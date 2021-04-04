Google MAP Ranking: SEO Expert Launches New Book: Rank Your Map in Google With Press Releases

New York City, NY , April 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Learn Google MAP Ranking in 2021





Google Maps Ranking: SEO Expert Qamar Zaman has announced the launch of his new book "The Mystery Behind Google Maps Ranking: How to Rank Your Business Higher." It is now available both in Kindle and Paperback, and is available from Amazon.

In a time when small businesses are typically found through more than a thousand Google searches every month, Zaman wanted local businesses to appear on the top of Google search results and drive customers to their websites. In a new book, Qamar Zaman helps local business owners rank on Google maps using Google best practices.

The new book, The Mysteries Behind Google Maps Ranking, teaches what it takes to rank on maps through online press release coverage.

In a recent video John Muller of Google search also suggested that one way to get business visibility is using press. This will help get the message out and help consumers find you. Source

https://youtu.be/ac79Od8aUy0

Google Maps Ranking books covers:

How do I get my ranking on Google Maps?

How do I rank higher in Google local search?

How do you rank in Google 2021?

How do I get SEO for Google Maps?

The book teaches readers how to engage with customers on Google for free. Zaman aims to help business owners to leverage Google MAP for free using their Google My Business profiles.

In the book, Zaman revealed secrets that will help business owners attract customers looking for their products and services. He also enumerated strategies to help businesses create relationships by initiating engagement with their local customers across Google Search and Maps.

Business owners who are still grappling with how Google Maps work, and marketers who want to learn from an expert who has been in the industry for more than 15 years, are the primary target readers of Zaman’s book.

Some questions >> How do I get my ranking on Google Maps.

Since a book cannot encompass all the areas of map ranking, Zaman offers email consultation via az@kisspr.com if you have any questions regarding the below mentioned questions.

Can you pay Google to rank higher

How do I get SEO for Google Maps

How do I increase my visibility on Google

How do you rank first on Google

How can I get on the first page of Google in 24 hours

How do you get on the first page of Google without paying

How much is Seo per month

How do I get to the top of Google without paying

How do you get a top rank on Google Maps

Do reviews help Google ranking

How do I check my Google ranking

How do I get noticed on Google Maps

Who has the most reviews on Google

How does Google decide which reviews are most relevant

Should I pay for SEO

Author: Qamar Zaman

SEO Professional rated best SEO expert in lawyer SEO, Qamar Zaman is an American marketing and technology entrepreneur who is a known website growth expert in the digital marketing industry. Zaman and his team help business owners secure Google 3 Pack Map Ranking through SEO Storytelling.

Others books by Qamar Zaman

>> Google Knowledge Panel Guide Qamar Zaman

>> Qamar Zaman on Amazon

Zaman is the Founder of the KISS PR Story for Sending Press Releases, a storytelling platform built to help small, mid, and large businesses tell their brand stories.



BOOK Offer:

If you buy the book, send your receipt to az@kisspr.com and get featured by Zaman in his next round up post that will be published in top news websites and your business or personal brand will be showcased. Learn more by sending email to az@kisspr.com.

Media Contact

Agnes Zang

az@kisspr.com

Zaman has also recommend read following latest resources:

Improve your local ranking on Google - Google My Business Help - Manage your business When someone searches for a business or place near their location, they’ll find local results across Goo (support.google.com)

- Manage your business When someone searches for a business or place near their location, they’ll find local results across Goo (support.google.com) 10 Ways to Rank Higher on Google Maps in 2020 - Your Google Maps listing is a crucial marketing tool for your business. It can help you get discovered by new customers, stand out above competitors, and generate more business—all... (wordstream.com)

- Your Google Maps listing is a crucial marketing tool for your business. It can help you get discovered by new customers, stand out above competitors, and generate more business—all... (wordstream.com) A Beginner's Guide to Ranking in GOOGLE MAPS [Google Maps SEO] - The majority of your potential customers still use Google to find local businesses near them. In fact, 80% of searches with “local intent” result in a conversion. This begs the question: “What’s the… (moz.com)

- The majority of your potential customers still use Google to find local businesses near them. In fact, 80% of searches with “local intent” result in a conversion. This begs the question: “What’s the… (moz.com) 8 Tips to Rank Higher on Google Maps in 2021 - Rank Higher on Google Maps in 2021Google Maps Rankings Update: February 15th, 2021I just released a new episode on the SEO Secrets podcast where I share the #1 secret to increasing (bippermedia.com)

- Rank Higher on Google Maps in 2021Google Maps Rankings Update: February 15th, 2021I just released a new episode on the SEO Secrets podcast where I share the #1 secret to increasing (bippermedia.com) All you need to know to rank on Google Maps - Google Maps is one of the best local client acquisition channels out there. Like any search engine, ranking on it is a matter of optimization and deft marketing efforts. (link-assistant.com)

- Google Maps is one of the best local client acquisition channels out there. Like any search engine, ranking on it is a matter of optimization and deft marketing efforts. (link-assistant.com) Council Post: Local Rank Tracking: How To Track Your Google Maps Rank - How do you accurately measure local SEO rank, track your progress and gain an edge on your competition? (forbes.com)

- How do you accurately measure local SEO rank, track your progress and gain an edge on your competition? (forbes.com) A Complete Guide to Ranking Higher on Google Maps - Appearing on local Google searches increases a businesses’ visibility to potential and current customers. One of the best ways to do this is by creating a Google Maps listing. (jubilantdigital.com)

- Appearing on local Google searches increases a businesses’ visibility to potential and current customers. One of the best ways to do this is by creating a Google Maps listing. (jubilantdigital.com) Local Rank Tracking Tool for Maps - LocalFalcon - Find any local ranking on the map, across an entire city. Local Falcon is the best local rank tracker to compare search results. (localfalcon.com)

- Find any local ranking on the map, across an entire city. Local Falcon is the best local rank tracker to compare search results. (localfalcon.com) Google Maps Ranking Guide by MAP SEO Experts KISS PR - Google MAP SEO Expert Agnes Zang can help you rank local business, Google has an effective solution for your Local marketing needs. Google Maps marketing is a great way. Google Maps 3 Pack Marketing Guide If you have a local business, then Google has an effective solution for your Local marketing ne... (yahoo.com)

- Google MAP SEO Expert Agnes Zang can help you rank local business, Google has an effective solution for your Local marketing needs. Google Maps marketing is a great way. Google Maps 3 Pack Marketing Guide If you have a local business, then Google has an effective solution for your Local marketing ne... (yahoo.com) 5 Google Maps Pack Strategies to Help You Rank - The right Google Maps Pack strategy can result in more store visits and sales and increased traffic and revenue. (reviewtrackers.com)

- The right Google Maps Pack strategy can result in more store visits and sales and increased traffic and revenue. (reviewtrackers.com) How to Rank Higher on Google Maps in 2020 [Expert Guide] - Local SEO can be extremely powerful in driving local leads, so you're going to want to know how to rank higher in Google Maps. Click now to learn how. (rocktherankings.com)

- Local SEO can be extremely powerful in driving local leads, so you're going to want to know how to rank higher in Google Maps. Click now to learn how. (rocktherankings.com) 5 Keys to First Page Ranking in Google Maps - The Maps are prime digital real estate. It’s front page coverage for any local search. Get your business visible here and the phone WILL ring. This area is actually called Google My Business and it's essentially Google’s local business directly, much like the online Yellow Pages. There are two ways... (sdivsbdc.org)

- The Maps are prime digital real estate. It’s front page coverage for any local search. Get your business visible here and the phone WILL ring. This area is actually called Google My Business and it's essentially Google’s local business directly, much like the online Yellow Pages. There are two ways... (sdivsbdc.org) 5 Small Steps to Rank on Google Maps for Local Business - Ranking on Google Maps takes a bit of work but the return it can produce for your local business can be huge. Here's how to get started. (agencyjet.com)

- Ranking on Google Maps takes a bit of work but the return it can produce for your local business can be huge. Here's how to get started. (agencyjet.com) Top U.S. mapping apps by users 2018 - This statistic gives information on the most popular mapping apps in the United States as of April 2018, ranked by monthly unique users. (statista.com)

- This statistic gives information on the most popular mapping apps in the United States as of April 2018, ranked by monthly unique users. (statista.com) And with 46% of searches on Google having local intent, showing up in that “Local 3-Pack” can greatly increase the visibility of your business Ranking higher on Google Maps typically means ranking on the first page of Google Search (wordstream.com)





Content Disclaimer:

The above review statements are those of the sponsor (Source of content) and do not necessarily reflect the official policy, position or views of the content publisher. The content distribution company is therefore not responsible for the content and its authenticity and legal standing of the above subject matter. Each individual is required to exercise its content when making a purchase from the above offer. The information does not constitute advice or an offer to buy. Any purchase made from the above press release is made at your own risk. Consult an expert advisor/health and professional advisor before any such purchase. Any purchase made from this link is subject to the final terms and conditions of the website's selling as mentioned in the above as source. The content publisher and its downstream distribution partners do not take any responsibility directly or indirectly. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the company this news is about.









Attachment