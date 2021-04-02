DENSO ADC Showcases BHT-M80 Terminal at Virtual ProMat DX

LONG BEACH, Calif., April 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DENSO ADC, one of the world’s largest manufacturers of automatic identification and data collection systems, will showcase its new BHT-M80 at the ProMat DX virtual trade show April 12-16. DENSO’s virtual exhibit includes an interactive demonstration of the advanced barcode handheld terminal Tuesday, April 13, at 2:15 p.m. CDT.



“The BHT-M80 is a comprehensive scanning solution for increasing productivity, improving worker safety, and reducing errors,” said Richard Shiozaki, senior vice president of DENSO Products and Services Americas, Inc. “With its advanced components and software, this high-performance terminal offers warehousing and logistics, manufacturing, and other industries the precision tool they need to manage and move their inventory with unparalleled efficiency.”

Built for excellence and ease of use, the BHT-M80’s flexible distance scanning range, high-speed scanning, high-resolution sensors and exceptional durability combine to offer unmatched value. The unit reads codes from less than 2 inches away to up to 5 feet or more. Its ergonomic advantages include an angled scan head, a screen that automatically adjusts to most gloves, and both screen and targeting marker optimized for indoor or outdoor use.

The BHT-M80 offers seamless high-speed scanning of multiple 2D codes and scans through glass. The terminal’s continuous mode allows users to read up to 30 labels per second, up to three times faster than its conventional counterpart.

With its advanced decode engine and high-resolution sensors, the BHT-M80 handily reads damaged, poor quality or defaced codes. It also scans codes printed on unique surfaces, such as metallic or low-contrast DPM parts and those in plastic wrap or laminated. Other advantages include OCR capabilities.

An IP67 rating and high-grade, lightweight magnesium frame ensure the BHT-M80’s durability and functionality in multiple workplace environments, including dusty factories and rainy weather. The scratch-resistant Dragontail™ Pro screen, an industry-leading tempered glass, offers advanced protection and high visibility.

The BHT-M80 is powered by the Qualcomm® 64-bit octa-core processor and runs on the highly familiar Android operating system. Software solutions include BHT Booster, which has a wide array of pre-built applications and also allows non-programmers to easily customize these applications or develop new ones right on the device. Available upgrades include BHT DMS, a terminal management system for connecting with other DENSO products.

In addition to the new BHT-M80, DENSO will also spotlight its SP1 RFID scanner and the DENSO Robotics VMB series at ProMat DX. Registration is free.

DENSO ADC is the Americas’ sales arm of DENSO Wave Inc., inventor of the QR Code® and the next-generation SQRC®, and a division of DENSO Products and Services Americas, Inc., an affiliate of leading global automotive supplier DENSO Corp. More information on DENSO ADC products, applications and services is available at https://www.denso-adc.com. For product inquiries, contact sales@denso-adc.com.

About DENSO

DENSO is a $47.6 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 221 facilities in 35 countries to produce thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification, & electronic systems, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company’s 170,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 9.9 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global/en.

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers and skilled workers across 51 sites in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,700+ employees across 14 states (and the District of Columbia) and 41 sites. In fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, DENSO in North America generated $10.9 billion in consolidated sales. DENSO is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion inside the company and beyond – a principle that brings unique perspectives together, bolsters innovation and pushes DENSO forward. Join us, and craft not only how the world moves, but also your career: www.densocareers.com. For more information, go to https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/.

