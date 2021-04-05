New York, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Bioprocess Filtration: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06045395/?utm_source=GNW





By products, the market is broadly categorized into two groups, namely, systems and consumables and accessories.By application, the market is categorized into the following segments: antibodies, proteins, DNA/RNA molecules, blood components and others (cell therapy, gene therapy raw materials-viral particles, peptides, vaccines) segments.



By end use the market for bioprocess filtration is categorized into the following segments: lab scale/R&D process scale/preparative scale, production scale, and academic.



Additionally, the report will cover the current dynamics and trends that are driving the demand for bioprocess filtration products, key manufacturers of bioprocess filtration products and the recent industry associations. Further, the market will be analyzed from the global and regional perspective and growth potential.



Report Includes:

- 23 tables

- A brief general outlook of the global market for bioprocess filtration technologies within the industry

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019-2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Discussion of current and future market potentional for bioprocess filtration methods, technology updates and other macroeconomic factors influencing the progress of the market

- Estimation of market size and corresponding market share analysis of the global bioprocess filtration market by product type, technology, application, end use and geographical region

- Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the business of biopharma and associated markets as compared to overall bioprocess industry

- Competitive landscape comprising the key development strategies adopted by leading market players and their company share analysis

- Descriptive company profiles of the major market participants, including 3M Co., Asahi Kaesi Corp., Cytiva, Danaher Corp., Merck Millipore and Sartorius AG

