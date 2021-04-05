The Global Cross border eCommerce Logistics Market is expected to grow by $ 44.61 bn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period

New York, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cross border eCommerce Logistics Market 2021-2025 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06045358/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on cross border ecommerce logistics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing penetration of mobile computing devices and increasing cross border eCommerce activities. In addition, increasing penetration of mobile computing devices is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The cross border ecommerce logistics market analysis includes service segment and geographical landscapes.



The cross border ecommerce logistics market is segmented as below:

By Service

• Transportation

• Warehousing

• Others



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growth of eCommerce start-ups as one of the prime reasons driving the cross border ecommerce logistics market growth during the next few years. will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on cross border ecommerce logistics market covers the following areas:

• Cross border ecommerce logistics market sizing

• Cross border ecommerce logistics market forecast

• Cross border ecommerce logistics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cross border ecommerce logistics market vendors that include A.P. Moller Maersk AS, Aramex International LLC, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, Deutsche Post AG, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., Kuehne Nagel International AG, United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc.. Also, the cross border ecommerce logistics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

