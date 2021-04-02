Global One Wheel Electric Scooter Market (2020 to 2027) - by Product Type, Application, Sales Channel, Speed Limit and Region

Dublin, April 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "One Wheel Electric Scooter Market by Product Type, Application, Sales Channel and Speed Limit: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



One Wheel Electric Scooter is a single wheel electric driven personal commute transportation solution. Under the scope of the research, electric unicycle and one wheel electric hover boards are considered for off road as well as daily commute activities. Market players of one wheel electric scooters provides product offerings through online sales channel including own or third party e-commerce platforms or offline sales channel considering retail outlets. One wheel electric scooters are self-balancing personal commuters mainly used I urban areas by the millennial and generation Z.



For the purpose of analysis, the report segments the global one wheel electric scooter market based on product type, application, sales channel, speed limit (kmh), and region. The report highlights the information about products such as Electric Unicycle, and Electric One wheel Hoverboard. In addition, it covers the details about the sale of one wheel electric scooters through various sales channel, including offline sales and online sales. Under the scope of the research, applications have been covered, which include Off-road activities, and Daily Commute. Based on Speed Limit (kmh), the market has been categorized into 20 kmh - 30 kmh, 30 kmh - 50 kmh, and More than 50 Kmh. Furthermore, the report outlines details about the revenue generated from one wheel electric scooters across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key players operating in the global one wheel electric scooter market are INMOTION Technologies Co., Ltd., F-WHEEL, Dongguan Begode Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd., Ninebot Limited, Guangzhou Veteran Intelligent Technology Ltd., King Song Intell Co., LTD., .FUTURE MOTION INC., SWAGTRON, IPS Electric Unicycle, and SuperRide.



Key benefits for Stakeholders

This study presents analytical depiction of the global one wheel electric scooter market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for Stakeholders

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO perspective



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Market share analysis, 2019

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increasing green mobility

3.5.1.2. High portability as compare to other personal electric vehicles

3.5.1.3. Rising urbanization and local commute requirements

3.5.1.4. Decline in price of batteries per KWH

3.5.1.5. Changing outlook of the Leisure & recreational activities

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Low safety as compare to other commuting options

3.5.2.2. Uncomfortable riding experience due to design structure

3.5.2.3. New Regulations & Rules Hampers the Market Growth

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Strong dealership and supplier network

3.5.3.2. Continuous product development gains competitive advantage

3.6. COVID-19 impact analysis

3.6.1.1. Evolution of outbreaks

3.6.1.2. Macro-economic impact analysis

3.6.1.3. Micro-economic impact analysis

3.6.1.4. Impact on industry analysis and future footprints



CHAPTER 4: ONE WHEEL ELECTRic SCOOTER MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.2. Electric Unicycle

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Electric one wheel Hoverboard

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: ONE WHEEL ELECTRic SCOOTER MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1. Overview

5.2. Off-road Activities

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. DAILY COMMUTE

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: ONE WHEEL ELECTRic SCOOTER MARKET, BY SALES CHANNEL

6.1. Overview

6.2. Online Sales

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Offline Sales

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 7: ONE WHEEL ELECTRic SCOOTER MARKET, BY SPEED LIMIT (KMH)

7.1. Overview

7.2.20 kmh - 30 kmh

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3. Market analysis, by country

7.3.30 kmh - 50 kmh

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3. Market analysis, by country

7.4. More than 50 Kmh

7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.4.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 8: ONE WHEEL ELECTRic SCOOTER MARKET, BY REGION

8.1. Overview

8.2. North America

8.3. Europe

8.4. Asia-Pacific

8.5. LAMEA



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. INMOTION Technologies Co., Ltd.

9.1.1. Company overview

9.1.2. Company snapshot

9.1.3. Operating business segments

9.1.4. Product portfolio

9.1.5. Key strategic moves and developments

9.2. F-WHEEL

9.2.1. Company overview

9.2.2. Company snapshot

9.2.3. Operating business segments

9.2.4. Product portfolio

9.2.5. Key strategic moves and developments

9.3. Dongguan Begode Intelligent Technology Co. LTD

9.3.1. Company overview

9.3.2. Company snapshot

9.3.3. Product portfolio

9.3.4. Key strategic moves and developments

9.4. Ninebot Limited

9.4.1. Company overview

9.4.2. Company snapshot

9.4.3. Operating business segments

9.4.4. Product portfolio

9.5. Guangzhou Veteran Intelligent Technology Ltd..

9.5.1. Company overview

9.5.2. Company snapshot

9.5.3. Product portfolio

9.6. King Song Intell Co., LTD.

9.6.1. Company overview

9.6.2. Company snapshot

9.6.3. Operating business segments

9.6.4. Product portfolio

9.6.5. Key strategic moves and developments

9.7. FUTURE MOTION INC

9.7.1. Company overview

9.7.2. Company snapshot

9.7.3. Product portfolio

9.8. SWAGTRON

9.8.1. Company overview

9.8.2. Company snapshot

9.8.3. Product portfolio

9.9. IPS Electric Unicycle

9.9.1. Company overview

9.9.2. Company snapshot

9.9.3. Product portfolio

9.10. SuperRide

9.10.1. Company overview

9.10.2. Company snapshot

9.10.3. Product portfolio



