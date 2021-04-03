Green Management Partners Set For Global Expansion

SAN DIEGO, Calif., April 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since their launch in 2018, leading business development advisors, Green Management Partners has successfully assisted dozens of boutique cannabis and hemp businesses expand their operations and achieve long-term growth throughout the United States. This innovative team is now expanding into emerging cannabis markets throughout Latin America, Puerto Rico, and Europe.



Achieving sustainable growth in a dynamic, emerging industry can be a challenge, even for the most experienced operators. This is why Green Management Partners was established in 2018, focusing their business model on helping boutique cannabis brands achieve their unique financial goals. Their primary initiative with clients is employing traditional business fundamentals and operational efficiencies from both cannabis and other established industries. Using scalable growth models, tailored to each client’s goals, has allowed for their successful expansion into markets across the United States.

Green Management Partners provides a wide range of services, including business valuations, corporate and operational analysis, structuring, ﬁnancial planning, and capital funding. With over 13 years in the cannabis industry, the team has developed a vast network of experienced operators, financiers and strategic partners, giving businesses access to some of the best talent and most sought-after genetics in the industry.

Philip Cabral, CEO and Master Cultivator for TCG Industries, the Holding Company for The Cannabis Brothers, Payaso and Mr. Bs Brands, added: “Jory and Matt have been instrumental in our transition to legalized cannabis, helping our companies achieve their financial goals in each new market while maintaining the quality our consumers expect from us. They have the rare ability to understand the cultivation teams’ objectives and effectively translate that into an executable business model.”

Domestically in 2021, Green Management Partners is continuing with strategic growth opportunities and expanding their expert witness program. Launched in 2020, this program was developed to standardize cannabis operational practices with legal precedent, furthering their efforts to create a recognized framework for cannabis businesses nationwide. The team is also making signiﬁcant investments in proprietary cannabis genetics and minor cannabinoid developments. They see these as major differentiating factors for boutique brands, and the future of cannabis demand globally.

Starting in the first quarter of 2021, the team began expanding their business into emerging global markets in Europe and South America. They are exploring unique opportunities to bring customized plant genetics and operational experience to select growth markets. This year has already seen new legislation passed in several global markets, enabling GMP to pursue high demand markets with insufficient commercial cannabis infrastructure in place.

Jory Wolf and Matt Bucciero, owners at Green Management Partners stated, “We strive to provide our clients with access to the very best partners and support in the industry. Our mission is to help standardize business practices and cannabis ﬁnancing, creating more opportunity for collaboration across the industry and utilizing this growth environment to continually acquire market share.”

With a myriad of opportunities and increased access to capital in the market, GMP expects 2021 to be a landmark year for their clients and the global cannabis industries.