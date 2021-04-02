Buzz B-Gone Zap Reviews: Is BuzzBGone Mosquito Zapper Legit?

New York, NY, April 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buzz-B-Gone is a next generation mosquito zapping system sold online through MyBuzzBGone.com.

The bug killing device provides portable protection against mosquitoes without harmful chemicals. It uses a combination of purple light and electricity to attract and kill mosquitos.

But does Buzz-B-Gone really work? How does Buzz BGone work? Find out everything you need to know about this mosquito repellent system today in our review.

What is Buzz-B-Gone?

Buzz-B-Gone is a portable mosquito killing system that attracts and zaps annoying insects without any harmful chemicals through the use of purple LED lights.

The device comes with a rechargeable battery. Once it’s fully charged, you can carry Buzz-B-Gone anywhere it needs to go. It’s designed to be compact, portable, and hangable.

Some people use BuzzBGone zapper while camping. Others carry it on a picnic, leave it on your porch, or hang it outside in their backyard. You can buy multiple units for added coverage as the threat of mosquitos carrying any number of problems like West Nile virus, Zika virus, malaria or encephalitis are very real in 2021 and beyond.

Buzz-B-Gone mosquito zapper is designed to be easy to use and clean. There are no chemicals or moving parts. It’s a simple insect zapping system that uses a combination of purple light and electricity to attract and kill insects.

How Does Buzz-B-Gone Work?

Buzz-B-Gone uses purple LEDs to attract mosquitos towards the unit. When mosquitos (or other insects) get too close, they get zapped by the electric tubing around the outside of the light. The mosquitos cannot reach the light without encountering the electric tubing. As mosquitos fly towards the light, they inevitably get zapped.





You recharge Buzz-B-Gone using the included micro-USB cable – just like you would charge a phone. The LED indicator changes colors as the unit is charging. Once the unit is fully charged, the indicator turns green.

Here’s the process for setting up and using Buzz-B-Gone Zap for the first time:

Step 1) Use the included micro-USB cable to charge Buzz-B-Gone. When charging, the LED indicator turns red, indicating you’re charging the battery. Once the battery is fully charged, the indicator changes to green.

Step 2) Turn the top rotary switch to activate Buzz-B-Gone. You’ll hear a click, and the purple LEDs will turn if you turned the rotary correctly.

Step 3) Place the Buzz-B-Gone bug killer anywhere you want to zap mosquitoes or other insects. Leave it operating for at least two hours for maximum effect. Buzz-B-Gone claims to rid the area of any mosquitos and flying bugs. If you place BuzzBGone Zap outside two hours before you go outside, for example, then you should notice significantly fewer bugs.





How Does BuzzBGone Zap Insects?

Buzz-B-Gone zaps insects using an electric coil – similar to the coil used on handheld bug zappers and other portable zapper systems.





When insects contact these electric coils, electric current flows into their bodies, creating a zapping sound and killing the insect. The dead insects fall to the ground around Buzz B-Gone, and you can sweep them away as needed.

If BuzzBGone is working correctly, then you should see a small circle of dead insects around the base of the unit. Some insects may also get caught inside the unit. You can sweep the insects away or shake them out of Buzz B-Gone.

(GET EXCLUSIVE SAVINGS) Buy the BuzzBGone Mosquito Zapper Directly from the Official Website for the Lowest Price Online

Why Do Insects Fly Towards Buzz-B-Gone?

Insects fly towards Buzz-B-Gone because they’re purportedly attracted to purple light. Buzz-B-Gone uses purple light in the visible spectrum to attract mosquitos.

Some mosquito zapping systems use ultraviolet (UV) light to attract mosquitos. Others use purple light. It’s less proven than UV light, but some mosquitos may still fly towards the purple light.

It’s true that some bugs fly towards visible light. Studies have found that bugs need a bit of light to navigate. They rely on fixed light points.

Before artificial light was invented, bugs used the stars and the moon to navigate. Today, when you turn on a light, you’re creating your own artificial moon. It confuses bugs. They’re trying to migrate or search for food, and your artificial moon is ruining their navigation systems. In a neighborhood, bugs may deal with dozens of artificial moons.

Most studies show that bugs prefer ultraviolet (UV) light the most, and they ignore yellow and red lights almost entirely. That’s why some people use a yellow light on their porch to keep the bugs away.

Some mosquito traps use purple light to attract mosquitoes. Mosquitoes find their blood meals by following the trail of carbon dioxide, and ultraviolet light can trick them into thinking it’s a human being. However, ultraviolet light is different from purple light. Some bug zappers use purple light, including Buzz-B-Gone, although it’s not as proven as ultraviolet light for attracting and zapping mosquitos.

In any case, Buzz-B-Gone claims to be extremely effective for removing mosquitos, insects, and other bugs from any area where you setup Buzz B Gone.

Buzz-B-Gone Zapper Features & Benefits

The makers of Buzz-B-Gone advertise all of the following features and benefits:

Rechargeable Battery: Buzz-B-Gone has a rechargeable battery. You can recharge the battery using the included micro-USB cable. Because Buzz-B-Gone has a rechargeable battery, you can carry the device around anywhere – even places there are no electricity.

Compact and Portable: Buzz-B-Gone is small and easy to carry around. It’s about the size of a coffee mug, although it’s a little thicker around the base. This portable design makes it easy to carry Buzz-B-Gone anywhere you need the device to go.

No Chemicals or Pesticides: Other insect killing systems use pesticides and harmful chemicals. Buzz-B-Gone simply zaps bugs using electricity.

Easy to Use: Buzz-B-Gone is easy to setup and use. If you can charge your phone, then you can charge Buzz-B-Gone. Just twist the dial on top of the device to activate the purple light, then let it run.

Purple LEDs to Attract Mosquitos: While some insect zapping systems using ultraviolet light to attract mosquitos, Buzz-B-Gone uses purple LEDs instead. Some studies show mosquitos are attracted to different types of light. Mosquitos might fly towards the light, then get zapped by the electric coils.

Keep Loved Ones Bite Free: Some people use Buzz-B-Gone to protect their bedrooms. Others use it to protect kids or pets. Wherever you place Buzz-B-Gone, it can keep loved ones bite-free.

Act Now! There is Limited Availability Due to Extreme Demand and This 50% OFF REGULAR PRICE SALE Won't Last Forever!

Buzz-B-Gone Reviews: What Do Customers Have to Say?

Buzz-B-Gone has been sold online since 2020. The device has plenty of reviews on the official website, although there are few reviews elsewhere online.

Overall, Buzz-B-Gone has an average rating of 4.8 stars out of 5 on the official website, with most customers agreeing it works as advertised to kill mosquitos with minimal hassle.

Here are some of the BuzzBGone Zapper testimonials customers have shared online:

One woman from Portland, Oregon leaves Buzz-B-Gone on her deck to prevent bugs from feasting on her dogs; after running the device nightly, that woman has noticed no more mosquitos (and more relaxed dogs)

A man from Los Angeles found that Buzz-B-Gone used the same technology found in industrial bug zappers (like the bug zappers found in restaurants that cost thousands of dollars); he installed Buzz-B-Gone in each one of his bedrooms, and he now happily leaves the window open all night without any bugs

Another man from Nebraska was skeptical Buzz-B-Gone would work, but he found it charged quickly and held a charge all evening

One woman from Michigan claims she used to get severe allergic reactions to mosquito bites, including unbearable itching and swelling; after trying numerous salves and lotions, she found they were harsher to her skin than the mosquitos themselves; after switching to Buzz-B-Gone, she no longer feels like a prisoner during bug season

Overall, Buzz-B-Gone has strong ratings online from the official website.

Buzz-B-Gone Pricing

Buzz-B-Gone is priced at $40 per unit, although the price drops significantly if ordering multiple units.

Here’s how pricing breaks down at the official website:

1 Zapper: $39.99 + $8.95 Shipping

$39.99 + $8.95 Shipping 2 Zappers: $79.98 + $9.95 Shipping

$79.98 + $9.95 Shipping 3 Zappers: $89.98 + $10.95 Shipping

$89.98 + $10.95 Shipping 4 Zappers: $109.97 + $11.95 Shipping

Buzz-B-Gone Refund Policy

Buzz-B-Gone does not offer refunds on any opened or used products. If you opened and used Buzz-B-Gone, but were unsatisfied with the results, then you cannot obtain a refund. If you have not opened or used Buzz-B-Gone, then you can request a refund (minus shipping costs) within 30 days. You must return the unopened package to the manufacturer to complete the refund process. Overall, Buzz-B-Gone has an unusually strict refund policy compared to other electronics sold online, but this is likely due to the Covid health and safety protocols.

Who Created Buzz-B-Gone?

Buzz-B-Gone is sold online by a New Jersey-registered company named Prestige Alliance Limited. That company provides limited information about the manufacturing location, its background, or its other products, but is very well known in the bug zapper industry.

As a noteworthy inclusion, you can find many products that may look similar to Buzz-B-Gone on Alibaba and other Chinese marketplaces, but will not offer the level of customer-friendly support, durability or money back guarantee that these cheap knockoffs provide. It appears most of these other bug zappers are manufactured overseas, then shipped to western markets, where the BuzzBGone Zap is positioned here in the US.

You can contact Prestige Alliance Limited via the following:

Email: support@mybuzzbgone.com

support@mybuzzbgone.com Phone: 855-378-9408

855-378-9408 Mailing Address: 48 Bi-State #617, Old Tappan, NJ 07675

Conclusion

Buzz-B-Gone is an insect killing system that zaps mosquitoes and other bugs using an electric coil. Mosquitos fly towards the purple light, then get zapped by the electric coils. The next generation protection that works from the on-the-go BuzzBGone bug zapper is one of the industry's leading mosquito killers on the market this spring and summer of 2021.

Buzz-B-Gone should work as advertised to zap and kill mosquitoes as it offers everything from being portable, rechargeable and easy to clean utility you could ask for in a bug zapper. While some might be skeptical when a manufacturer doesn’t offer any refund on opened or used products, possibly implying it doesn't stand behind its products; the company is simply adhering to the Covid health and safety protocols. If you’re unsatisfied with Buzz-B-Gone’s mosquito killing effectiveness, then you cannot obtain a refund, but if there is such a case one should contact the company directly and they will be willing to work with customers on a case by case basis.

Awkward refund policy aside, you can order Buzz-B-Gone online today through MyBuzzBGone.com, where it’s priced at around $50 per unit.

Official Website - https://www.mybuzzbgone.com/en/order-zap.html

Contact Details: Buzz B-Gone Zap

support@mybuzzbgone.com

Phone: 855-378-9408

About MarketingByKevin.com

This product review is published by Marketing By Kevin. Marketing By Kevin reviews are researched and formulated by a group of experienced natural health advocates with years of dedication and determination to finding the highest quality health products and wellness programs available. It should be noted that any purchase derived from this resource is done at your own peril. It is recommended to consult with a qualified professional healthcare practitioner before making an order today if there are any additional questions or concerns. Any order finalized from this release’s links are subject to the entire terms and conditions of the official website’s offer. The researched information above does not take any direct or indirect responsibility for its accuracy.

Affiliate Disclosure:

The links contained in this product review may result in a small commission to Marketing By Kevin if you opt to purchase the product recommended at no additional cost to you. This goes towards supporting our research and editorial team and please know we only recommend high quality products.

Disclaimer:

Please understand that any advice or guidelines revealed here are not even remotely a substitute for sound medical advice from a licensed healthcare provider. Make sure to consult with a professional physician before making any purchasing decision if you use medications or have concerns following the review details shared above. Individual results may vary as the statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Product support: Phone: 855-378-9408

Media Contact: info@marketingbykevin.com