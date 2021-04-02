Worldwide Toys Industry to 2027 - Reduction of Carbon Footprints and Environmentally Friendly Initiatives to Provide Lucrative Opportunities

Dublin, April 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Toys Market by Product Type, Age Group and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Toys play a crucial role in the growth and development of the children. Toys plays a vital importance in brain development as toys aids in acquiring logical and reasoning skills, helps in gaining spatial reasoning along with logical and reasoning skills. Playing with toys and board games assists children in learning as well as building social and communication skills. The rise in demand for strategy-based & educational based toys among the children propels the growth of the toys market. In addition, the Chinese government last year relaxed its decades-old one-child policy, allowing all couples to have two kids to address the challenge of an aging population. Thus, the number of kids is expected to increase in the upcoming years thus positively impacting the market growth. According to the World Bank, around 25.6% of global population is under age of 14. Large consumer base and expanding young population in developing countries such as India and China to propel demand for toys especially in the Asia-Pacific region.



Global toys industry is growing steadily, with China, India, Brazil and African countries outperforming the average growth. Rise in disposable incomes along with favorable demographics have resulted in increased propensity to spend on toys and entertainment products. With the expansion of family entertainment centres, markets in countries such as India, China, and others South East Asian nations are surging. Growing middle class Increasing per capita income, and proliferation of schools all together generating high demand for toys market. Players operating in the region are rapidly diversifying their offerings beyond their traditional domains.



Uncertainties about current and future economic conditions along with closure of schools and entertainment centers have hampered the global demand. The COVID-19 outbreak resulted in widespread economic crisis around the world with toys industry also facing huge challenges. Furthermore, emergence of an alternate entertainment medium such as smartphones and tablets coupled with trade disputes to further intensify challenges for the engaged stakeholders.



The toys market is segmented into product type, age group, sales channel and region. By product type, the global market is classified into action figures, building sets, dolls, games/puzzles, sports & outdoor toys, plush and others. By age group, it is studied across Up to 5 years, 5 to 10 years, and above 10 years. By sales channel, the market is divided into hypermarket/supermarket, specialty stores, departmental stores, online channels and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Some of the key players profiled in the toys market analysis includes Atlas Games, Clementoni S.p.A., Goliath Games, Hasbro, Inc., The LEGO Group, Mattel, Inc., Ravensburger AG, Tomy Company, Ltd, Vtech Holdings, and Thames & Kosmos.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1uv8sk