.3 Europe

12.4 APAC

12.5 Rest of the World (RoW)

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Market Share Analysis

13.3 Revenue Analysis (OLED Display Business)

13.4 Market Evaluation Framework

13.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant

13.5.1 Star

13.5.2 Emerging Leader

13.5.3 Pervasive

13.5.4 Participant

13.6 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix: OLED Market

13.6.1 Progressive Companies

13.6.2 Responsive Companies

13.6.3 Dynamic Companies

13.6.4 Starting Blocks

13.7 Right-To-Win

13.8 Competitive Scenario

13.8.1 Product Launches/Developments

13.8.2 Partnerships, Agreements, Contracts, Joint Ventures, and Collaborations

13.8.3 Expansions

14 Company Profiles

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Key Players

14.2.1 Samsung Electronics

14.2.2 LG Display

14.2.3 AU Optronics (AUO)

14.2.4 BOE Technology

14.2.5 Universal Display

14.2.6 Tianma Microelectronics

14.2.7 OSRAM

14.2.8 Acuity Brands

14.2.9 OLEDworks

14.2.10 Konica Minolta

14.3 Other Players

14.3.1 Kopin Corporation

14.3.2 Emagin Corporation

14.3.3 Truly International

14.3.4 Panasonic

14.3.5 China Star Optoelectronics Technology (CSOT) (CDOT) (TCL)

14.3.6 Raystar Optronics

14.3.7 Visionox

14.3.8 JOLED

14.3.9 Winstar Display

14.3.10 Wisechip Semiconductor

15 Appendix

15.1 Discussion Guide

15.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal

15.3 Available Customization

