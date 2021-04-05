The Global Helicopter Blades Market is expected to grow by $ 122.26 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period

New York, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Helicopter Blades Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06045340/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the helicopter blades market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the use of advanced composite materials in helicopter blades and increase in the adoption of helicopters in multiple applications. In addition, the use of advanced composite materials in helicopter blades is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The helicopter blades market analysis includes the product segments geographic landscape.



The helicopter blades market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Main rotor blades

• Tail rotor blades



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the introduction of new and modernized helicopters as one of the prime reasons driving the helicopter blades market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on helicopter blades market covers the following areas:

• Helicopter blades market sizing

• Helicopter blades market forecast

• Helicopter blades market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading helicopter blades market vendors that include Airbus SE, Carson Helicopters Inc., Ducommun Inc., Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., Kaman Corp., Lisi Aerospace SAS, Lockheed Martin Corp., Melrose Industries Plc, The Boeing Co., and Van Horn Aviation LLC. Also, the helicopter blades market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



