The Global Business Process Management as a Service (BPMaaS) Market is expected to grow by $ 19.56 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 28% during the forecast period

56 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 28% during the forecast period. The report on the business process management as a service (BPMaaS) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for process automation, demand for efficient business processes, and the increasing adoption of cloud-based services. In addition, increasing demand for process automation is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The business process management as a service (BPMaaS) market analysis includes end-user and deployment segments and geographic landscape.



The business process management as a service (BPMaaS) market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• BFSI

• Manufacturing

• Retail

• Others



By Deployment

• On-premises

• Cloud-based



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the emergence of mobile BPM solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the business process management as a service (BPMaaS) market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing integration of Internet of Things (IoT) and emergence of iBPM will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on business process management as a service (BPMaaS) market covers the following areas:

• Business process management as a service (BPMaaS) market sizing

• Business process management as a service (BPMaaS) market forecast

• Business process management as a service (BPMaaS) market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading business process management as a service (BPMaaS) market vendors that include Accenture Plc, Appian Corp., BP Logix Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Open Text Corp., Oracle Corp., Pegasystems Inc., SAP SE, Software AG, and TIBCO Software Inc. Also, the business process management as a service (BPMaaS) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

