25 Best Gambling Sites: The Top Online Casinos, Sportsbooks, and Betting Apps in the USA

So which are the best online gambling sites? The answer will change depending on which games you like to play. There are gambling websites that offer great casino games, while others excel in their sports betting offerings. Or perhaps you are looking for a great poker site.

We evaluated some of the best gambling websites out there, weighed their features, game offerings, and reputations to come up with a list of the top 25 gambling websites and which type of wagering game they are best at.

Best online gambling sites ranked by category:

Runner-ups for the best online gambling sites:

Before we’ll take an in-depth review at each site individually, let’s look at how we ranked the gambling sites.

Ranking Methodology: How We Found the Best Gambling Sites

When choosing your next gambling site for a little online betting action, we put together a list of the 5 most important criterias.

As all of these criterias are very crucial factors that make safe and fair online gambling possible, we asked our 136 survey participants to evaluate and rank all the gambling operators accordingly.

Is the Gambling Site Licensed?

The online gambling site you choose should be licensed or have obtained certification. To be licensed, a gambling site must meet certain requirements including the offering of fair gameplay and securing your sensitive data. Choosing an unlicensed gambling site gives you little to no protection against unfair practices, lost money, or theft of your banking account and other personal information. Therefore, all the gambling operators without an online gambling license were excluded.

Depositing and Withdrawal Options

Is your preferred method of depositing funds bitcoin or PayPal? Take a look at the deposit options the gambling site offers to make sure your chosen method is supported. While you are looking at deposit options, also be sure to check out the withdrawal options. Sometimes these options are more limited or they come with a transaction delay of a few days to a week or more.

Reviews and Complaints

Much like reading the reviews before choosing a restaurant, this is an important step when selecting an online gambling site. Scouring the reviews can tell you a lot about the site, how well or poorly they treat their players, the reliability of the site operation, and much more. Are there a lot of negative reviews and complaints? Then you might want to skip this site and check out another one.

Bonus and Promotion Offers

When making that first deposit, you definitely want to check out any bonus offers. You may find that by simply using a different deposit method, or depositing a higher amount, you may net a higher bonus. You also want to watch out for the reverse and ensure what the dollar limit on a bonus is. Also, consider if there are bonuses and promotions offered after the initial deposit.

Features & Games Available

Last, but certainly not least, take a look at the games and features offered. Does the gambling site offer the games you like to play? Do they offer progressive slots, or anonymous poker play, or any other gameplay feature that you require? If the online gambling site does not have the games or features that you are looking for, then why waste your time joining?

Top Online Gambling Sites Reviewed

1. Ignition Casino - Best for Poker

While Ignition Casino offers a variety of games ranging from slots to blackjack, their focus is on poker. They offer sit 'n' gos, tournaments, and if you are looking for fast gameplay they offer a type of game called zone poker that allows you to quickly hop between tables as each hand concludes.

If tournament action is what you are after, they offer daily tournaments, weekly tournaments, and special events with unique prizes. And to help protect newer players, Ignition Casino offers anonymous gameplay to prevent being preyed upon by seasoned players.

Ratings:

Banking: 9/10

Reputation: 10/10

Bonuses: 10/10

Features: 9.5/10

Pros:

Customize table and deck display

Play from your mobile device

View your hand history

Bonus:

100% match up to $1000 (150% match up to $1500 for BTC)

Link: Welcome Bonus

2. Slots.lv - Best for Slots

Slots.lv is the ultimate resource for online slot play with a library of over 5000 slots to choose from. Choose from classic 3-reel slots to more modern themed slots like Jurassic Park and Monopoly. Each of these slot games is hosted by other gambling websites but are offered here for quick, easy, cost-free playing.

And when you are ready to move on to betting real money, Slots.lv lists out the details on their trusted gambling sites so you can choose the best one for your money.

Ratings:

Banking: 9/10

Reputation: 8.5/10

Bonuses: 10/10

Features: 8.5/10

Pros:

Play 1000s of slots for free

Review important facts for gambling sites

Spin the slots from a mobile device

Bonus:

200% match bonus up to $1000

Link: Welcome Bonus

3. Bovada - Best for Sports Betting

Bovada offers a range of popular casino games including some live dealer action as well as non-casino favorites like horse racing and online sportsbook. The array of sporting events that you can bet on is extensive. Bet on popular sports such as basketball, football, hockey, and other events such as political elections.

Search for an event by date or competitor and view all event info along with real-time odds. Bovada also offers a range of prop (proposition) bets giving you a chance of winning even if your favorite team/competitor loses.

Ratings:

Banking: 9.5/10

Reputation: 10/10

Bonuses: 9.5/10

Features: 9/10

Pros:

Bet on a variety of sports

View real-time odds

Wide range of prop bets

Bonus:

50% match up to $250 (75% match up to $750 for BTC)

Link: Welcome Bonus , BTC Bonus

4. Cafe Casino - Best Live Dealer Games

If you are looking for an experience that is as engaging as in-person play, then you might be interested in Cafe Casino's live dealer games. They feature blackjack, roulette (U.S. and European varieties), baccarat, and super 6.

Not only can you watch the dealers live on-camera, but you can also chat with them, other players and even tip the dealer at the end of your hand. These games are optimized for mobile play so you can take them with you wherever you go.

Ratings:

Banking: 8.5/10

Reputation: 10/10

Bonuses: 10/10

Features: 9/10

Pros:

Engaging action with live dealers

99.5% return on strategic blackjack play

Full range of casino games

Bonus:

250% match up to $1500 (350% match up to $2500 for BTC)

Link: Welcome Bonus

5. My Bookie - Best for UFC Bets

My Bookie offers a full range of casino games and sports betting but the one area where they particularly excel is UFC betting. For those looking to gamble on UFC and other MMA fights, My Bookie offers detailed match information, sports/event news, and real-time odds. You can bet on the outcome of the match and enter a range of prop bets to boost your potential winnings.

If the event is live, My Bookie still allows you to enter your bets. And the site is optimized for mobile devices so you can keep track of and modify your bets on the go.

Ratings:

Banking: 10/10

Reputation: 10/10

Bonuses: 9/10

Features: 9/10

Pros:

Bet on live events

Printable prop bet sheets

View sports news

Bonus:

50% match up to $1000 deposit

Link: Welcome Bonus

6. Monkey Knife Fight - Best for DFS

Fantasy sports are a newer addition to the online gambling arena. One of the best sites for DFS betting, and the one purported to have "the coolest logo", Monkey Knife Fight offers sports enthusiasts the freedom of building their own fantasy team and winning money based on game stats.

For a quick thrill, you can bet on a partial game, i.e. the first half of a basketball game. If you are looking for a long-term commitment, Monkey Knife Fight offers full-season betting pools.

Ratings:

Banking: 9.5/10

Reputation: 10/10

Bonuses: 7/10

Features: 10/10

Pros:

Bet per game half

Bet for a full season

Optimized for mobile play

Bonus:

Free $5 game when you sign-up

Link: Welcome Bonus

7. CSGO Empire - Best for CSGO Gambling

The self-purported first and still best skin-betting site, CSGO Empire offers a gambling platform for video gameplay. Bet on matches for popular games such as Counter-Strike and Call of Duty. Many of the matches offer a live stream so you watch as the action unfolds. To pass the time between matches, you can win some quick coins playing their coin-flip or roulette games.

For true game enthusiasts, in addition to the usual deposits of bitcoin and credit cards, you can also deposit and withdraw CSGO skins.

Ratings:

Banking: 8.5/10

Reputation: 10/10

Bonuses: 9/10

Features: 9/10

Pros:

View live streams

Deposit and withdraw skins

Play a quick coin-flip or roulette

Bonus:

Free case with a referral

Link: Welcome Bonus

Online Gambling Laws in the USA

Nevada was the first state to legalize gambling way back in 1931. Throughout the years many legal battles have been fought and laws are written to regulate gambling in all forms. And it is only recently that these battles and laws have reached the realm of online gambling.

The Federal Wire Act of 1961

Passed well before the invention of the internet, the Federal Wire Act limited interstate betting on sporting events. As online gambling got its start, many attempted to apply this law to gambling websites and many court battles have resulted.

The Unlawful Internet Gambling Enforcement Act of 2006 (UIEGA)

The first law passed that put a big dent in the online casino business was the passage of UIEGA. This law didn't prohibit online gambling, instead, it took aim at the financial transactions involved. The law made it illegal to accept payments for bets or wagers from U.S. players via the internet.

The Federal Law on Sports Betting (PASPA)

PASPA was passed in 1992 and essentially made it illegal to bet on sporting events outside of betting in Nevada. Initially enacted at the behest of the professional sports leagues to protect the "integrity of the game," the law was later repealed in 2018 for being unconstitutional.

Delaware Legalizes Online Gambling

Delaware became the first state to legalize online gambling in 2012 with more states soon following.

Illinois, Virginia, Oregon, Colorado, Tennesee, Iowa, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Montana, and Indiana have all legalized online sports betting while Nevada has legalized online sports betting and online poker.

The states of Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Michigan, and West Virginia have all legalized online sports betting, online poker, and online casinos.

The Future of Online Gambling

Several states already have legal on-site sportsbooks including New York, Arkansas, New Mexico, and others. We can likely expect bills to be introduced in these states in the near future to expand this sports betting to the online realm.

With the recent repeal of PASPA, bills have been introduced or are expected to be introduced in several states this year including California, Kentucky, and Kansas to legalize on-site sports betting.

Online Gambling Types and Games

The best gambling sites offer a range of games because they know that bored players will quickly leave their site. Many of these games are ones that you would find in a traditional casino while others you probably wouldn't.

Most Common Ways to Gamble

Slots

For slot players, online slot play will not be much different than casino slot play. From classic to modern slot games, these online versions feature the same reel-spinning actions, brand names, sounds, paylines, progressives, and often payout percentages as an actual physical slot machine.

Roulette

The major difference in online roulette play versus in-person roulette play will often be the absence of a physical dealer and a physical roulette wheel and ball. Otherwise, all of the betting actions will be the same. Online gambling sites often offer two versions of this popular game; a U.S. version and a European version.

Blackjack

Playing blackjack on a gambling website will be much like playing a video blackjack machine. The key difference is online blackjack playing maintains the interaction between players through the use of a chat feature. The betting actions will be the same as the real casino version, and by implementing a good strategy you can often experience the same level of success.

Live Casino

To give players an experience that is as close to the real thing as possible, many online gambling sites have started offering live games. Most often implemented using popular casino games such as blackjack and roulette, live game rooms offer an on-camera dealer performing live actions and interacting with the players.

Poker

There are many dedicated online poker sites that offer an array of features like an odds display and a viewable hand history that can give players an edge over traditional poker gameplay. The one downside to online poker play is the lack of being able to strategically read other players and identify their tells.

Sports Betting

Online sports betting is a growing industry that is rapidly replacing local bookies. Sports betting websites offer players the ability to bet on a wide range of sporting events, from boxing and basketball to golf and rugby. Online sportsbooks also offer a centralized resource for odds, stats, event info, sports news, and more.

Bingo

While bingo is often thought of as your Grandmother's game, online gambling has brought this game to a wider audience. Gameplay online is often much quicker than an in-person game while still offering the best of real bingo features like multi-card play and customized daubers.

Lottery

While many people will continue lining up at the gas station to pick their lucky numbers, online lottery play is available in several states and is quickly growing. Not all lottery games are offered, and only a handful of states currently let you purchase your tickets online.

Scratch Cards

Online scratch card games are similar to their physical counterparts, with straightforward rules on matching symbols/numbers to win a prize, but the prizes is where online play differs. Online gambling sites use scratch cards to offers prizes that range from deposit bonuses, to gift cards, to actual cash. The odds of winning on these scratch cards will vary from site to site.

Online Gambling FAQ

Are online gambling sites legal in the USA?

Yes. Several states have legalized online gambling and it is perfectly legal to run online gambling sites from those states.

Can I gamble for free?

You can play or demo many casinos and other betting games for free. And there are often no fees associated with online gambling. In general though, to win money you will need to wager money.

How fair is online gambling?

This can depend on the site. Many reputable sites publish the odds for the various games they offer. Playing on these trusted sites will often give you the same gameplay odds as a real casino.

Is there a limit to how much I can bet?

Yes, there is a limit to how much you can bet on any one spin, hand, or sporting event. This limit is set by the gambling site.

Can I gamble from my mobile phone or tablet?

Many gambling websites have optimized gameplay for mobile devices. While the display and/or features may differ from desktop play, the betting action and odds will be the same.

