Automated Guided Vehicle Market 2028 - Featuring Daifuku Co., Ltd., Scott, Seegrid Corporation, KION GROUP AG Group Among Others

Pune, India, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The worldwide automated guided vehicle (AGV) market size is scheduled to arrive at USD 3.39 billion by 2027, showing a CAGR of 9.2% during the gauge time frame. The rising tide of mechanical mechanization is probably going to arise as the focal factor driving the development of this market in the coming decade. Robotization in modern cycles is principally founded on the coordination of Artificial Intelligence-based advances like the Internet of Things (IoT) with the current foundation. Mechanized advances are surprising enterprises and their future looks tremendously encouraging. For instance, the World Economic Forum (WEF) gauges that by 2035, just 35% of working hours will be spent on manual routine positions that right now occupy 48% of work time. Moreover, the assembling, coordinations, and retail areas will have the most elevated potential for mechanization by 2027, noticed the WEF. AGVs are an introduction to the reception of undeniable AI-fueled innovations in any industry and as computerization makes progress, the AGV market request will stay consistent.





Fortune Business Insights shares the above information in its report, titled “Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Unit Load Carrier, Forklift Truck, Mobile Robots, and Others), By Navigation Technology (Laser Guided, Magnetic Guided, Vision Guided, and Others), By Application (Transportation & Distribution, Storage & Assembly, Packaging), By Industry (Automotive, Food & Beverage, E-Commerce and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. As per the report, the value of this market was at USD 1.68 billion in 2019. The other highlights of the report include:

Detailed analysis of the market share, size, and figures and the factors shaping them;

Exhaustive study of the different market segments;

360-degree overview of the general industry outlook;

Comprehensive evaluation of the regional and competitive dynamics of the market; and

In-depth assessment of the market restraints.





The promise of Enhanced Efficiency to Propel the Market

One of the main automated guided vehicles market trends is the increasing uptake of AGVs across industries owing to their high efficiency. For example, AGVs can operate 24/7 without rest, something that humans cannot do. As a result, they not increase productivity but also bring down utility costs. Furthermore, AGVs, once connected and synched with warehouse management system, can effectively monitor inventory, thereby removing the need to hire extra personnel to do inventory work. Even more important is the fact that deploying AGVs in hazardous environments, such as the handling of toxic chemicals, can reduce the incidence of industrial accidents. Thus, AGVs offer a slew of advantages in terms of productivity and efficiency, which bodes well for the AGV market revenue.

Speedy Expansion of the E-commerce Industry to Drive the Market in Asia-Pacific

The AGV market size in Asia-Pacific stood at 0.37 billion in 2020 and the region is anticipated to dominate the automated guided vehicles market share in the forthcoming years. This is mainly attributable to the fast-growing e-commerce industry in India and China. Moreover, these countries are heavily investing in developing their manufacturing sectors and improving their warehousing infrastructure through intelligent systems, which is further driving this market.





In North America, growth is expected to stable as the region has a well-established manufacturing sector and companies are rapidly adopting automation technologies to optimize their warehousing processes. The low working-age population is forcing many companies in Europe to implement automated technologies to maintain their efficiency in operations.

The urbanization and growth of e-commerce in Latin American countries is fueling the demand for AGVs.

Increasing Focus on Research and Innovation to Create a Charged-up Competitive Atmosphere

According to the automated guided vehicle market analysis, competition in this market is set to intensify as major players double down their investment launching innovative products. This would enable them to solidify their market position and diversify their product portfolio.

Industry Developments:

October 2020: Hit Robot Group (HRG) launched its new-age automated guided vehicle, powered by the SLAM (Simultaneous Localization and Mapping) technology used by the company in its automated mobile robots. The AGV can recreate a 2D map of the facility it is deployed in and navigate on its own.

Hit Robot Group (HRG) launched its new-age automated guided vehicle, powered by the SLAM (Simultaneous Localization and Mapping) technology used by the company in its automated mobile robots. The AGV can recreate a 2D map of the facility it is deployed in and navigate on its own. September 2020: Seegrid Corporation, an automated guided vehicles market leader, introduced its new vision guided vehicle as an expansion of the company’s automated solutions platform. The smart platform would enable manufacturing, e-commerce, and distribution companies to optimize their operations and streamline their processes





