Corporate Wellness: Global Markets

The report discusses technological, regulatory and economic trends that are affecting the market. It also explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global market and current trends within the industry.



Regional analysis includes North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan and Rest of Asia-Pacific) and rest of the world (South America and MEA).



Report Includes:

- An overview of the global market for corporate wellness

- Impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic on the mental health of people and discussion on how to overcome from this situation

- Discussion on how work from home transition and feeling of isolation resulted in stress among the employees and highlights of the benefit one gets from virtual meetings with psychologists and health coaches

- Details of policies, programs, and benefits addressing multiple risk factors and conditions and information on guidelines of various countries for the corporate wellness programs

- Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market trends, market size, and forecast

- Company profiles of key players



Summary:

The objective of this study is to provide an overview of the current and future market dynamics of the corporate wellness market.This report explores the key drivers, restraints and estimates of the corporate wellness market.



Key market players are also discussed in the report.



The report also covers end user-based market segmentation and market projections to 2026.



The report details the market share of products, geographic market segmentation and global market share. For market estimates, data has been provided for 2020, the base year, and for the forecasted years 2021 and 2026.

