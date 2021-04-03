STEX Celebrates 4th Birthday With 30 000 USDC Trading Competition

TALLINN, Estonia, April 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STEX announced today it is celebrating the 4th year as a leading global cryptocurrency exchange by offering a “Birthday Trading Competition” with a $30,000 USDC reward pool.



The top 10 traders can each earn $3000 in USDC in the competition, which runs from 04 April 2021 to 25 April 2021.

“Our success over the past four years is largely due to the loyalty of our traders,” STEX Founder Vadym Kurylovych (VK) said. “Our Birthday Trading Competition is our way of showing our appreciation for their continued support of STEX.”

The top 10 traders with total volume (buy plus sell) will receive a reward according to their ranking in the competition. Participants will be ranked in descending order of total trading volume on ANY trading pair. STEX will credit rewards directly to each winners’ USDC wallets on STEX accounts.

STEX welcomes traders to take part in the competition. To read more about the competition, visit stex.com

About STEX

Established in 2018, STEX is a licensed, regulated and centralized cryptocurrency spot trading platform based in Estonia and operated by Etna Development OÜ. Established with a strong belief in customer protection, transparency and responsibility of service, STEX has grown and scaled into a mature business with a wide network of partnerships. Following the path of pro-compliant market participants, STEX became an early presenter of tax reporting Smart Services integrations for its customers and prepared for GDPR, AML/CTF compliance ahead of its time.

The powerful STEX cryptocurrency exchange makes it easy to buy, sell and invest digital currencies from one fast, and convenient platform at low competitive rates. Users can choose from more than 400+ trading pairs, purchase crypto with credit or bank cards, and exchange fiat to crypto or crypto to fiat with a few swipes on their mobile device.

