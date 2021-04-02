InCoR Holdings PLC: Early Warning Report Filed Pursuant to National Instrument 62-103

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cascadero Copper Corporation (TSXV: CCD) (“Cascadero” or the “Company”): This press release is being disseminated as required by National Instrument 62-103 The Early Warning System and Related Take Over Bids and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the acquisition of securities of the Company by InCoR Holdings PLC (“InCoR” or the “Acquiror”).



The Acquiror announces that, on April 1, 2021, Cascadero closed its previously announced private placement (the “Placement”) and issued the Acquiror 11,428,571 units (the “Units”), comprised of 11,428,571 common shares (“Common Shares”) and 11,428,571 common share purchase warrants (“Warrants”). The Common Shares and Warrants were issued to InCoR at a price of $0.035 per Unit for gross cash consideration of CDN$400,000. Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one (1) additional Common Share at a price of $0.05 any time within 24 months of their issuance.

Prior to the transaction, InCoR held 15,557,341 common shares representing approximately 8.37% of the issued and outstanding common shares.

After giving effect to the acquisition of the Units, InCoR owns an aggregate of 26,985,912 Common Shares in the capital of the Issuer representing approximately 13.48% of the outstanding common shares (assuming no exercise of Warrants), and Warrants to acquire up to an additional 11,428,571 Common Shares. Assuming InCoR exercised the Warrants, InCoR would own an aggregate of 38,414,483 Common Shares of the Issuer representing approximately 18.16% of the outstanding Common Shares (assuming no exercise of any other warrants).

The Units were acquired on a private placement basis by InCoR for investment purposes and InCoR may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or change its beneficial ownership over the common shares or other securities of the Company through market transactions, private agreements, treasury issuances, exercise of convertible securities or otherwise.

A copy of the Early Warning Report filed under applicable securities laws is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). A copy of such report may also be obtained by contacting DS Lawyers Canada LLP, InCoR’s Canadian legal counsel, at kwells@dsavocats.ca.

The name and address of the “Acquiror” filing the report is:

InCoR Holdings PLC

Attn: Jocelyn Bennett

Palladium House, 1-4 Argyll Street

London, United Kingdom

Contact:

Kyler Wells

kwells@dsavocats.ca

1.647.477.7317