The global e-waste management market is projected to record a CAGR of 12.37% and 5.14%, in terms of revenue and volume, respectively, during the forecast period, 2021-2028

The growing number of electronic and electrical industries globally has resulted in the increased accumulation of e-waste.



Technological advancements and frequent innovations have surged the sale of electronic products.Computer devices, televisions, and mobile devices, are witnessing rapid growth, supplemented by rising purchasing power and disposable income.



New product launches with updated features encourage customers to upgrade their old products with new products.This has resulted in a reduced life span of devices by 3-4 years.



Since this adds to more e-waste, several industry players build a vast network of e-waste collection and set up processing facilities. Such factors are estimated to offer ample market growth opportunities. However, lack of e-waste collection zones, low awareness, and rising recycling costs, hinder the market growth.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global e-waste management market growth analysis includes the assessment of Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of World.Asia-Pacific is set to harbor the largest market share in the global market in terms of revenue and volume.



E-waste is on the rise in the region, given the lack of strict regulations regarding e-waste disposal and illegal dumping.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The lack of strong purchase patterns and buyers’ hesitance towards recycled products increases the competition among the existing players. Aurubis AG, Electronic Recyclers International Inc, Enviro-Hub Holdings Limited, Boliden AB, LifeSpan Technology Recycling Inc, etc., are among the market’s leading players.



Companies mentioned

1. AURUBIS AG

2. BOLIDEN GROUP

3. ERI

4. ENVIRO-HUB HOLDINGS LTD

5. LIFESPAN RECYCLING CO INC

6. MBA POLYMERS INC

7. SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT LIMITED

8. STENA METALL

9. TETRONICS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED

10. UMICORE SA

