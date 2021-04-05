The authentication and brand protection market is projected to grow from USD 2.5 billion in 2021 to USD 3.7 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2026

New York, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Authentication and Brand Protection Market with COVID-19 impact –Technology, Offering, Authentication Mode, Application And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06045396/?utm_source=GNW

Moreover, increasing demand from emerging economies in APAC is likely to fuel the growth of the market.



The overt segment is projected to account for the largest share of the authentication and brand protection market during the forecast period.

The overt brand protection solutions can be used for both investigative and consumer validation of product authenticity.Some of the overt authentication offerings are holograms, complex security printing, and embossed optical films.



Additionally, overt technology-based authentication and brand protection solutions have decorative appeal and are relatively cheap.



The market for RFID authentication and brand protection is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

RFID tags are becoming popular tools for the identification of products.By using RFID, products can be traced in seconds using electromagnetic fields to automatically identify and track tags attached to objects.



Thus, RFID helps to improve and track the supply chain process, from production through distribution and retailing.



The pharmaceutical application in authentication and brand protection is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The COVID-19 pandemic has boosted the growth of the pharmaceuticals industry worldwide. Additionally, the growth of the segment can be attributed to government regulations in various countries mandating the use of anti-counterfeit technologies in pharmaceutical products.



APAC held the largest share of the global authentication and brand protection market during forecast period.

Economic growth and expansion of the manufacturing industry in the region have significantly impacted the demand for authentication and brand protection.Additionally, the adoption of authentication and brand protection solutions across industries such as pharmaceuticals, automotive, food & beverages, electronics, and luxury goods is expected to increase in APAC during the forecast period.



Growing awareness about authentication and brand protection technologies among companies is generating demand for such solutions.The pharmaceuticals industry is expected to witness the fastest growth in China, India, and other countries in the APAC region globally due to the presence of both young and aging population.



Additionally, rapid urbanization and the growth of other key end-use industries are factors that are projected to reflect positively on the growth of the authentication and brand protection market during the forecast period.



Break-up of the profiles of primary participants:

• By Company Type – Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 – 25%

• By Designation – C-level – 40%, Director-level – 35%, and Manager-level – 25%

• By Region – North America - 35%, Europe – 30%, APAC – 25%, and RoW – 10%



The key players in the authentication and brand protection market include Authentix (US), Avery Dennison (US), Brady (US), De La Reu (UK), Wisekey (Switzerland), Infineon (Germany), Merck Group (Germany), Assa Abloy (Sweden), Centro Grafico (Italy), and Sunchemicals (US).



The authentication and brand protection market has been segmented into authentication mode, technology, offering, application, and region.



Based on authentication mode, the market has been segmented into smartphone authentication and blockchain authentication.Based on technology, the authentication and brand protection market has been segmented into overt, covert, digital, and forensic.



Based on offering, the authentication and brand protection market has been segmented into security labels, security inks, holograms, barcodes, RFID, authentication chips, and QR codes.Based on application, the authentication and brand protection market has been segmented into electronics, pharmaceuticals, automotive, food & beverages, apparel, luxury goods, cosmetics, and others.



The authentication and brand protection market has been studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW).



Reasons to buy the report:

• Illustrative segmentation, analysis, and forecast of the market based on authentication mode, offering, technology, application and region have been conducted to give an overall view of the authentication and brand protection market.

• A value chain analysis has been performed to provide in-depth insights into the authentication and brand protection market.

• The key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges pertaining to the authentication and brand protection market have been detailed in this report.

• Detailed information regarding the COVID-19 impact on the authentication and brand protection market has been provided in the report.

• The report includes a detailed competitive landscape of the market, along with key players, as well as in-depth analysis of their revenues

