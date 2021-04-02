Ripple Street Launches India R&D

WESTCHESTER, N.Y., April 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ripple Street today launched a Research & Development center in India to tap into the country’s abundant technology talent pool. Based out of Bengaluru, the new R&D center is open to engineers across India to help Ripple Street accelerate product innovation for our next generation SaaS MarTech platform.



The growing team will continue to utilize the most advanced cloud technologies, driving rapid innovation surrounding Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Microservices, and the mobile space. In the coming months, Ripple Street will employ AI/ML to deliver real-time, actionable insights into user-generated content and deepen connections between brands and platform users.

“I am extremely excited to further expand Engineering in a city of boundless technological capabilities,” said Mike Leo, Ripple Street’s CEO. “Combined with our CTO Venu’s customer-centric philosophy on innovation, the team will help enable our vision—building great application experiences for both our community and brands.”

Ripple Street’s India R&D center is actively recruiting for the following roles and more: Senior Director of Engineering, AWS Architect, Microservices Developer, Mobile Developer, Senior Frontend Developer, and Senior Quality Assurance. At Ripple Street, the best and brightest will enjoy a variety of benefits, ranging from competitive salaries and comprehensive health care benefits to a flexible working schedule, exposure to the biggest brands in the world, and an ecosystem to co-create patented technology solutions.

“We’re seeing significant momentum in the market across both brands and agencies who are looking for entirely new ways for fans to experience their products during these unconventional times,” said Venu Goteti, Ripple Street’s CTO. “Establishing R&D in India will not only put us in a prime position to capitalize on this momentum, but also widen our competitive advantage through technology and innovation.”

To learn more and apply, visit https://www.linkedin.com/company/ripplestreetinc/jobs or email techjobs@ripplestreet.com with inquiries about the open positions.

About Ripple Street

Ripple Street is a peer-to-peer marketing platform matching brands with their ideal consumers to forge authentic connections and promote long-term brand growth. By delivering in-person or virtual product-driven experiences at home, Ripple Street gives qualified consumers the chance to try desirable products with their friends and family at memorable events. A rigorous targeting, vetting, and matching process creates a unique consumer journey that enables brands to generate product awareness, trials, and sales from their ideal consumers. Mondelez International, Molson Coors, and JMSmucker trust Ripple Street to drive online and in-store retail trips, user generated content, and product reviews through authentic shared product experiences. For more information, visit about.ripplestreet.com.

