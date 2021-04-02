RemBalance: Do Golden After 50 Weight Loss Sleep Pills Work? April 2021 Review

Chicago, IL, April 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



RemBalance is a pre-bedtime supplement created by Golden After 50 to address chronic weight gain issues and poor sleep issues. According to George Cook from Golden After 50, one of the brains behind RemBalance, the supplement supports the user’s natural sleep cycle. It also activates the body's metabolism to help break down stored body fat. Deeper quality sleep and a well-functioning metabolism translate to a slimmer waistline and healthier body.

Millions of people experience difficulties falling asleep and staying asleep for the recommended 6 hours per night. Similarly, tens of millions of people become obese every year while others experience ballooning waistlines. RemBalance has been formulated with the needs of this category of people in mind. According to the manufacturer, the supplement is potent enough to help people reach the 4 different REM-sleep cycles to realize their weight loss goals and the overly stressed to enjoy a restful night’s sleep.

Who Created RemBalance?

Golden After 50 is the wellness and health brand behind this powerful sleep booster and weight-loss solution. Led by George Cook, the team behind this creation believes that chronic sleep issues directly link to an obesity epidemic facing millions worldwide. Science has proven that chronic sleep problems lead to excessively high blood sugar fluxes, reduced metabolic rate, and wild food cravings.

Golden After 50 is a renowned wellness company devoted to creating high-grade and naturally safe products to help men and women over 50 years enjoy life on their terms.

Golden After 50 products, RemBalance included, are made of scientifically proven natural compounds shown to help you fight against obesity, insomnia, stress, depression, and related health problems.

The company works with researchers who commit hours to research the finest, latest, and rarest exotic compounds with high efficiency to relieve varying health conditions.

RemBalance Core Ingredients

RemBalance is packed with several high-quality and naturally sourced ingredients that join forces to support a deep and long peaceful night’s sleep. It does so by giving the weight loss hormones, including leptin and ghrelin, an opportunity to rebalance. They also help the body produce lost sleep hormones. The main RemBalance ingredients include:

Valerian 150mg: the first active ingredient in RemBalance is valerian, a plant extract widely used in the Ancient Rome and Greece to help people fight insomnia and achieve better relaxation levels. Recently, valerian has shown positive results when used to battle anxiety levels at night responsible for reduced sleep quality. The supplement offers 150mg of valerian extract per every serving.

Passion Flower 100mg: widely used by Native Spanish conquistadors and Americans, passionflower extracts have shown to boost night sleep, reduce anxiety, and calm restlessness. When combined with valerian, this flower extract has shown to help people fall asleep faster and get more sleep hours.

Ashwagandha 100mg: the next powerful ingredient in the RemBalance sleep booster and weight loss supplement is ashwagandha, a natural plant extract widely used to calm the stress hormone cortisol, keeping stress levels under control, and boost night’s sleep. It has been shown to fasten the process of fat burning in human cells.

Coleus Forskohlii 100mg: a South Asian herb that is used in Ayurvedic medicine. The root is an active compound shown to improve some individuals' well-being by supporting healthy metabolic function and promoting a leaner body mass.

Gaba 100mg: To help with feelings of anxiety, stress, and fear, Gaba attaches to a protein in your brain known as a GABA receptor, which produces a calming effect.

Chamomile, Lemon Balm, and L-Tryptophan, 100mg of each: L-theanine extract induces a sense of calmness and helps to de-stress. The lemon balm provides similar benefits by inducing a sense of calm, reducing stress and anxiety. Chamomile may decrease anxiety and initiate sleep.

Melatonin 2mg: Melatonin has been found to speed up fat-burning production and result in a higher metabolism. Supplementing with melatonin for anxiety can improve sleep quality, regulate circadian rhythm, and ease anxious feelings.

These plant extracts work together in harmony, allowing RemBalance to speed up the fat-burning and weight loss process without causing severe side effects.

How Does Golden After 50 RemBalance Work?

RemBalance works by rebalancing the user’s gut microbiome. When balanced, the gut microbiome supports proper digestion and reduces odds of acid reflux.

It’s a contemporary and powerful supplement suited for use before bedtime. It’s claimed to revitalize the user’s metabolism, helping both men and women achieve lasting weight loss results. It works by strengthening and renewing your metabolism and activating the body systems responsible for fighting weight gain.

The supplement works with the four distinctive REM cycles to prevent unwanted fat storage, activate fat-burning processes, and support quality sleep. Additionally, the ingredients in RemBalance have been shown to breakdown stored fats into small bits that the body system uses to recharge the cells, repair muscles and joints, and renew your skin's appearance.

With this supplement, your body will achieve the needed energy levels, boost your workout performance, and reduce your body fat count for a slimmer and more attractive waistline.





User Experiences When They Use RemBalance

According to the official website, RemBalance is a natural sleep boosting supplement with nine safe ingredients. Different customers will have varying experiences using this supplement. However, most consumers will experience any or all of these benefits:

The user’s metabolism is claimed to rise to up to 25%, with their sleep quality increasing dramatically. The manufacturer claims that the ingredients in this supplement regenerate the metabolism and puts an end to the horror of sleepless nights you’ve experienced for years.

The formula is claimed to improve your everyday activeness and performance. Better sleep quality brings about a rejuvenated morning and active day.

The 100% natural and pure ingredients added to this supplement have been shown to boost the four sleep cycle stages' symbolic effect, getting you to enjoy your sleep. The official website states RemBalance has the backing of its customers and the manufacturer as a powerful solution for stress and anxiety. It can calm your restlessness and chronic stress to make your nights more relaxing. Some users also experience positive results when they use the supplement to fight insomnia problems. If you face a hard time falling asleep at bedtime, you can relieve yourself of the hassle by taking RemBalance.

RemBalance supplement is formulated in an FDA-approved facility that follows the set GMP guidelines to ensure purity and quality of the ingredients they use and products they produce. Available in the format of easy-to-swallow capsules, the supplement comprises a well-selected selection of natural ingredients with high purity and safety levels.

The supplement works closely with your sleep-supporting hormones and metabolism-boosting systems to give you the quality sleep you’ve desired for months. The natural sleep aid and metabolic support supplement is formulated in the United States in facilities that meet all safety and quality standards. Golden After 50 RemBalance is claimed to improve your sleep to enable you to wake up renewed and restore with high energy levels.

Recommended Dosage

RemBalance introduces users to the incredible benefits of natural plant extracts. The plant extracts and ingredients in this supplement have passed the test of purity and quality. The product serves as a safe solution for chronic stress, anxiety, sleeplessness, and lack of mental clarity.

RemBalance comes packaged in a high-quality bottle that contains 60 safely formulated capsules. Users are supposed to consume two capsules a day, approximately 30 minutes before going to bed. You can take the capsules with water or any other drink you deem right.

A single bottle will last you 30 days, and the manufacturer recommends taking the supplement for at least two months for superb results. So, you can order the right quantity as per your budget and usage needs.

Golden After 50 RemBalance Pricing and Guarantee

When it comes to weight loss and sleep boosting supplements, one of the biggest mistakes consumers make is concentrating on price and money-back guarantee to forget about the value they would get. Substandard products are almost choking the wellness and health market, most of which use money-back guarantees to lure buyers into paying for ineffective products.

Buyers don't want to risk their money, and they shouldn't have to—this why RemBalance is a better alternative to similar products. First, the supplement comes with a 90-day 100% money-back guarantee.

Additionally, RemBalance is offered in three main packages. The first package includes one bottle sold at $49, which comes with paid shipping. The second package includes three bottles, each offered for $44, along with free shipping. The third and last package includes six bottles offered for $39 each plus free shipping.





Unique Features of RemBalance

RemBalance has earned some credits from previous clients as a supplement that does a good job in aiding fat burning, weight loss, and boosting sleep quality. The trick in how it might work lies not just in the ingredients but several other distinctive features, including:

FDA-approved facilities that adhere to the set Good Manufacturing Practices.

High standards of quality and purity in each of the products

State-of-the-art manufacturing and packaging technologies

Natural and safe plant extracts with potent sleep-inducing and fat-burning properties

Easy-to-swallow capsules that fast-absorption properties

Effective formula suitable for both men and women above 18 years

Scientifically proven manufacturing technologies

Get Exclusive Discount Savings Directly from the Official Golden After 50 RemBalance Website Today!

RemBalance: Is It A Worthy Purchase?

The wave of change and extensive researches on wellness and health topics has prompted the birth of thousands of wellness companies, some of which don’t have consumer interests at heart. There are many wellness and health brands and companies, which has led to the creation of thousands of wellness products, all of which are branded as safe and effective. The problem is consumers are not always happy with some of these products and make it impossible for users to contact the manufacturer. This is where RemBalance differs. Its information is upfront and center just in case you have any questions.

To contact the makers of RemBalance,

Customer Support Email Address: support@goldenafter50.com

Physical Address: PO Box 4731 Tampa, Florida 33677

Phone Support: (800) 351-6106

If you have struggled with chronic stress and insomnia for years, which have led to the deterioration of your health and performance at work? Then it may be time to try something new with proven ingredients.

Want to learn more about how it can help users achieve enhanced fat burn while also creating a regulated sleep cycle? Then head to the official RemBalance website to learn more.

Official Website - https://goldenafter50.com/product/rembalance/

Contact Details: RemBalance

support@goldenafter50.com

TOLL FREE (800) 351-6106

About MarketingByKevin.com

This product review is published by Marketing By Kevin. Marketing By Kevin reviews are researched and formulated by a group of experienced natural health advocates with years of dedication and determination to finding the highest quality health products and wellness programs available. It should be noted that any purchase derived from this resource is done at your own peril. It is recommended to consult with a qualified professional healthcare practitioner before making an order today if there are any additional questions or concerns. Any order finalized from this release’s links are subject to the entire terms and conditions of the official website’s offer. The researched information above does not take any direct or indirect responsibility for its accuracy.

Affiliate Disclosure:

The links contained in this product review may result in a small commission to Marketing By Kevin if you opt to purchase the product recommended at no additional cost to you. This goes towards supporting our research and editorial team and please know we only recommend high quality products.

Disclaimer:

Please understand that any advice or guidelines revealed here are not even remotely a substitute for sound medical advice from a licensed healthcare provider. Make sure to consult with a professional physician before making any purchasing decision if you use medications or have concerns following the review details shared above. Individual results may vary as the statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Product support: support@goldenafter50.com

Media Contact: info@marketingbykevin.com