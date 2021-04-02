VIA Introduces New Creative Identity and Drops “Agency” From Name

PORTLAND, Maine, April 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The advertising agency previously known as The VIA Agency will now be called simply VIA, CEO Leeann Leahy announced today, as part of a new creative identity and rebranding. This new visual identity, developed under Chief Creative Officer Bobby Hershfield, will span everything, including a new logo, colors, typeface, and a completely redesigned website.



“When The VIA Agency was founded in 1993, we needed to distinguish what business we were in, and clearly state we were a creative agency,” said Leahy. “Twenty-eight years later, as we’ve grown and garnered national recognition, we wanted our name to reflect who we are now and instill pride of place. Internally, we always refer to ourselves as VIA, and we hope now everyone else will too.”

VIA’s new look and name have been in the works for some time, but was fast-tracked as they were fielding multiple new business opportunities and felt the agency’s existing identity didn’t live up to their creative standards or accurately reflect the personality of VIA or the VIAns. VIA has a unique business model, which gives all employees a direct stake in the agency’s success, and the new name and identity better captures that sense of fierce independence.

"We wanted a look that felt contemporary and had energy behind it,” said Hershfield. “There has been so much exciting activity lately, combined with significant improvements to how we approach our business, and we wanted our branding to reflect that.”

VIA continues to grow the business while maintaining legacy clients like L.L.Bean and Arm & Hammer. They were recently named creative partner for the Flex Company after a review, picked up AOR duties for online auto shopping site CarGurus, won a new project with Staples, and welcomed Chick-Fil-A as an official partner.

About VIA:

Helping clients grow through creativity since 1993, VIA is a full-service advertising and marketing agency located at the historic Baxter Library in Portland, Maine. VIA clients include: Lowe’s, L.L.Bean, Unilever (Klondike, Popsicle), Arm & Hammer, Perdue, and Golden Corral among others. They have been recognized as a Small Agency of the Year and a Top 10 Place to Work by Ad Age and Best Workplace by Inc. For more information, visit here .

Media Contact

Meg Stagaard

meg@digennaro-usa.com