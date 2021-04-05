The Global Clinical Trail Management System (CTMS) Market is expected to grow by $ 601.90 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period

New York, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Clinical Trail Management System (CTMS) Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06045355/?utm_source=GNW

90 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period. Our reports on clinical trail management system (CTMS) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing healthcare expenditure, rise in clinical trials for drugs, and increased adoption of CTMS. In addition, the increasing healthcare expenditureis anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The clinical trail management system (CTMS) market analysis includes the end-user segment and geography landscape.



The clinical trail management system (CTMS) market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

• CROs

• Others



By Geographic

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the increasing outsourcing of clinical trial process as one of the prime reasons driving the clinical trail management system (CTMS) market growth during the next few years. Also, integration of CTMS with other systems and adoption of cloud computing will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on clinical trail management system (CTMS) market covers the following areas:

• Clinical trail management system (CTMS) market sizing

• Clinical trail management system (CTMS) market forecast

• Clinical trail management system (CTMS) market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading clinical trail management system (CTMS) market vendors that include ArisGlobal LLC, BioClinica Inc., Bio-Optronics Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, DATATRAK International Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Medpace Holdings Inc., Oracle Corp., Parexel International Corp., and Veeva Systems Inc. Also, the clinical trail management system (ctms) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

