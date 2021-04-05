New York, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Silicones: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06045391/?utm_source=GNW





The market size and estimates are provided in terms of volume (kilotons) and revenue (USD millions) with 2019 as base year.Market forecasts are provided for 2020 to 2025.



The impact of COVID-19 is also considered while deriving the market estimates.



Summary:

The global market for siliconeswas valued at REDACTED in 2019 and is projected to be valued at REDACTED by 2025, at a CAGRof REDACTED over the forecast period. In terms of volume, or consumption, the global market for silicones stood at REDACTED in 2019 and the demand is projected to reach REDACTED by the end of the forecast period,with a CAGRof REDACTED through 2025.



Silicones are a general category of syntheticpolymerswhose backbone ismade of repeating silicone to oxygen bonds (siloxane bonds)with organic side groups, such as methyl, phenylor vinyl.The numberof repeating units can range fromone to several thousand.



Silicones are a family of high-performance specialty materials.The family of silicones includes siloxanes and silanes.



All these compounds are widely used to make thousands of products for severalend-use sectors.



Due to the excellent chemicalproperties of silicones, they are extensively used across diverse industry sectors such as automotive and transportation, the personal care and cosmetics industry, industrial sector, oil and gas, building and construction, papermaking, energy, healthcare, and textiles.Silicones are highly temperature stable, chemically inert, and have a high dielectric constant.



They can be easily customized. All this has led to their extensive use as adhesives, sealants, additives, release agents and defoaming agents.



The current growth of the silicones industry is primarily driven by demand fromthe automotive sector, due to the extensive use of sensors and other electronic components in the newest generation of cars and electric vehicles.The construction, energy and personal care sectorswill also drive the demand over coming years.



However, uncertainty over the rawmaterial supply and prices may hamper the anticipated growth.Many capacity expansions and investmentswere put on hold due to the economic situation caused by the COVID-19pandemic,which is not expected to normalize until early 2022. The global pandemic caused a disruption in the supply chain, leading to reduced demand and stagnant

growth for the silicone industry in 2020.



The global silicones industry is a highly concentratedmarketwith the top five players accounting for more than 80% of the global sales. These companies – Dow Silicones Corp., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Momentive Performance Materials, WackerChemie and ElkemASA – are located in the U.S., Japan, Germany and China. These players offer awide range of formulations customized for each end-use industry. There is a limited numberof manufacturers of silicone at the regional and local levels.

