Logiwill offers Japanese manufacturers a full-cycle solution for China market together with Taeltech and China Post

Kawasaki city, Japan, April 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The comprehensive package offers the manufacturers access to the extensive logistics network provided by China Post as well as the unique AI-driven marketing platform provided by Taeltech (Shanghai).

Starting from March 31st, 2021 - Logiwill Global Supply Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture, President: Seiji Yamaguchi), together with China Post business services, and Taeltech - a Shanghai-based IT venture (CEO: Alex Busarov; URL: https://www.taeltech.com/) will be offering a comprehensive solution "Express Live Commerce AI" to enable easy access to the China market for the Japanese manufacturers. The service will encompass market analytics, brand protection, and service for expedited customs clearance.

The new service will open up a new performance-based sales channel leveraging China's booming live commerce platforms and "direct-to-consumer" shipment model.

The costly and complex export procedures will be handled by Logiwill based on the network provided by China Post, free of charge for participating members. This risk abatement mechanism is designed to encourage export even among the manufactures with minimal foreign trade know-how.

Currently, the size of the live commerce market in China has exceeded 14 trillion yen and is growing rapidly (source: see note). On the other hand, due to the increasing demand for local influencers (commonly known as "KOL") who introduce products, the cost of hiring these KOLs is rising. Moreover, the quality of promotion tends to be very uneven. The new service allows Japanese manufacturers to test their products on China's live commerce platforms before committing to a full-scale entry.



In addition to product sales, the manufacturers will gain access to Taeltech’s AI-driven marketing technology. The latter allows for precise measuring of consumer needs, brand preference, and brand positioning within China's ultra-competitive environment. This new generation of marketing technology far exceeds the traditional research and survey methods in speed, price, and precision. Thus the manufacturers, having tested the market, will enjoy comprehensive support for the full-scale market entry.

Logiwill, by combining China Post’s resource & infrastructure with Taeltech’s AI-based marketing technology, will provide Japanese manufacturing companies with reliable and low cost logistics, marketing support and brand protection. Our goal is to reduce the barriers to China market as much as possible through this risk abatement arrangement. We are looking forward to supporting the top-quality local Japanese manufacturers in their quest to introduce Japanese products to the World.

Note (Live Commer Market Size in China): https://www.mitsui.com/mgssi/ja/report/detail/__icsFiles/afieldfile/2020/12/10/2012c_takahashi.pdf

