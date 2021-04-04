Blast Auxiliary AC Reviews 2021 - Customer Complaints or Legit Portable Classic Air Conditioner?

Brooklyn, NY, April 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This recently published Blast Auxiliary reviews report outlines some crucial information every interested Blast Auxiliary AC customer must read before buying.

Blast Auxiliary AC (also called Blast Portable AC) is a newly introduced portable air conditioner that includes a powerful cooling system enclosed in a compact body so that users can easily carry it around with them. Despite its small size, the official website states how this device can help cool down the atmosphere of your room in the months of scorching summers. Because Blast Auxiliary Classic AC is a portable device with advanced technology, it can also be a way cheaper investment than a regular-sized AC.

Summers is indeed a great time for people to go out, get things done, travel and enjoy. However, too much of it can sometimes be troubling as a lot of individuals face problems like skin dryness, allergies, dehydration, and even heat stroke. Generally speaking, spending too much time outdoors during the summer can also cause issues in mental functioning, making users dizzy and less productive.

Not to forget the discomfort that the scorching sun can bring about, especially in closed spaces where ventilation is poor. To get rid of all these problems or to avoid them altogether, experts suggest getting an air conditioner installed at your home and workplace. While the conventional ACs can be very expensive to purchase, install, and use, smaller ones like the Blast Auxiliary AC can be a better option.

What is Blast Portable AC and does it really work despite its small size? Dive into this Blast Auxiliary AC review to find out.



Blast Auxiliary Review

With time, the trend of using standard-size air conditioners is diminishing slowly, and there are several reasons that account for it. For example, they are extremely expensive to purchase, require professional installation and maintenance, and on top of all, they can increase your monthly power bill significantly. So even when the days get hotter, you are still hesitant about using them for the fear of overspending.

In such circumstances, many people convince themselves to believe that they do not need an air conditioner because they do not feel the heat. However, it is extremely common to catch heat-related issues even if the person does not directly feel it. Therefore, to save from all this trouble, it is better to get an AC installed in your place at the right time. And for people who are worried about the expenses associated with it, options like Blast Auxiliary Classic AC can be of great help.

This AC is unlike the conventional ones because it is extremely small, compact, and can be carried to all the places with ease. Moreover, it can also be used as a fan on days when the heat index is low. Blast Auxiliary AC comes with a built-in lamp that can also serve as a mild source of light for people who are afraid of sleeping in pitch black. Lastly, Blast AC includes a powerful filtration system that cleans out all the germs from your room’s air, making you less vulnerable to catching different diseases.

Blast Portable AC comes with rechargeable batteries which means that you only need the wire once and can carry it and use it anywhere without searching for an electric socket first.

How Does Blast Auxiliary AC Work?

According to the official website, the working of Blast Auxiliary Classic AC resembles that of a conventional unit in many ways. It takes in warm air from the room and cools it off before releasing it again in the room. To cool the warm air, it uses cold water that must be added to it on a regular basis.

To make it work optimally, you need to charge this air conditioner whenever the batteries are low. For this purpose, the company provides a USB Type-C charger that you can plug into a socket and allow it to charge the batteries. Once it is fully charged, Blast Portable AC can last for up to 8 hours.

To make this unit work at its best capacity, make sure that you place it directly in front of you on a flat surface. Redirect its grills to adjust the best angle according to your own preference. You can also place it on the nightshade while you are sleeping. Just make sure that the surface it is on is flat or it may fall down and break. Moreover, the company advises the users to clean it regularly and get the water curtain replaced every 3 to 6 months.

By using the mechanism mentioned above, Blast Auxiliary Classic AC aims to work as the following:



Cooler

Blast Auxiliary air conditioner has the primary function of acting as a cooling unit. It is meant to be used in small spaces and users need to place it directly in front of themselves to get the maximum benefit from it. Moreover, on days when you feel like the weather is pleasant than usual and you do not need an AC unit, you can adjust its settings to make it work as a fan as well.



Filtering unit

As Blast Auxiliary AC is working to cool down the temperature of your room, it can also work as a filtering unit. The filter installed in its internal structure possesses enough power to clean the air in your room and provide a sense of freshness. It may not only kill germs but also remove dust particles from the air. As a result, it can help you protect yourself from allergies and other respiratory diseases.



Illuminator

Lastly, the Blast Portable AC also comes with a small light installed in it. Users who are afraid to sleep in complete darkness can turn it on so that their room can get mildly illuminated without disturbing their sleep.

Expected Benefits And Features of Blast Auxiliary AC

According to getblastauxiliary.com, the following benefits and features are present in Blast AC:



Compact size

Easily portable

Can be used at home as well as workplace

Built-in light to be used according to preference

A water capacity of 300ml used for cooling the warm air

No noise creation

Strong air cooling unit with adjustable grills

Low power mode that can help cut back on electric bills

Chargeable batteries with a Type-C USB connector

Lightweight

Three adjustable settings for fan





Easy Steps To Set Up and Use Blast Air Conditioner

According to the manufacturing company, there is no installation required to use Blast Auxiliary Classic AC at your home. Users can set it up themselves whenever and wherever they wish to and there are no complicated instructions or guidelines to follow in this context. Moreover, the fact that this unit comes in an assembled form makes it easier to work with.

The company has outlined easy-to-follow steps that you can go through one by one to get your Blast Portable AC unit up and running.



Set the air conditioning unit on an even surface.

Open its lid and fill its cooler with cold water. Note that the capacity of this cooler is 300 ml. The colder the water is, the better this unit will work to condition the room to your liking.

Now close the lid and adjust the water curtain.

Turn on the device, adjust the grills in your direction, and choose fan speed.

Remember that when you first receive your order, this unit may not be charged. Therefore, make sure to fully charge its batteries before using them.

Blast Auxiliary AC Pros And Cons



If you are intrigued by the Blast Auxiliary AC but are still not sure whether you should invest your hard-earned money in it, here is a list of all potential pros and cons that may help you make a decision.

PROS



It is cordless

First of all, what makes Blast Auxiliary air conditioner a great purchase is that it comes without the hassle of any wires. The order includes batteries that can be recharged using a charger. This means that you only need to charge it once and you can easily keep using it for the next 8 hours without searching for any electricity socket. Moreover, it also makes it portable.



Can be carried anywhere

As mentioned above, Blast Auxiliary is cordless and runs on a battery that can be charged. This means that you can carry it around from one room to another without much trouble. Moreover, you also don’t need to install a separate air conditioning unit in every room or your workspace because this portable AC can be carried to all these places with convenience.



Easy maintenance

The conventional air conditioners are heavy, huge, and fixed to walls which makes it a very difficult job to clean and maintain them. In most cases, you need to call for professional help which can be extremely expensive. However, you may not have to face any such issues with Blast Auxiliary Classic AC as it is smaller in size and very lightweight which means that cleaning it can be very easy.

All you need to do is wipe the dust off its curtains as well as other parts. Moreover, the curtains may require a replacement every 3 to 6 months depending on how much you use it.



It comes with rechargeable batteries

Blast Auxiliary Classic AC unit is cordless and runs on batteries which means it can help you move it around with convenience and use it anywhere, even in open spaces where there are no signs of electricity.



It does not produce any noise

Because of its small size and advanced technology, the Blast Auxiliary transportable AC can work silently while cooling the air in your room. This means you can keep working or sleeping peacefully without any extra noise from the working of the machinery inside it.



It is budget-friendly

Because Blast Auxiliary AC is a compact AC that does not require much energy, it can save up on your electric bill. The conventional units, on the other hand, can cost an arm and a leg, forcing you to limit their use even when the heat is killing you.

CONS

While the Blast Auxiliary has some attractive qualities, there are certain features to look out for:



Cannot be used in large spaces

Because of its small size, Blast Auxiliary Desktop AC cannot be used for cooling large spaces. For such purposes, you may still have to resort to conventional cooling units.



It is only available online

Blast Auxiliary AC is only available for purchase online at GetBlastAuxiliary.com. This means that you cannot get it from any other store including Amazon and Walmart.



It is available in limited stock

The company is currently offering the Blast Auxiliary cooling unit in limited numbers only. So if you are interested in purchasing it, you must hurry up and place an order today before the stock runs out.

Where To Buy Blast Auxiliary AC at Competitive Prices and Discounts?

Visit getblastauxiliary.com today to place an order for your very own Blast Portable AC unit. Compared to conventional ACs, it is much cheaper and can help save a lot on electricity bills as well.

The original price for this unit is $138.45; however, the company is currently offering it at a discounted rate of $89.99 only. If you still feel that this price limit is out of your budget, consider checking the bulk which can help save you some more.

The information regarding the bulk deals are mentioned below:



Buy a two-piece bundle deal at only $179.98

Buy 3 Blast AC units for $202.48

Buy the bundle deal containing four Blast AC units for just $247.47

Additionally, the company is also offering a money-back guarantee on every Blast Auxiliary Classic AC order placed through the website. This refund policy is valid for 30 days, starting from the day of order placement, and allows the customers to get their money back if they are not satisfied with its working. There are no questions asked and the entire process goes smoothly. Keep in mind that the company only returns the order price upon request and may not send back any money spent on shipping.

Blast Auxiliary AC Reviews - Last Words

Blast Auxiliary AC is a small air-cooling appliance that is compact and lightweight, making it easier to carry it around. It comes with chargeable batteries and a charging cable which can be used to fully charge it. Once its battery levels are up, users can easily keep using it for 8 hours without any electric support. Moreover, this unit can also be used as an air purifier, a fan, and an illuminator as well.

Blast Auxiliary Reviews 2021 & Frequently Asked Questions



How frequently should I change the water curtains of Blast Auxiliary AC?

The water curtains inside the Blast AC may need a replacement in three to six months. The exact time depends on the frequency of use. If you are using it more commonly, consider replacing it in three months. Occasional users can, however, expect to get these curtains changed in six months,



Will Blast Auxiliary disturb me as I work or sleep?

No, because of its small size and high-tech machinery, it can cool up your room without making too much noise. This means you can continue doing your work or sleep without any disturbance.



Is Blast Auxiliary Classic AC available at Amazon and Walmart?

The company states that it has not distributed the rights to sell Blast Auxiliary AC on any platform other than its official website. Hence, its availability on Amazon, Walmart, or any other third-party retailing shop is unlikely. Even if you do come across someone selling Blast AC, avoid it as chances are it might be a Blast Auxiliary AC scam.



Do you need a professional to install Blast Auxiliary AC?

No, because the Blast Auxiliary Desktop AC comes in an assembled form, you do not need to hire any professional for installation. Moreover, it comes with a user manual that can guide anyone in the easiest way possible.



How many people can use a single unit of Blast Auxiliary AC?

Ideally, one unit of Blast Portable AC has been designed to fulfill the needs of one person at a time. However, if someone is sitting very close to you, they may also be able to share it. The best thing to do is get a separate unit for every person in the house for better benefits.



What is the best place to put Blast Auxiliary AC?

Blast Auxiliary Classic AC needs to be placed on a flat surface for optimal working. It can be your working station, a shelf, nightshade or a cabinet. Make sure you place it close to yourself and there is an open window nearby for the exhaust to go out of the room.

