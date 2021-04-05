New York, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL DENTAL STERILIZATION MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06045449/?utm_source=GNW





MARKET INSIGHTS

In dentistry, it is highly essential to have an efficient and effective way of controlling different infection types to ensure the patients’ wellbeing. Moreover, sterilization and disinfection are crucial in terms of preventing the transmission of infectious pathogens to staff as well as patients.

The sterilization of dental devices is of prime importance across the medical field since thousands of patients die annually, owing to improper sterilization and inadequate equipment hygiene.The method kills disease causing-microorganisms and eliminates transmissible agents, including spores and bacteria, using sterilant, like, chemicals, heat, and radiation, thereby minimizing the risk of exposure to life-threatening infections.



In this regard, numerous infection control programs are also being launched. They play an essential role in raising awareness about the sterilization and cleaning of dental equipment and instruments.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global dental sterilization market growth analysis includes the study of the Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and the rest of the world.North America is set to dominate the global market by 2028, owing to key factors, such as high disposable income, increasing patient awareness, and the surging demand for cosmetic dental procedures.



The market is further influenced by the rising number of dental care facilities and the shifting demography.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Multiple establishments are adopting technically advanced products and innovative technologies.Presently, on account of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the demand for dental sterilization devices in the market has abruptly increased.



As a result, the intensity of industrial rivalry is high.

Some of the leading companies operating in the market are Dentsply Sirona, Midmark Corporation, Getinge AB, etc.



Our report offerings include:

• Explore key findings of the overall market

• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)

• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions

• Market Segmentation cater to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations

• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share

• Key analytics: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.

• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.

• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments



Companies mentioned

1. A-DEC

2. CANTEL MEDICAL CORPORATION (HU-FRIEDY)

3. CROSSTEX

4. DENTSPLY SIRONA

5. ENVISTA HOLDINGS

6. GETINGE AB

7. MATACHANA GROUP

8. MIDMARK CORPORATION

9. NAKANISHI

10. PLANMECA OY

11. SCICAN INC

12. TUTTNAUER

13. W&H LTD

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06045449/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________