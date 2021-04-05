The Global Patient Lift Pendant Market is expected to grow by $ 28.82 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period

New York, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Patient Lift Pendant Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06045375/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on patient lift pendant market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing prevalence of disabilities and technological advances. In addition, growing prevalence of disabilities is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The patient lift pendant market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes.



The patient lift pendant market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Intensive care unit

• Operating rooms



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies increasing number of healthcare establishments as one of the prime reasons driving the patient lift pendant market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on patient lift pendant market covers the following areas:

• Patient lift pendant market sizing

• Patient lift pendant market forecast

• Patient lift pendant market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading patient lift pendant market vendors that include Amico Group of Companies, Arjo AB, Atlas Copco AB, Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, INMED Karczewscy Sp. z o.o. Sp. k., Medline Industries Inc., NOVAIR MEDICAL, Pneumatech MGS, Schonn Medizintechnik GmbH, and Wilhelm. Also, the patient lift pendant market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



