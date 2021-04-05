New York, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Markets for Research Antibodies" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02669411/?utm_source=GNW

For example, application-based market segments include enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), western blotting (WB), immunohistochemistry (IHC), immunofluorescent staining (IF), and flow cytometry (FC); antibody function-based market segments include primary antibodies and secondary antibodies; antibody clonality-based market segments include polyclonal antibodies and monoclonal antibodies, including oligoclonal antibodies; customer type-based market segments include universities/academic institutions, pharmaceutical/ biotech companies and other types of customers such as governmental research labs and CROs; geography-based market segments include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Research and market trends are also extrapolated by analyzing the funding, patent publications and sales trends of major players in the field.



In this report the market for research antibodies is segmented based on product type, major reactivities, applications, and geography.Based on product type, the market is segmented into cell wall inhibitors, protein inhibitors, DNA inhibitors, and other inhibitors (RNA, Mycolic Acid, Folic Acid).



Based on major reactivities, the market is segmented into oral and topical. The market is also presented based on application type, which is further segmented into human and veterinary.



By geography, the market has been segmented into the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (South America, and Middle East and Africa) regions. Detailed analysis of major countries such as the U.S., Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Mexico, GCC countries, and South Africa will be covered in the regional segment. For market estimates, data will be provided for 2019 as the base year, with estimates for 2020 and forecast value for 2025.



The global market for research antibodies was valued at approximately $REDACTED billion in 2019.Among product segments, the primary antibodies segment accounted for the highest market share in the global market for research antibodies in 2019.



The primary antibodies segment recorded $REDACTED billion in revenue in 2019, and this segment is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% during the forecast period.The high growth rate of this segment is attributed to factors such as demand of antibodies research, the expanding pandemic of COVID-19, other infectious diseases, and anincrease in R&D activities by key companies to emerge with new antibodies to counter the rise indifferent infectious diseases globally.



Moreover, the advancement of biological discoveries will result inthe need for more molecular targets to be detected by their antibodies.For example, even for the same protein molecule, antibodies for each of its many forms of post-translational modifications are needed.



This is likely to propel the growth of the research antibodies market during the forecast period.



Primary antibodies are used alone or in combination with a secondary antibody. For instance, primary antibodies conjugated to fluorochromes are used in flow cytometry, whereas in microscopy, a primarysecondary antibody combination is used to increase the signal.



According to the Antibiotic.com, one supplier of antibodies states that primary antibodies can be used against any antigen including proteins, peptides, carbohydrates, and other small molecules. Primary antibodies can also be raised to recognize post translational modifications such as phosphorylation, acetylation, methylation, and glycosylation. Hence, the supplier offers more than REDACTED unconjugated and directly conjugated primary antibodies directed against more than REDACTED targets.



The secondary antibodies segment is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% during the forecast period. A rise in basic or clinical research to detect specific cell or tissue components (antigens), a shorter assay time, an increase in the versatility, antigen signal detection, and amplification are the factors likely to fuel the growth of the segment in the next few years.

