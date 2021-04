English Lithuanian

“Žemaitijos pienas“, AB has appointed Monika Jasiulionienė, who holds the position of Production Manager in the company, to the position of a Member of the Board on the 2nd of April, 2021. Currently, the Board of “Žemaitijos pienas”, AB consists of six members.

