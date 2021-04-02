Insights on the Online Smartphone and Tablet Games Global Market to 2027 - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts

Dublin, April 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Smartphone and Tablet Games Market by Operating System and Game Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Online smartphone and tablet game is a platform offered by service providers that enables one or more players to participate in the game through smartphone or tablet. In addition, various service providers across the globe offer a wide range of games ranging from simple text-based games to games incorporating complex graphics. Furthermore, various service providers of online and mobile gaming industry are providing different types of games to their customers, including location-based gaming, multiplayer gaming, and augmented reality gaming, which attract large customer base. In addition, surge in number of users taking online gaming as entertainment tool in the pandemic situation is expected to propel the growth of the market.



Moreover, advancements in mobile development platform and rise in the adoption of free-to-play business model drive the growth of the market. In addition, a rise in penetration of smartphone and tablets across the globe propels the growth of the market. However, increase in concerns related to security and privacy issues hampers the growth of the market. Conversely, surge in cloud-based gaming application in various developed and emerging countries is expected to provide lucrative opportunity for the market.



The global online smartphone and tablet games market is segmented into operating system, game type, and region. In terms of operating system, the market is fragmented into iOS, Android, and others. Depending on game type, it is segregated into massive multiplayer online games, casual, social and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key players profiled in the online smartphone and tablet games market analysis are Electronics Arts, Inc., Gameloft, Kabam Games, Inc., King Limited, MachineZone, Inc., Melior Games, NCSOFT Corporation, Rovio Entertainment Corporation, Supercell OY and The Walt Disney Company. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.



Key Benefits for Stakeholders

The study provides an in-depth analysis of global online smartphone and tablet games market forecast along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on global market is provided in the report.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the market from 2020 to 2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for Stakeholders

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings

2.1.1. Top impacting factors

2.1.2. Top investment pockets

2.2. CXO perspective



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key forces shaping global online smartphone and tablet games market

3.3. Market dynamics

3.3.1. Drivers

3.3.1.1. Low barrier to entry, coupled with rise in smartphone penetration

3.3.1.2. Free-to-play business model

3.3.1.3. Rise in smartphone users

3.3.2. Restraint

3.3.2.1. Growth in concerns of user privacy and security issues

3.3.3. Opportunities

3.3.3.1. Rise in the adoption of cloud gaming

3.3.3.2. Growth in use of machine learning and artificial intelligence in mobile gaming apps

3.4. COVID-19 impact analysis on online smartphone and tablet games market

3.4.1. Impact on market size

3.4.2. Consumer trends, preferences, and budget impact

3.4.3. Economic impact

3.4.4. Strategies to tackle negative impact

3.4.5. Opportunity window



CHAPTER 4: ONLINE SMARTPHONE AND TABLET GAMES MARKET, BY OPERATING SYSTEM

4.1. Overview

4.2. iOS

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Android

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Others

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: ONLINE SMARTPHONE AND TABLET GAMES MARKET, BY GAME TYPE

5.1. Overview

5.2. Massive multiplayer online games

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Causal Games

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country

5.4. Social Games

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis, by country

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: GLOBAL ONLINE SMARTPHONE AND TABLET GAMES MARKET, BY REGION

6.1. Overview

6.2. North America

6.3. Europe

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.5. LAMEA

CHAPTER 7: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1. Key players positioning analysis, 2019

7.2. Competitive dashboard

7.3. Top winning strategies



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILE

8.1. ELECTRONicS ARTS, INC.

8.1.1. Company overview

8.1.2. Key executives

8.1.3. Company snapshot

8.1.4. Product portfolio

8.1.5. Business performance

8.1.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.2. GAMELOFT

8.2.1. Company overview

8.2.2. Key Executives

8.2.3. Company snapshot

8.2.4. Product portfolio

8.2.5. Key strategic moves and developments

8.3. KABAM GAMES, INC. (ACQUIRED BY NETMARBLE GAMES)

8.3.1. Company overview

8.3.2. Key executives

8.3.3. Company snapshot

8.3.4. Product portfolio

8.3.5. Business performance

8.3.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.4. KING LTD. (ACQUIRED BY ACTIVISION)

8.4.1. Company overview

8.4.2. Key Executives

8.4.3. Company snapshot

8.4.4. Operating business segments

8.4.5. Product portfolio

8.4.6. Business performance

8.5. MACHINE ZONE, INC. (ACQUIRE BY APPLOVIN)

8.5.1. Company overview

8.5.2. Key executives

8.5.3. Company snapshot

8.5.4. Product portfolio

8.5.5. Key strategic moves and developments

8.6. MELIOR GAMES

8.6.1. Company overview

8.6.2. Key Executives

8.6.3. Company snapshot

8.6.4. Product portfolio

8.7. NCSOFT CORPORATION

8.7.1. Company overview

8.7.2. Key Executives

8.7.3. Company snapshot

8.7.4. Product portfolio

8.7.5. Business performance

8.7.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.8. ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

8.8.1. Company overview

8.8.2. Key Executives

8.8.3. Company snapshot

8.8.4. Operating business segments

8.8.5. Product portfolio

8.8.6. Business performance

8.8.7. Key strategic moves and developments

8.9. SUPERCELL OY

8.9.1. Company overview

8.9.2. Key Executives

8.9.3. Company snapshot

8.9.4. Product portfolio

8.9.5. Key strategic moves and developments

8.10. THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY

8.10.1. Company overview

8.10.2. Key executives

8.10.3. Company snapshot

8.10.4. Operating business segments

8.10.5. Product portfolio

8.10.6. Business performance

8.10.7. Key strategic moves and developments



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ef8jzo