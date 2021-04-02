English French

COMBINED SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING OF APRIL 22, 2021

Rexel hereby informs its Shareholders that its Combined Shareholders’ Meeting (ordinary and extraordinary) will be held on April 22, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the registered office of the Company, 13, boulevard du Fort de Vaux, 75017 Paris. The Meeting will be held in camera, without the physical presence of Shareholders, in accordance with the provisions of Decree No. 2021-255 of 9 March 2021, extending the period of application of Order No. 2020-321 of 25 March 2020, Decree No. 2020-418 of 10 April 2020 and Decree No. 2020-629 of 25 May 2020, due to the COVID-19 epidemic. Indeed, as of the date of this publication, administrative measures limiting or prohibiting travel or collective gatherings for health reasons prevent the physical presence of its members at the Shareholders’ Meeting.

No admission card will be issued. Shareholders will only be able to exercise their voting rights remotely and prior to the Meeting.

Shareholders are advised to give preference to Internet voting, via the VOTACCESS secure electronic voting site, until Wednesday 21 April 2021 at 3:00 p.m. Registered Shareholders (“actionnaires au nominatif”) can access it via the www.sharinbox.societegenerale.com website and bearer Shareholders (“actionnaires au porteur”) can access it via the Internet portal of their share account held by the authorized financial intermediary. Shareholders may also participate by returning by mail the universal postal voting and proxy form by Monday, April 19, 2021 at the latest.

Shareholders will be able to follow the Meeting’s proceedings remotely via a live video webcast available on Rexel's website ( www.rexel.com ). The replay of the Meeting will be available on Rexel's website ( www.rexel.com ) as soon as possible after the Meeting and, at the latest, before the end of the fifth business day following the Meeting.

In order to maintain the Shareholder dialogue to which Rexel is particularly committed, and in addition to the legally regulated system of written questions, Shareholders will also be able to submit their questions in writing prior to the Shareholders' Meeting via a dedicated online platform, in accordance with the procedures described on Rexel's website (www.rexel.com) under the "Investors/Events/General Meeting 2021" section. Shareholders' questions will be answered during the Meeting and may be answered together if they have the same content or relate to the same subject.

The prior notice of Meeting (avis de réunion) has been published in the Bulletin des annonces légales obligatoires (BALO), dated March 15, 2021 ( www.journal‐officiel.gouv.fr/balo ), bulletin No. 32 (part number 2100522). It contains the detailed agenda for the Meeting and the draft resolutions and describes the main ways in which Shareholders can take part in and vote at the Meeting.

The convening notice for Shareholders (avis de convocation) has been published in the Bulletin des annonces légales obligatoires (BALO), dated April 2, 2021, in the bulletin No. 40 (part number 2100766) and will be published in the Journal Spécial des Sociétés, dated April 3, 2021.

This convening notice has also been sent to Shareholders whose shares are held in registered form and has been made available to the financial intermediaries for the Shareholders whose shares are held in bearer form.

In accordance with applicable laws and regulations, the information and documents relating to this Meeting have been and will be:

Made available on Rexel's website ( www.rexel.com ), under the "Investors/Events/2021 Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting" section;

Made available at Rexel's registered office (13, boulevard du Fort de Vaux, 75017 Paris); and

Sent to Shareholders by Société Générale Securities Services – Service Assemblées, CS 30812, 44308 Nantes Cedex 3, upon receipt of a request.

Pursuant to a delegation granted by the Board of Directors, the Chief Executive Officer appointed BNP Paribas Asset Management and Amundi as scrutineers.

Further information on this Shareholders’ Meeting and more specifically on the Shareholder voting procedures is available on the website www.rexel.com ("Participating in the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting").





