Blast AC Review: Is Blast Auxiliary Classic AC Worth the Hype! Harry Johnson Reviews

Here we go again, summer heat!—A reality we all wish we can avert. Give us summer and take the heat. Is that even possible? Well, let's face things, it's getting warmer. The planet is warming, and the summer is accompanied by serious heat for many people around the world. Does that need to be a headache for anyone right now? Of course, but not for those who have equipped themselves to fight heat this summer by keeping the necessary devices handy.

All thanks to technology, convenience is redefined, and you can now enjoy your cool breeze and refreshing air just about anywhere you are or need to be because of portable AC. What portable AC are we talking about, and how can it benefit us this summer?

Blast Auxiliary Classic desktop air conditioner brings a stress-free cooling solution to any room and can be put to use in the home or office. In this Blast auxiliary classic AC review, we're taking a look at this portable air conditioner and how it can benefit you this summer and beyond.

What is Blast Auxiliary Classic Desktop Air Conditioner?

This is what Blast Auxiliary Classic AC is about. Imagine an energy-efficient air conditioner made just for you that you can take anywhere. Beyond cooling a single room or a part of the house where it is needed, the cool will follow you wherever you take it because, good news, you can take it everywhere you want. That's what you get with the Blast auxiliary classic desktop AC. It is on sale right now, and the timing couldn't be better.

This portable air conditioner cools the air using the thermoelectric principle— the most efficient and eco-friendly method of air conditioning. It causes evaporation and then cooling to lower the temperature around you. It does this by combining the features of a humidifier and an air conditioner, placing them under singlehood. Blast Desktop AC is more energy-efficient than nearly any other portable A/C and is as much as 20 times more effective than traditional units that sit on your wall or window.

In addition to being a great option for cooling and energy efficiency, which will save you plenty of bucks over time, the classic Blast portable AC is, by all definition, a pretty darn portable and compact device.

This AC can fit into the smallest of rooms, giving its size and weight. You can as well transport it to any location of your choice, where you may need a fresh breeze. An added advantage is the fact that it doesn't circulate dry air because of its humidifier that is always up to ensure you receive air with moisture.

How Blast auxiliary classic AC unit works

This portable AC unit only requires a rechargeable lithium battery to start and comes with a type–C USB cable for charging. Once the battery is fully charged, it can work for up to 8 hours before the next recharge. So, always allow the battery to fully charge in order to increase its lifespan.

The Blast auxiliary classic AC works under the principle known as thermoelectric cooling – a process that makes the surrounding cooler. This AC unit uses both AC current and DC electric current for better cooling. One side removes the heat while the other side cools down way below the surrounding temperature.

A thermoelectric air conditioning system is one that directly converts electrical energy to thermal energy using a simple solid-state semiconductor device. It has the following advantages: environmentally friendly, no refrigerant, very compact, high reliability, no moving parts (except for small fans), and it can be easily integrated into the building structure.

A thermoelectric air conditioner operates according to the Peltier effect. The effect creates a temperature difference by transferring heat between two electrical junctions. A voltage is applied across joined conductors to create an electric current. When the current flows through the junctions of the two conductors, heat is removed at one junction, and cooling occurs. Heat is deposited at the other junction.

As the air passes through the vent, it cools down and is then released into the atmosphere. The AC unit has air cleansing filters that reduce airborne dust particles for a refreshing and purifying effect.

Advantages of the classic Blaux desktop air conditioner

Suitable for a less spacious apartment

Management is a skill that comes in handy in almost everything and becomes even more essential when it comes to space. When you manage the space in your room well enough, it will have the appearance you desire and give you the comfort you deserve. Bulky equipment can be a serious limitation to your goal of space management, especially when you are trying to manage a less spacious rented apartment.

This is one of the reasons you'll like to keep portability in mind when shopping for home appliances. Blast auxiliary classic desktop AC is definitely an option to consider for its portability and effectiveness. It requires no installation, and it's very mobile. You can move it from room to room without stress. It also comes in handy when you want to move to a new place. It is nothing like the bulky central air conditioner. It takes less to give more.

No Installation Required

No installation stress. You definitely do not need help from a professional to get this AC working. Its usage is as simple as it looks. Just out of the box, charge the unit until full charge, and it's ready to work for the whole day.

Portable and Convenient

Blast Classic Desktop AC is for anyone who wants to enjoy the convenience of having cool air at every spot because you can carry this air conditioner from one place to another. It is lightweight and portable enough for on-the-go use. Isn't that the idea of a portable AC–to enjoy air at any spot you desire?

Energy Efficient

If you're out to save cost, then Blast Auxiliary Classic Desktop AC is an option for you because of its energy efficiency. Compared to a central air conditioner that cools an entire house, this portable air conditioner is much more energy-efficient. Thus, it incurs a lower operation cost than a central, bulkier option. It's an economical option as you can focus on specific areas that need to be cooled and save energy when necessary. That's a way to be energy efficient.

Bonus Feature

A Blast auxiliary classic desktop AC not only cools the air but also humidifies the air. This helps in an environment with less humidity. The air circulated in such an environment is dry and uncomfortable, but with Blast AC, that cannot be the case.

Compact and user-friendly

The portability and compact nature of blast auxiliary classic desktop AC give you much more options than you'd have with wall-mounted units and suit households or businesses where constant cooling isn't necessary. Blast portable air conditioner can be moved from one room to another, as may be needed. You can cool your home, office, or study while you work, and then use the same air conditioner to cool a bedroom, playroom, or any other room that you would like to make more comfortable.

This helps you cool areas as required and saves you from wasting energy and money cooling rooms that aren't occupied or are rarely used. All you need is somewhere to plug it in to charge, and you're good to go.

Good for On-the-Go Cooling

Blast auxiliary classic air conditioner can also come in handy for on-the-go cooling. You can use it to travel and enjoy the cool air as you make your trip and even when you arrive at your destination if need be.

If you're traveling to a remote place that has a hot temperature, Blast AC will provide you with all the comfort you can get to enjoy your travel to the fullest.

Similarly, you can enjoy the portable nature of a Blast air conditioner when you are shifting homes as well. The shifting process will become relatively easier with a portable air conditioner by your side. All you need to do is carry the portable AC through its handle and transport it to your new place.

Why Blast auxiliary classic Desktop AC?

Set up is easy as it works just straight out of the box. It is rechargeable with the type–C charging cable provided with the unit. To get it to work, just plug and allow it to charge, and it's ready for use. However, it does not consume too much electricity.

So, overall, it is energy efficient. If you sense that the air is less humid than required, pour some water directly into the top of the unit, it will help to humidify the air while cooling and reducing the room temperature at the same time. Insert the water curtain after you must have put the water. The curtain provided is said to last for up to 6 to 8 months before it requires changing. Nonetheless, the water curtains can also be purchased separately from the official website.

When turned on, the top lights up, and it begins to work immediately, pumping out 2.7m/s of cold air, which soon circulates in the room. Once everything's done, you can switch the device on and enjoy a nice, refreshing breeze.

You can select from the three fan speeds to suit your needs. What's more? – Blast auxiliary classic AC also humidifies the air, helping relieve the sinuses and battle the blazing heat more effectively, as well as cleans it by filtering out dust and allergen particles. So, not only will it effectively cool you down, but it will also clean the air in your home.

Features of Blast auxiliary classic air conditioner

Two operating modes: It operates like an air conditioner also as a regular fan. You can either pick a cooling breeze or a regular fan, depending on what you like. You can also adjust the louvers to direct the air wherever you want.

Humidifier function: Blast auxiliary classic AC uses water to operate, meaning that it also works as an air humidifier – elevating discomfort caused by dry air and helping alleviate the heat.

Fast cooling: Blast AC quickly cools the surrounding air in a matter of seconds to minutes by quickly emitting refreshing gusts of air. It cools very rapidly and therefore controls heat.

Three fan speeds: you can set the fan to your preferred setting, meaning that even if Blaux is small, you can still get the comfort level you would normally expect from a large AC unit.

Water cooling: Blast auxiliary classic AC is using water to cool the air, meaning that it's better for the environment and healthier for you. It is very easy to refill the water tank, and 300ml capacity ensures that you won't have to do it too often.

Portable: Weighing less than 2 pounds (or just under a kilo) when unfilled, Blast Auxiliary Classic Air conditioner is easy to carry and move around. Its compact size allows you to place it anywhere, and the attached handle makes it even easier to move it about.

Quiet: you can sleep well using Blast classic AC– it doesn't emit any obnoxious noise that would disturb your peaceful sleep.

Lighting: If you want, you can set a lovely mood light on the top of the device, which is great for creating a pleasant atmosphere in the bedroom. Also, a red light indicates when the device is charging.

Powerful battery: while Blast auxiliary classic AC has a big 200mAh lithium battery, it won't consume a ton of electricity and is completely safe to use even when sleeping.

Affordable: It is overall a cost-effective option both in the short and long term when compared to the bulkier, more energy-consuming option.

Who needs Blast Auxiliary Classic AC?

It is a simple cooling solution.

The main pro of this Blast portable air conditioner is how easy it is to use when compared to built-in air conditioners. It is also very portable and therefore very mobile.

In the home, this is useful if you only need to cool certain rooms or if your space is limited and you don't require larger-scale cooling. In open-plan offices, Blast portable air conditioner is perfect for cooling hot spots or more remote areas which need dedicated cooling. Smaller office rooms will also be effectively cooled, and this portable system can also be a great emergency alternative should the built-in system fail.

#Convenient for smaller homes

It is generally more cost-effective given its hassle-free installation and low energy consumption. For smaller homes or homes which don't require constant or extensive cooling throughout, Blast auxiliary classic AC is a cheaper alternative to wall-mounted or central air conditioning.

Firstly, the initial price is lower due to the lack of any external units or complex installation. Secondly, Blast auxiliary classic air conditioner allows you to target specific areas as and when they need to be cooled. This is much cheaper than running a central unit to keep your whole home cool when it might not be necessary. In this way, this portable unit can take much of the burden away from a central unit, saving you money in the long run.

#Cost effective for business owners

The lower-cost Blast auxiliary classic AC will likely be attractive to small business owners and food vendors. This desktop air conditioner is excellent when tasked with cooling smaller or medium-sized rooms, so for smaller or independent shops or businesses, a portable AC might be a great way of saving money without sacrificing comfort for you, your clients, and/or everyone else. It can also help to preserve your foods and perishables by keeping the environment within a compatible temperature.

How to maximize the benefits of Blast Auxiliary Classic AC

With summer and hot weather just around the corner. It is time to start making plans to beat the summer heat. Everyone or at least, almost everyone is enthusiastic about summer because of holidays and a lot of outdoor activities, but definitely not the heat that comes with it.

Suffering through summer heat is no fun at all, and how much more difficult for medically fragile folks or your pets, it could even be deadly. So you should prep your cooling solution now to guarantee a safe and comfortable summer down the road. As an added bonus, it might increase your productivity and even help you sleep better!

This portable AC is a popular cooling solution as it is cost-effective and easy to set up; no special tools or heavy lifting are required.

Here is a simple guide that is prepared to help you maximize the efficiency and cooling power of your Blaux portable air conditioner this summer;

Where to put the air conditioner

Place the Blast classic AC away from any heat source that can skew the AC's temperature sensor. This includes things you might not have considered, like heat-producing kitchen appliances and electronics like big-screen TVs, audio equipment, or computers. Anything that feels warm to the touch should be kept at least 10 feet away.

Also, keep in mind that the design and structure of your room, like ceiling height and the insulation of your doors, windows, and walls, can also affect cooling efficiency.

Keep it shady!

Avoid placing your Blast air conditioner in spots that get a ton of hot afternoon sun. Sunlight can really warm up a room and force your Blast classic portable AC to work extra hard to maintain a cool climate. Over time, this could wear out the unit faster.

Clean the air filter regularly

Blast auxiliary classic AC is equipped with a washable air filter making the AC's maintenance easy. It also prevents dust buildup inside the unit. Also, a filtration system extends the life of the AC and provides even more air filtration. Filters should be checked and cleaned regularly to maintain air quality. Set a calendar reminder to check your filters per the manufacturer's guidelines.

No special air conditioner cleaner is required! The washable filter can be vacuumed or cleaned in warm water with a mild detergent. You may even use an old toothbrush to brush away any stubborn dust. Thoroughly rinse and dry before you insert it back into the unit.

Pros (Blast Auxiliary Classic AC Review)

It is easy to install and use.

Smaller size and lightweight, meaning it can be carried around easily.

One unit can be used for multiple places though not simultaneously.

Adjustable grille to pinpoint the direction of the airflow.

At just 40dB, it barely makes any sound.

Cons (Blast Auxiliary Classic AC Review)

Only available to order from the website, and there's no way to get it offline.

Not as powerful as a traditional AC

Price of Blast Auxiliary Classic Desktop AC

The Blast Auxiliary Classic Desktop AC is currently trending in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and a host of other countries. The price list is as follows.

One Blast Auxiliary Classic Desktop AC – 89.99$

Two Blast Auxiliary Classic Desktop AC – 179.98$

Three Blast Auxiliary Classic Desktop AC – 202.48$

However, it is important to note that these are discounted prices and might go up anytime soon. So, it is advisable to buy yours now if you are really interested in getting this portable AC.

Where to buy Blast Auxiliary Classic AC

This Blast Auxiliary Classic AC Review article will not be complete if we fail to guide you on the best place to buy this product. The safest place to buy the Blast auxiliary Classic AC is from the official website of the manufacturer. Buying from the official site ensures you get the original version of this product and also gives you access to any offer available for the product.

You can click the link below to get yours directly from the official site.

Blast Auxiliary Classic Desktop AC Customers' reviews

DAVID J - FAYETTEVILLE AK It's so small and compact, but when I set it on my desk at home, it really helps keep me cool. Gonna get another for the office as well

DANIEL E. – SARASOTA, FL I had a similar one to this before with the same water evaporation. That was great, but this thing has this ice tray that makes EVEN COLDER air than before. I liked that one, but I LOVE this one.

ALEX I. – MONTREAL, QC I have a powerful AC unit installed in my home but the amount I had to pay to run the darn thing was insane. I got a Blast AC from a friend at an office gift exchange, and since it worked so well on my desk, I got a couple to put around the house. So much money saved. Thanks, Blast.

JOEL K – ATLANTA, GA My house is too old to install a proper AC unit, and I wouldn't be able to afford it anyway. But this Blast Auxiliary Classic Desktop AC keeps me just as cool. All I have to do is plug it in and fill up the tank. It's a Godsend!

JESSICA A. – SAN DIEGO, CA I'm really bad with technology, but this was way easier to use than an AC unit with a billion buttons. I just filled up the water tank and, on really hot days, added ice, and I was cool in seconds. My husband keeps stealing one, so I may just get another!

The most important consumer questions (Blast auxiliary classic AC Review)

Does Blast air conditioner work?

Blast auxiliary classic AC is a portable air conditioner that works perfectly well to cool the air and also humidifies when necessary. It is portable, safe, and effective, and so, yes! It definitely works.

Is this air conditioner worth my investment?

Think of the Blast classic AC unit as an easy-to-use air conditioner. Just right out of the box, and you're good— no calling for expert help. The good news, it performs better than simple fans as it's equipped not just to provide cooling but also to humidify, though as a secondary function.

The Blast Auxiliary AC works to lower the room temperature by cooling, and it humidifies to provide a more comfortable and cooler environment.

How much area can a portable AC cover?

For general advice, we ask users to be skeptical of any portable AC that claims to cover an area of more than 500 square feet. Using a device in a room that's too large could seriously impact performance, so it's best to use portable air conditioners only in relatively small rooms.

Does the Blast Classic AC filter need to be replaced?

Absolutely. Consumers should always replace their filter when it needs to be replaced. Because the filters cost extra money, it's important to closely monitor to avoid replacing clean filters. Filters should generally be swapped every six to eight months. But the mileage of each filter will depend on a variety of factors. When it begins to clearly accumulate dust, it might be time to change the filter.

Are portable ACs dangerous?

"News" reports surface every year to convince consumers that portable air conditioners are dangerous in a variety of ways. However, no scientific research suggests that portable air conditioners are genuinely dangerous. They don't cause illness, they're unlikely to lead to suffocation, and portable AC units certainly do not spew toxins into the air.

Conclusion (Blast auxiliary classic AC Reviews)

Blast auxiliary classic air conditioner is a unique device from a company well advanced in air conditioning devices, with many of their products stealing the show in the market. Blast classic AC is an eco-friendly device that works using the thermoelectric principle, which is safe and effective. In addition, it is very portable, weighing just about two pounds, and can be used just about anywhere, hassle-free. What more can anyone ask? The blast air conditioner is highly recommended.

